McKewon: Scott Frost is sick of losing. So are the Huskers. Yet it happened again

“I’m tired of it,” Frost said. “We have a lot of guys who are. We had a ton of guys who battled their butts off out there today. I told them I didn’t want anybody hanging their heads — we’ve got a really good football team — but this team has to change their record. ... I can keep trying to fix it. These guys got to do it. And we’ve got a good enough team to do that. But they’ve got to get sick of this stuff. I’m sick of it, they’re sick of it. We’ve got to be able to count on guys to be able to do their job.”

Nebraska’s defense lived up to that billing by not allowing a first down in the second half. MSU ran just 15 plays and gained 14 yards in the second half — though it gained more in overtime.

NU’s offense, meanwhile, ran 48 second-half plays, turning a 13-10 halftime deficit into a 20-13 lead after an 11-play, 80-yard drive culminated with Martinez’s 2-yard touchdown run. When the Blackshirts forced a punt, NU got it back with 6:13 left in the game.

Martinez’s third-down QB draw came up a few yards short. The Huskers had to punt — but they could smell victory with that defense.

“It’s four minutes away right?” Martinez said. “(But) none of us thought it was over.”

It wasn’t.