McKewon: Seven hidden stats that can deliver Nebraska eight wins in 2021

Instead of another game-by-game prediction sheet — check out our cool Sunday college football preview for that — I’ll highlight seven stats to track as the season progresses. Not obvious ones, like turnover margin, but a few smaller nuggets to chew on and remember as 2021 rolls on. We’ll have six nonobvious Husker names and six Big Ten West storylines to watch, too.

The path to positivity can be paved through these statistical paths.

Yards per carry differential: What you’re looking for ideally is to run the ball for at least 1 yard per carry more than your opponent. NU is likely to be well ahead after three weeks against Illinois, Fordham and Buffalo, but as a season wears on, the numbers tend to even out. The Huskers haven’t been at plus-1.0 since 2013 — when they were plus-1.02 — and they’ve been nowhere near the best teams in the league, like 2019 Ohio State, which was plus-2.65.

Why? Mostly because Nebraska’s run defense has been porous. In 2021, with almost every major contributor back in the front seven, plus two run-stuffing safeties, it likely won’t be.

The stat is not totally determinative — Northwestern and Indiana both had negative differentials last season — but, for a team like Nebraska that deeply wants to dominate the run game, it matters.