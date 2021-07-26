McKewon: Scott Frost's offense met its match in Big Ten. Is Matt Lubick the solution?

“It excites me a lot,” Allen said of the prospect of a giant receiving corps, perhaps in the red zone. “Hopefully, Frost and Lubick understand — I know they understand — but hopefully they trust that if you throw a ball up, we’ll make a play with our length. And it’s on us players to understand when that ball’s in the air, that’s my ball and nobody else’s.

"Go plant in the ground and do whatever it takes to get that ball, because it’s mine.”

Allen’s last thought on Lubick is even more intriguing.

“A lot of it’s Frost brainpower with Lubick picking out how he wants to manage that as an offense,” Allen said. “Hopefully, it’s become more, now, Lubick wants to add this little sprinkle in and Frost wants to add this little sprinkle in and they come to an agreement that ‘this is going to work for Iowa, this is going to work for Wisconsin,’ and we’ll be able to run it. Hopefully Lubick — I’m not going to say he gets more ‘confident’ — but hopefully he sticks his chest out a little bit more in getting accomplished what he wants to get accomplished.”

