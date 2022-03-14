McKewon: Scott Frost’s new assistants bring the edge and authority Nebraska needs in Big Ten

LINCOLN — Scott Frost’s hints usually aren’t subtle and four full months after he fired most of his offensive staff, his words about the new guys point to that.

Some of Frost’s former assistants didn’t have quite enough edge for their Big Ten assignments. Though he can’t go back and change things now, Frost arguably spent four seasons trying to fill gaps in his offensive staff with his own efforts.

How do you know?

The answer came last week, when Frost opined on offensive coordinator Mark Whipple, receivers coach Mickey Joseph, running backs coach Bryan Applewhite and offensive line coach Donovan Raiola by underlining his newfound freedom as a coach.

“It’s easy to do when you have coaches who are holding everybody accountable and demanding a lot out of the players,” Frost said. “Mickey and Bryan and Donny and Whip, they all have a high standard that they’re setting and they’re holding guys to it. And it’s fun to watch that, because we’re getting more out of certain guys than I’ve seen.”

Frost didn’t give a name. Didn’t have to, either. Nebraska fans have seen too many of Frost’s signees on offense — especially at skill positions — fizzle on the field or, in the case of a few, struggle off of it.

Since Frost arrived, the team’s best running back (Devine Ozigbo) and three of the four best receivers (Stanley Morgan, JD Spielman and Samori Touré) were largely developed by coaches outside of Frost’s staff. The fourth receiver, Wan’Dale Robinson, left in part because he had to play running back so often.

Failure to reach players must have galled Frost, who as an assistant had a knack for recruiting, retaining and developing elite talent at Oregon. It remains to be seen whether coordinator, and not head guy, is Frost’s perfect fit.

But perhaps this works, too.

Frost had given three of the four fired coaches their biggest break (or new life) in their careers. The fourth, Matt Lubick, had voluntarily left the industry.

While running Nebraska’s offensive line is the best line on Raiola’s résumé, Applewhite, Joseph and Whipple had long-established careers and options. It wouldn’t make sense for Frost to double Whipple’s salary at Pittsburgh then get in his way.

That doesn’t mean it’ll work — Bo Pelini’s offenses worked better under his guy Tim Beck than it did Shawn Watson — but the decision to hire outside the inner circle freed Frost up to roam at practice, and allow his new offensive coaches to teach with some bark. That includes Applewhite.

“They want a coach who’s going to ask a lot of them and set the bar high, and then you go try to clear that bar,” Frost said. “Not to say that didn’t happen before but, man, the guys hear about if they don’t do something right. He expects them to know what they’re doing and expects them to be full speed, and be detailed and it’s been a lot of fun to watch those guys. I’m seeing a lot of those guys make improvements.”

There’s a long way to go — another scrimmage after spring break, the spring game itself, training camp in August. But the early rustlings indicate that NU’s offense is playing with the swagger it had upon Frost’s arrival, when just about anything seemed possible.

A switch in coaches can do that.

On with the Rewind:

» Word out of camp — confirmed by offensive linemen Brant Banks and Nouri Nouili on their radio show — is that Columbus grad and early inside linebacker enrollee Ernest Hausmann doesn’t look or hit like a freshman.

Nebraska has had recent success with in-state defensive recruits like Nick Henrich, Luke Reimer and Garrett Nelson. Hausmann could be next.

I am reminded by a comment made by defensive coordinator Eric Chinander thinking the Huskers got the best athletes in the state with their 2022 class of Hausmann, Jake Appleget and potentially Gage Stenger.

Hausmann is not, alas, a defensive lineman. Nebraska will be tested there. The Big Ten is a nasty, brutish league in the trenches.

Damion Daniels, Ben Stille and Deontre Thomas were seasoned men. At most, NU has two linemen — Ty Robinson and Casey Rogers — who can be called seasoned. Tony Tuioti’s preference to recruit West Coast big guys led to misses and, ultimately, Tuioti’s departure to Oregon, where he can land such prospects. It leaves NU asking a lot of young men who have to grow up in a hurry.

» In advance of the NCAA tournament, USA Today updated its annual college basketball salary database. Fred Hoiberg, at $3.5 million, has the 22nd highest among known salaries in the sport. At $18.5 million, he had the fifth-highest buyout, trailing John Calipari, Rick Barnes, Chris Beard and Dana Altman, all of whom have been to the Final Four.

Hoiberg, whose salary will be reduced to $3.25 million next year, makes the same as Illinois’ Brad Underwood and Michigan’s Juwan Howard. He makes $1.5 million and change more than Creighton’s Greg McDermott. Clearly, Hoiberg was paid by NU for what he’d done at Iowa State and to guard against a NBA team swooping in to hire him had he turned around NU quickly. He did not.

It’s little surprise USA Today listed Hoiberg as one of five underachievers in relation to his contract.

Amy Williams, on the other hand, is 33rd among known salaries — that is public schools and select private schools — at $626,750. She’s ninth in the Big Ten, which gives you an idea of how competitive the league intends to be in women’s hoops.

Williams has NU in its second NCAA tournament in her first six years. Same rate of progress as her predecessor, Connie Yori.

» The Nebraska women drew the dreaded 8/9 pairing in the NCAA Tournament, opposite No. 1 seed Louisville. Top seeds rarely lose before the Sweet 16 – frankly, they rarely lose before the Final Four – so NU’s chances of making the second weekend revolve mostly around making shots — a lot of them. But ninth-seeded Gonzaga is one heck of a tough first-round draw, if you’re going by NET rankings; the 26-6 Bulldogs are at 25 while NU is at 22. The Huskers may have expected a 6 or 7 seed, but just nine Quad 1 and 2 wins probably played a factor in the 8 seed; Nebraska had nine such wins while seven seeds Ole Miss and Colorado had 14 and 13, respectively.

Nebraska didn’t seem too down by it. When you’re playing in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2018, how bothered are you going to be? Gonzaga plays stifling defense, shoots 77% from the line, outrebounds its opponents by 10 boards per game and is led by twins Kayleigh and Kaylynne Truong, who co-lead the team in assists. Tough stuff.

Williams, meanwhile, might have been one of the few people thrilled to see the high school state boys and girls tournaments played on the same week. It gave her a chance to see her daughter, Kennadi, lead Lincoln Southwest to the Class A state title game, which the Silver Hawks lost to Fremont.

“As a mother, that was an incredible blessing, to be able to be here and watch my daughter play three games in the state tournament,” Williams said. Without mentioning any prospects, she added it was good for recruiting purposes, too. NU is actively pursuing Elkhorn North star Britt Prince.

Since it’s spring break for the Lincoln Public Schools, I figured Kennadi would be able to go with her mom to the NCAA Tournament. Nope. High school soccer season starts Thursday.

» Four Husker competitors scored points at the NCAA indoor track championships last weekend: shot putter Burger Lambrechts (fourth), high jumper Jenna Rogers (seventh), weight thrower Alex Talley (seventh) and 60-meter hurdler Darius Luff (seventh). The Nebraska men finished 24th overall — the highest finish since 2015 — while the women finished 47th with Rogers' two points.

» The Athletic reported over the weekend that it reviewed an NIL collective contract that could potentially pay a 2023 five-star football player $8 million while he was in college. Even more interesting, the article detailed NIL contracts that pay agents commission and, in some cases, may ask the player for payments back to the collective.

The commission rate — say 10% — is reasonable; ABM should take a chunk of each Nebraska player NIL engagement, since ABM is the agency doing the legwork to set it up.

The second detail is the kind of thing that should further spur the NCAA to quickly get its arms around the issue.

A market this deregulated only satisfies handlers and national sportswriters’ philosophical bent.

What happens when a collective turns into a 1980s savings and loan and doesn’t pay up? What proof is there the money promised is on hand? A university wouldn’t dare try to pull that. Some SEC collective suddenly faced with competing against another SEC collective, may have no choice but to engage in poker.

» Dane Brugler’s mock NFL draft is my typical go-to, and in his most recent two-round mock, 13 of the 64 players — roughly 20% — hail from the Big Ten. Six are in the first round, and NU faced them all: Michigan pass rushers Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo, Ohio State receivers Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave, Purdue pass rusher George Karlaftis and Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum.

What interested me more — and speaks to how great offensive linemen are developed more than they are recruited, were the schools of the eight linemen Brugler projects in the first round: North Carolina State (where former Husker John Garrison is coach), Alabama, Northern Iowa, Mississippi State, Boston College, Central Michigan, Texas A&M and Iowa.

Contrast that list to the schools of top defensive tackles/edge rushers: Michigan, Georgia, Oregon, Florida State, Georgia, Purdue, Michigan, Georgia and Connecticut. That last one, Travis Jones, is a 6-foot-4, 333-pounder from New Haven, Connecticut.

Nebraska has not had a first- or second-round pick since 2015, with Ameer Abdullah. I doubt the streak ends in 2022, though cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt did an awfully good job against a lot of receivers who will go high in the draft.

