McKewon: Scott Frost's offense met its match in Big Ten. Is Matt Lubick the solution?

INDIANAPOLIS — Austin Allen chuckled a bit when told after his Big Ten media days appearance that he might have a future as a coach.
“Maybe in high school,” said the Nebraska tight end, dressed in sharp black power suit he picked out.
High school, college — you just never know. Point is, NU’s representative on offense in Indy knows the game. He knows it in a macro, organizational way and he’s equally insightful on how Scott Frost’s offense actually works.
Yes, media would have preferred quarterback Adrian Martinez in Indianapolis were he not on a preplanned vacation. But Allen unpacked more about the offense than Martinez would have, and it’s a helpful signpost on where Nebraska is going. Where it must go, frankly, given the offense’s lack of output in 2019 and 2020.
The Huskers averaged 25.1 and 23 points per Big Ten game the past two seasons. In 17 Big Ten games, NU turned the ball over 32 times. That’s how you go 6-11, including 4-6 in those decided by one score.
Allen is blunt: He loves Frost’s offense. But that scheme met its match in the Big Ten.
“It seems like there are a lot of things that’d work in the American (Athletic) Conference — not to slander the American conference — but Big Ten D-ends and D-line are very disciplined,” Allen said. “They’re not going to mess up on anything. Sometimes, in the American Conference, plays work because the linemen are undisciplined. Things work because the lineman is in the wrong gap. You don’t see it that often in the Big Ten.”
Frost said Thursday he’s used to coaching in leagues where his team might get “95 snaps of offense per game.” In the Big Ten, he said, there are games where NU might get 60.
That’s sort of true. At Central Florida, Frost coached six games in two seasons where his team had 80 or more plays. Over three seasons at NU, Frost has hit the 80-play mark eight times. It’s about the same rate.
What’s changed, of course, is the effectiveness of those plays, and the amount of talent Frost has relative to the competition. UCF was the most talented AAC team before, during and after Frost’s stint. Nebraska was not, is not, and likely will not be in the Big Ten.
“Fast and frantic and wasting a play here or there is fine when you’re an explosive offense and you get 90 snaps,” Frost said. “In this league, teams are going to keep the ball away from you. So there’s not major adjustments we need to make, but I think there’s ways, we’ve learned, that we can be smarter with what we’re doing.”
That’s where offensive coordinator Matt Lubick comes in.
Frost ceded some playcalling authority to Lubick midway through last season, and Lubick tweaked a few reliable passing concepts that led to a higher completion rate. He also — midseason — benched some of the team’s more talented receivers for walk-ons who would, you know, run the right routes and block the right way.
Allen expects Lubick to expand his influence even more in 2021, incorporating pro-style concepts from his time at Washington.
“It took awhile for Lubick to get all the terminology back,” Allen said. “Most everybody has the same concepts, but getting the terminology the same was a big step for Lubick, and he’s starting to intertwine what he did at Washington with what he did at Oregon. And it’s for the better.”
Better for Allen and fellow tight end Travis Vokolek, too, two giant guys who have NFL potential.
“He loves whenever I walk by his office, with Travis, he loves pulling us in and showing us exactly what he wants to do,” Allen said. “He pulls up Washington tape or pulls up Oregon tape, stuff of how he’s getting the tight end the ball. He gets super-giddy about it.”
Indeed, the tight ends were a more prominent part of NU’s passing offense in 2020, accounting for 21.1% of the catches compared to 17.5% in 2019 and 10.9% in 2018. The departures of Stanley Morgan and JD Spielman — and NU’s inability to replace their production — plays a factor in that shift. So does the improvement of Allen and Vokolek.
“Both of those guys, we can leave on the field and call anything we have,” Frost said.
Envision a two-tight end formation with Allen, Vokolek, Samori Toure and Omar Manning on the field. That’s 6-foot-9, 6-6, 6-3 and 6-3.
“It excites me a lot,” Allen said of the prospect of a giant receiving corps, perhaps in the red zone. “Hopefully, Frost and Lubick understand — I know they understand — but hopefully they trust that if you throw a ball up, we’ll make a play with our length. And it’s on us players to understand when that ball’s in the air, that’s my ball and nobody else’s.
"Go plant in the ground and do whatever it takes to get that ball, because it’s mine.”
Allen’s last thought on Lubick is even more intriguing.
“A lot of it’s Frost brainpower with Lubick picking out how he wants to manage that as an offense,” Allen said. “Hopefully, it’s become more, now, Lubick wants to add this little sprinkle in and Frost wants to add this little sprinkle in and they come to an agreement that ‘this is going to work for Iowa, this is going to work for Wisconsin,’ and we’ll be able to run it. Hopefully Lubick — I’m not going to say he gets more ‘confident’ — but hopefully he sticks his chest out a little bit more in getting accomplished what he wants to get accomplished.”
More Rewind thoughts from Big Ten media days:
» According to the Austin-American Statesman, the Texas/OU-to-SEC merger has been in the works for months, with Texas A&M — an SEC member — being left in the dark. What a league! To think the Longhorns and Sooners just showed up and put a valentine in the SEC’s cubby-hole at school — c’mon.
The Big Ten could (and should) capture Kansas, and its lucrative basketball brand, if the Big 12 falls apart. After that, Notre Dame — which perpetually spurns the league’s affection — then Iowa State may be in line. What about Syracuse?
Historically, the Orange has been a better football school than Iowa State. Jim Brown, Ernie Davis, Donovan McNabb, Dwight Freeney.
» Frost’s comment about being “the most excited I’ve been” — he really is more confident in this team — drew its share of social media derision.
Fans are tired of talking points. They want wins. So do the coaches and players.
Nevertheless, a coach should be honest, and Frost was honest. He was equally frank when he said NU “deserved” to be picked fifth in the Big Ten West by league beat writers. That’s what Nebraska has earned, he said. He’s right.
» One of most intriguing storylines this preseason will be defensive end Casey Rogers, arguably Nebraska’s second-most-productive defensive lineman last year who didn’t get a Blackshirt. My prediction: Rogers is headed for a hell-on-wheels camp.
“I think he surprised a lot of people,” D-linemate Ben Stille said. “I think it would be tough to surprise me, being with him day in, day out, the level he was at. He even surprised some of our offensive coaches.”
» A Nebraska basketball note: Largely because of the pandemic, starting forward Lat Mayen hasn’t been home — Adelaide, South Australia — in 2½ years. But he keeps in touch with family and friends back there.
“Adelaide is a small city, but the Sudanese community we’ve got there is quite big,” Mayen said. “We stay near each other. It’s a big family. Coming from where we come from, we know what it is. It’s strictly support and love back home.”
Mayen’s value goes under the radar for NU because he’s not a five-star freshman, a true post or a driving guard. But I expect Mayen to be Nebraska’s best 3-point shooter — he made 34.8% last season — and a key scoring option.
“I feel like, last season, I wasn’t as aggressive as I should have been,” Mayen said. “Definitely be more aggressive, put the ball down some more, just keep shooting the ball, keeping that confidence.”
» Indiana coach Tom Allen speaks as if he’s about to burst in a roar at any moment. The closest vocal comparison is George C. Scott’s portrayal of Patton. Compelling figure in Indianapolis. So was Rutgers’ Greg Schiano.
» Husker fan day is Thursday. Free autographs for kids. Given the NIL revolution, might want to get some this year. Who knows where we’re at in 2022.
