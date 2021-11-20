McKewon: Scott Frost searches for answers after Husker mistakes fell like dominoes — again

MADISON, Wis. — Scott Frost planned to go for two and the win. The Nebraska coach told his players that before the deciding drive of NU’s 35-28 loss to Wisconsin perhaps to prepare them if the Huskers took the Badgers’ top-ranked defense for yet another ride spin down the field.

And, as the clock ticked under a minute and NU marched into an angry UW student section, Frost said he felt “really good” about Nebraska’s chances to win. Quarterback Adrian Martinez, playing through pain to his throwing shoulder, believed it, too, and why not: He had sliced and diced UW with 351 passing yards as Nebraska reached the Wisconsin 11.

NU then incurred a holding penalty. The Huskers, so confident and aggressive all night, fell apart a little. One missed pass became two and two became three. On fourth down, Martinez’s long, across-the-field heave to Zavier Betts had a chance until Betts was bumped, hard, just before the ball arrived. Officials didn’t throw flags. Frost exploded on the sideline, asking the officials to throw a flag on him.

“I was too angry to ask for an explanation,” Frost said. But just as he seemed ready to go down the rabbit hole of Big Ten officiating, he stopped. Clearly aware his team is where it is for reasons within its control, Frost dove into the things NU could have done better, and didn’t.