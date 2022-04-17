McKewon: Scott Frost was right about Cam Jurgens’ NFL potential — and he was right to cash in now

LINCOLN — Cam Jurgens didn’t field a bunch of funny questions, but he got pulled into a handshake he’ll never forget with Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel.

It lasted one minute the former Nebraska center said recently on "The Rich Eisen Show" in a contest to see which man could squeeze the other’s hand harder, longer.

“You can sense a lot from a man with how he shakes someone’s hand,” Jurgens told Eisen, one of several NFL media personalities struck by Jurgens’ NIL-fueled beef jerky line and ascendance up draft boards. YouTube “film room” videos have popped up of Jurgens moving like a big cat on pulling plays and locking onto some poor defensive back who can’t break free 20 or 30 yards downfield.

To see 15 minutes of Jurgens’ highlights reminds you, yes, good things did happen during a 3-9 campaign in 2021.

It reminds you of this, too: Scott Frost was right.

About Jurgens, that is, becoming an elite center. Frost moved Jurgens from tight end to center in 2018, hinted at stardom to then-offensive line coach Greg Austin, stayed patient through injuries and far too many bad snaps and watched Jurgens bloom last season into a guy who’s now expected to be second-round NFL draft pick.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler, who puts out a 288-page draft guide called “The Beast,” ranked the Beatrice grad as the No. 49 prospect — and No. 2 center — in the draft. For a center, that’s elite. Twelve have been taken in the first two rounds in the past six drafts, according to DraftHistory.com.

So Frost was right. He has a good eye for talent.

But Jurgens was right, too. To leave, to bet on himself, to go to the NFL now instead of after the 2022 season.

You’ll recall some frustration at the time over Jurgens’ decision to leave after three years at center. Had he polished his game enough to become a full-time starting center? Had he left Big Red in a bind after Nebraska spent years developing his skills?

Remember: Jurgens had two seasons of eligibility left.

If Jurgens was right on the seventh-round/free-agent line, perhaps the answer would have been yes. That appears to be Damion Daniels’ draft status, for example. Daniels is younger than Jurgens (by 10 days) and it would have been interesting to see him play at 302 pounds — his weight at pro day — after years of being the big, immovable rock.

But Jurgens’ testing numbers — a thrilling 4.92 40-yard dash, a broad jump one inch short of 10 feet — led Brugler to call the 6-foot-3, 303-pounder a “twitched-up athlete with play quickness and competitive toughness that will translate to the NFL.” Brugler predicts Jurgens will start in a “zone-based offense.” The Denver Broncos brought Jurgens in on a “top 30” visit, which tends to indicate significant interest.

It puts him in position to be the first Husker taken in the second round since 2015, when the Cowboys selected Randy Gregory and the Lions picked Ameer Abdullah. Since then, the average draft slot for any selected Husker has been in the middle of the fifth round, or well into the third day.

Jurgens seems almost a lock to go on Day 2, Friday night. His brother has a food truck that will cater barbecue as the Jurgens watch the event on TV.

Fellow NU top prospect Cam Taylor-Britt will watch from Atlanta with family. He, too, is example of Nebraska coaches — in this case defensive coordinator Erik Chinander and secondary coach Travis Fisher — trusting their projections and developing a player accordingly.

Taylor-Britt played quarterback in high school — well enough to be an all-state player at Montgomery (Ala.) Park Crossing — and could have played receiver in college. Chinander and Fisher saw a cornerback, flipped Taylor-Britt from a commit to Missouri, and landed one of the program’s best and most likable players from the Frost era.

“Versatility, honestly — that I can play all three levels of nickel, safety and corner,” Taylor-Britt said in March when asked what NFL teams like about his game. “Depending on their scheme, of course. And I’m not afraid to hit. Ball skills ... it’s a good problem to have, and we’ve got to figure it out soon.”

He took top 30 visits with the Ravens and Buccaneers, where General Manager and former NU/Nebraska Wesleyan player Jason Licht has multiple Huskers on his defense. The Ravens’ aggressive defense would be a strong fit for Taylor-Britt, who must have impressed new Baltimore defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald when he coordinated Michigan last season.

Taylor-Britt considered the 32-29 loss to the Wolverines the best game of his career.

“I kind of feel like I was doing my job to the best of my ability but also making a play when plays came to me and not trying to do too much,” Taylor-Britt said. “Just ballin’ out on the field.”

Taylor-Britt and Jurgens stand as two big success stories in a Frost era that hasn’t had enough of them, and NU should play up their selections to recruits. If there are three letters that resonate more with prospects than NIL, it’s NFL.

On with more Husker-themed takes in the Rewind:

Corcoran at tackle or center?

If Trent Hixson continues to practice as well as he played in the spring game, Nebraska has its No. 1 center and the Turner Corcoran-to-center move perhaps waits a year.

That’s not to say Corcoran couldn’t be a great center.

He has some of the same skills — athleticism, strength, smarts — once enjoyed by Husker tackle Nick Gates, who is now an NFL center with the Giants. Gates spent his entire career at NU as a tackle before making the move inside. Had Gates done so sooner, he might have been drafted instead of grinding away as a free agent. Corcoran’s future seems likely as an interior lineman.

But a transition to center over training camp for a season when Nebraska absolutely can’t lose winnable games seems risky.

Corcoran didn’t get any center snaps in spring. Hixson is a 23-year-old sixth-year senior. He’s motivated, and he seems to have the right position coach in Donovan Raiola. If Hixson’s good there, Corcoran, Teddy Prochazka and Bryce Benhart make a decent trio at tackle.

Raiola’s life experience as a center should help here. Whatever he decides, trust it — Raiola knows how crucial a center can be to an offensive line.

Too many close games

When a team shows what it is, believe it. Nebraska baseball is 6-12 in games decided by two or fewer runs this season and 4-8 in games decided by one run. Last year, NU was 12-8 and 3-2, respectively, in those categories.

You can derive two things: One, obviously, the Huskers were a little more “clutch” in 2021, to the extent people believe in that idea.

The bigger issue: Too many close games.

Weather permitting, NU’s on track for seven or eight more one-run games and 12 to 13 more two-run games. It’s hard to expect better than .500 in those scenarios.

Nebraska doesn’t have enough “no doubt” games where the offense puts up 12 runs — not uncommon in college baseball — and lets the coaching staff be more strategic with a thin bullpen.

What can Will Bolt and Co. do to the offense in the middle of the season? Less than a football coach could do.

Baseball has no game clock to control and relies on individual batters to do one of the hardest things imaginable: Hit a small ball with a thin barrel in between defenders or over a wall. The Huskers aren’t doing that often enough.

Nebraska softball is.

The Huskers lead the Big Ten in home runs and slugging percentage, which takes pressure off a pitching staff who was so-so in nonconference play and elite so far in the Big Ten.

Husker softball is 10-3 in games decided by two runs or fewer, and 4-1 in one-run games. Great numbers — but fewer close games, too.

Knutson receives an offer

Brock Knutson ate Valentino’s Pizza in the player lounge when a Nebraska staff member waved him over to a conversation with Frost.

The Scottsbluff offensive tackle got his scholarship offer from Frost, who waited until just after the spring game because he wanted to make sure Raiola wanted the 6-7, 286-pound Knutson as much as Frost did.

“I was freaking out inside,” Knutson said. “I couldn’t stop smiling. And my dad was probably as happy as I was. I don’t think he’s stopped smiling.”

Frost’s offer — the sixth in-state tender — came just in time for Knutson, who grew up a Husker fan but spent the fall watching a lot of Iowa State football because of the Cyclones’ recruiting attention. ISU was all-in on the three-star prospect well before Nebraska was.

“Iowa State was kind of my school,” Knutson said, “and Nebraska wasn’t really in the picture yet because they hadn’t offered yet.”

NU’s in the mix now.

Knutson plans visits to Nebraska for the Friday Night Lights camp, Iowa State and Kansas State. The Huskers have the advantage of being the home-state program where another Scottsbluff grad, Garrett Nelson, has become a leader.

“He’s the face of the Huskers,” said Knutson, who lives halfway between Scottsbluff and Mitchell. “Everybody talks about him in our town.”

ABM, NU aren't affiliated

We’ll have more on name, image and likeness initiatives — at Nebraska and elsewhere — in the coming weeks, but based on reader feedback, there seems to be some confusion about the role of Athletic, Branding & Marketing (ABM) with Nebraska athletics.

ABM and NU are not affiliated, even if ABM President Gerrod Lambrecht once served as chief of staff for Frost.

Lambrecht’s familiarity with Husker athletics helped ABM become a “first mover” — Nebraska got to the market quickly — but should Frost’s tenure at Nebraska end in the next few years, ABM’s not going anywhere because Frost does. And any collective can arise as competition to ABM. There isn’t anything Frost or Nebraska would say about it.

And eventual competition is likely at every school. Perhaps only Oregon, where the primary collective is funded by Nike co-founder Phil Knight, will stick to a single source.

The mailbag

Each week in the offseason, I’ll answer questions from my Twitter and/or Facebook account. Selected and edited questions:

After multiple seasons of extremely limited media access to practice and “not showing our hand” during spring games ... do you think that strategy is working?

Spring games come in one flavor: Vanilla. It’s a universal strategy.

As for closing practice — I don’t know that it’s designed to keep a lid on things, since the Husker media pool can handle the parameters put on divulging plays. Practice access helps reporters to write better stories because we can see who’s doing well and tailor our questions to coaches accordingly. It’s better to see it with our own eyes than rely on “observers” at practice.

What happens at 6-6 and Shreveport?

Nebraska won’t be playing in the Independence Bowl — the Big Ten doesn’t have a relationship with that game — but if NU goes 6-6 and plays in Detroit or Phoenix, Frost will return in 2023. The Husker brass would love to have a two-year conversation about Frost and this staff.

Frost has waited for the opening of a new football building, too. Shouldn’t he get a crack at using it?

How many quarterbacks will be on the roster in August?

Four scholarship QBs. Since NU currently has five, that means one leaves.

Natural logic leans to Logan Smothers, but Smothers has a terrific shot at No. 2. The backup at Nebraska tends to play a lot of football, and Smothers has said he plans on staying in Lincoln.

