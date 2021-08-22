McKewon: Seven hidden stats that can deliver Nebraska eight wins in 2021

LINCOLN — Thirteen-year-old Mary — certainly a genius but not particularly a sports fan — remains skeptical about the 2021 Nebraska football team.
How many games do you think the Huskers will win, I asked my daughter as she opened our microwave for her favorite food, popcorn.
“I dunno — one,” she said.
One? One win?
“Two?” she said, doubling her previous prediction. “Why? Are they going to win a lot of games?”
The Huskers just might.
The Rewind appears to be more optimistic about this season than most local media or fans, in part because the schedule, while nasty to the bone Sept. 18 and Nov. 6, has eight or nine games in which NU will either be favored or within a field goal of being favored. And if you’re inclined to think the program has underachieved in one-score games since coach Scott Frost arrived, you may be equally inclined to think that if Nebraska cleans up its act just a little bit, a few games will break its way.
The momentum Frost seeks is one he knows his team can create.
“This team needs to understand they’re good enough to be in every game if we don’t do the things to beat ourselves,” Frost said during camp. “That’s been the thing that we’ve talked to them about the most ever since last season. I hope they get it. Think they do.”
Instead of another game-by-game prediction sheet — check out our cool Sunday college football preview for that — I’ll highlight seven stats to track as the season progresses. Not obvious ones, like turnover margin, but a few smaller nuggets to chew on and remember as 2021 rolls on. We’ll have six nonobvious Husker names and six Big Ten West storylines to watch, too.
The path to positivity can be paved through these statistical paths.
Yards per carry differential: What you’re looking for ideally is to run the ball for at least 1 yard per carry more than your opponent. NU is likely to be well ahead after three weeks against Illinois, Fordham and Buffalo, but as a season wears on, the numbers tend to even out. The Huskers haven’t been at plus-1.0 since 2013 — when they were plus-1.02 — and they’ve been nowhere near the best teams in the league, like 2019 Ohio State, which was plus-2.65.
Why? Mostly because Nebraska’s run defense has been porous. In 2021, with almost every major contributor back in the front seven, plus two run-stuffing safeties, it likely won’t be.
The stat is not totally determinative — Northwestern and Indiana both had negative differentials last season — but, for a team like Nebraska that deeply wants to dominate the run game, it matters.
Kickoff touchback percentage: The Rewind has harped and harped on Nebraska needing a guy who can kick a touchback and avoid any chance of return. Getting to 50% in 2021 — NU was 30% in 2020 and 21% in 2019 — is no guarantee but gives a coach and the kickoff unit confidence. It would be good to reduce the number of return chances a team gets.
Number of timeouts taken or penalties assessed due to procedural errors: This can be a false start, an illegal shift, illegal formation, taking a timeout because only 10 guys are on the field or the play clock is about to run out. These are disciplinary things, and Nebraska has not generally been good at them for many years.
One per game. That’s the goal. And preferably the “one” is a first-half timeout.
The average number of rushers defensive coordinator Erik Chinander sends — and has to send — on passing plays: My hunch is that Nebraska’s run defense will be stingy enough over the course of the season that offenses move away from bigger, run-centric personnel and packages and toward using a third or even fourth receiver to test the pass rush and coverage.
We’ll learn a lot, quickly, about how much Nebraska has grown in rushing the passer since last season. If it hasn’t, and NU has to dedicate a fifth or sixth rusher to generate pressure, the secondary will have far more on its plate. It’s a good secondary. But it can’t afford any injuries, and it relies, heavily, on JoJo Domann as a nickel.
Number of times per game the opposing offense starts at or inside its own 25: According to Husker 2020 drive charts and excluding end-of-half scenarios, opponents had 40 such drives last season and scored 12 touchdowns on those. That’s a 30% conversion rate — too high if you want to be an elite defense — but of 17 opponent drives that started in NU territory, 47.1% resulted in touchdowns. You do the math.
Nebraska wants to win the field position battle in part because its defense can be better relied upon to make stops and improve field position for the offense.
Quarterback carries per game: We’ve written at great length about the relationship between QB carries and QB fumbles. If Nebraska has a season in which the QB totes stay high and fumbles drop off, we’ll note it as anomaly and credit Adrian Martinez for learning ball security late in his Husker career. The wiser approach is to limit Martinez’s use to 10 total carries per game as a good goal and eight as a great one.
Just plain ‘ol touchdown passes: In three years under Frost, Nebraska has thrown 36 touchdown passes in 32 games.
Frost’s 2014 Oregon offense threw 44 in 13 games. His 2017 Central Florida offense threw 38 in 13 games.
When Frost’s offense is humming — the passing game works.
Yes, of course, nothing is more important to Nebraska’s offense than establishing a downhill run identity. But Frost’s best teams threw touchdown passes. Frost loves to scheme the passing game, and he is good at it. He’s been driven batty by NU’s lack of firepower throwing the ball. He didn’t expect this. None of Nebraska’s coaches did.
You will not score prodigiously in a Power Five conference without touchdown passes. Deep ones, short ones, from the 34 or the 3, Nebraska has to get better at throwing and catching the ball for points. There are a lot of little things that go into producing touchdown passes, and we can hit on those later. The big thing is: Nebraska will run its share into the end zone. When it doesn’t, how many touchdown passes does it throw?
Asked repeatedly about red zone passing offense, NU’s offensive brain trust tends to hem and haw and offer clichés. The receiving corps hasn’t been good enough. Neither has Martinez.
What’s a good goal? Twenty in 12 games. What’s a great goal? Two per game, or 24. NU has been above two per game once — in 2015 — since joining the Big Ten.
Six under the radar names to watch
Pheldarius Payne: High-motor guy with a nice skill set and good moves, Payne could be a pleasant pass rush surprise. If he gets to six sacks, that would be a nice season. Watch out for him.
Isaac Gifford: Nebraska was lucky to get Gifford on a blueshirt deal. He’ll be a starter in 2022 or 2023, and a special teams bullet in 2021.
Sevion Morrison: Not under the radar any longer, but of all the scholarship running backs, Morrison remains the most intriguing. He’s a big-time talent, but maturity/habit issues followed him off the field. If he’s locked in right now, NU got a recruiting steal. On talent, Morrison is as good as anyone Oklahoma or Ohio State has. On talent.
Matt Sichterman: Likely to be starting right guard, especially if Brant Banks — who’s another one to watch — has been working this camp at left tackle. NU’s interior pass protection, whether that was Matt Farniok or Boe Wilson, has been hot and cold in recent years, and Sichterman will be tested there. So will Ethan Piper.
Casey Rogers: It won’t surprise me if he plays the most snaps of any defensive lineman. Rogers, denied a Blackshirt last year, plays with a chip on his shoulder and has learned the game quickly under the tutelage of Ben Stille.
Alante Brown: Nebraska coaches love his potential. They want to see it all click and come together. Can Brown remain as the kickoff returner? Can he be more consistent as a slot receiver and not just a gadget on reverses?
Big Ten West storylines
Illinois: A lot of transfers, a lot of super seniors — including dangerous quarterback Brandon Peters — and a lot of questions. Bret Bielema, Iowa graduate and former Kansas State assistant, would take great pleasure in beating Nebraska.
Iowa: Great skill on offense and defense, another crop of you’ll-learn-their-names linebackers, a top-shelf punter and a quarterback you can’t quite trust.
Minnesota: Quarterback Tanner Morgan is a total extension of coach P.J. Fleck, who pumped up his team at Big Ten media days beyond good sense. Thing is, he might be right if the defense’s one-year hiatus from execution ends. Minnesota’s offense will be tough again.
Northwestern: The Wildcats’ success — or lack thereof — is generally a comment on their Big Ten peers’ inability to stay out of their own way. The formula works, even when the offense, now helmed by Hunter Johnson, doesn’t. Northwestern is deficient in offensive skill, while the defensive coordinator is new.
Purdue: Jeff Brohm seems more committed to playing multiple quarterbacks than he does picking one. On defense, he’s on his third coordinator. It’s hard to win division titles like that, and Brohm’s Spurrier-like ego may be getting in the way.
Wisconsin: The best defense in the division may need to carry the offense during the first half of the schedule, which includes games against Penn State, Notre Dame, Michigan and Army. Paul Chryst resumed play-calling; he’s a wizard with the red zone.
Facebook feedback
On my Facebook page, I asked fans for their record prediction. Selected and edited responses:
“I believe they start 3-0, en route to an 8-4 record and a bid in the Las Vegas Bowl. They will draw Cal, and win easily finishing with nine wins.” — Joshua Bennett
“4-8 sadly. We just don’t have a good enough team and we have a murderous schedule.” — Sarah Flowers Lottman
“7-5 or 6-6. Martinez will get hurt at some point. Can NU win games in which he doesn’t play or is limited? Yes- bowl game this year. No- another losing season.” — Harold Hunter
“7-5. Experienced defense and new and improved running game/downfield passing game will make the team better as a whole.” — Jansen Coburn
Opponent watch
Look for the Big Ten’s COVID-19 protocols to come out this week — probably early in the week — as Nebraska finishes preparation for Illinois. Frost and Athletic Director Trev Alberts have said the program made significant progress in vaccinating football players, but I noted Greg Austin’s answer Wednesday about whether NU had anyone out of practice for COVID-19 contact tracing.
“I’m not at liberty to say anything about that,” Austin said. “But certainly we’ve got to make sure we’re dialed into making sure we know who we’re around and taking care of our business.”
Forecast
A week of waiting followed by a Saturday afternoon when, even if Nebraska plays well, fans will be waiting for the other shoe to drop. I like NU to win Saturday, but fans, burned over several seasons, won’t jump on the bandwagon easily.
