McKewon: Six key questions for any Nebraska A.D. candidate

LINCOLN — Nebraska football coach Scott Frost walked off the field, a little wet and surely relieved to break a miserable four-game losing streak.
This was in College Park, Maryland, late 2019. The Huskers had pummeled the Terrapins 54-7. As Frost walked off the field, his boss, standing in a mist, met him near the locker room for a congratulations. Frost looked appreciative.
It was a nice thing for Ronnie Green to have done.
I remembered that moment after Bill Moos announced his sudden retirement last week, a date dictated to him by leaders he would not identify, though, since Green was the one talking with Moos about his contract, it’s fair to assume that the University of Nebraska-Lincoln chancellor was in the proverbial room where it happened.
Now he’s the guy who must pick the new athletic director. In only one case — Garrett Klassy, the interim A.D. hired by Moos to run external operations — would it be fair to call the next person Moos’ successor. In every other case, it will be a replacement. A hard shift.
Klassy would be a decent choice, by the way. Sharp, energetic, friendly, more strategic than bombastic — he comes off a like a new-school A.D., and he’s built his career from the ground up. He’s running NU’s name, image and likeness efforts while bringing media rights in-house.
Does Klassy — or any other candidate — get the embrace of Frost? That’s the big question. Yes, the man from Wood River hasn’t won many games in his three years here, but he might soon enough, he has a long memory, and what he thinks matters. The desire for him to succeed — from the fan base, Green and leaders above Green — still overflows the cup. If the football program is about to turn, it’s worth having Frost on board with the hire.
Moos never exactly struck me as Frost’s direct boss. Frost was in effect recruited by Matt Davison — now associate athletic director for football — and convinced by legend Tom Osborne at the midnight hour to take the Nebraska job, and Frost had major support from Green, former NU President Hank Bounds and every regent imaginable. Moos didn’t need to be sold on Frost; it was the other way around.
Moos overhauled the rest of the athletic department for sure, and his hire of Fred Hoiberg could be his major achievement. But in football, Moos mostly played a great front of the house with the press and the fans, while Bounds and Davison primarily raised money for the new football building. That’s one of the key jobs for an athletic director, and Moos, who’s good at it, wasn’t tapped to do it.
By his own admission, Moos didn’t go to practices or hang around in locker rooms. When the report hit social media about Nebraska trying to back out of the Oklahoma game, the time it took for an official response from Moos rankled folks in the football program. Moos, in turn, may have been frustrated that the discussion ever got to that point.
So Green now has to hire for longevity, but also with an eye toward his football coach, who hasn’t won much yet, but just might, and whose approval has to be accounted for just in case. Three are three types of candidates, and six questions each has to be able to answer in the role.
First, the types:
Inside the Husker circle: This is Davison, volleyball coach John Cook, even Klassy, although he has more of a backstage visitor’s pass, like Moos did. They know the department’s current landscape and know intimately what Frost has and hasn’t done in the job, the challenges he’s faced, and even the mistakes he and his staff have made. They have an opinion of Frost, and he of them.
A lifetime pass to the circle: These are ex-Huskers like Ed Stewart and Trev Alberts, who played Nebraska football. While they have a certain distance from it right now, they don’t have to be told what a winning product looked like and can’t be tagged with the “doesn’t get it” label. If you bled for Osborne, you’ve got cred. Picking either shifts the balance of power; the chief “ex-Husker” voice in the room becomes their voice.
Outside the circle: That’s everyone else. That label describes Moos, Shawn Eichorst and Bill Byrne. You can’t expect an outsider to know the ins and outs of the place — Moos said Friday that he “didn’t know anybody” when he got to Lincoln — or to be held to a predetermined opinion of Frost. Outsiders don’t always know how much the press and fans nitpick and try to read tea leaves. Eichorst never said enough. Moos amused fans but said too much.
Hard job, right? Ace the football test, and the rest of the department is easy by comparison. The six key questions:
What’s more important to believe about Husker football — what it once was and could be again, or what it is and must accept?
When Green and Bounds fired Eichorst in 2017, they set competitive expectations for the football program.
“This is going to sound a little glib — and I don’t mean it that way — but I’d love to be back in the mid-1990s,” Green said, referencing Nebraska’s national title run. “Right? I don’t need to say more.”
Easy to say before the program went 12-20 over the last three seasons with Frost. Now? It’s clear how far away Nebraska is from Ohio State, the Big Ten team most resembling the 90s Huskers. NU lost by 42, 5, 41 and 35 points to the Buckeyes since Green’s words. It hasn’t beaten Iowa or Wisconsin, and has lost three of four to Minnesota.
So what kind of template would a new A.D. have? Beating Big Ten peers and building a league resume, or using 1995 as a north star? Frost is almost stuck adhering to the latter, lest he lower expectations to something reasonable. An in-house candidate would struggle to chart a more practical course without being charged with moving the goalposts to help Frost but may also ask questions about why, in 2021, Nebraska has a roster size (158) closer to that of a service academy than Wisconsin, which had 100 guys on its spring roster. Iowa has 125.
A candidate from well out of the market might bring some balance to the matter. Moos tried — remember his six wins goal in 2019? — but his efforts, be it that prediction or his complaints about scheduling, were often viewed, by fans and football program insiders, as unhelpful.
What role will the ghosts of Mike Riley, Eichorst and Harvey Perlman play as villains in the ongoing Nebraska football story?
Outside athletic directors are much less likely to know or care about these names as they assess Frost’s program, but keeping that narrative alive could be important to certain power brokers and boosters. Hiring outside the circle risks an evaluation untethered from the ghosts in favor of holding Frost and his assistants accountable for the on-field product, specifically the team’s habit of beating itself in close games with turnovers and penalties.
The assistants’ urgent demeanor in spring camp and on the Big Red Blitz reflected their readiness to move past the sins, real or imagined, of predecessors and fully embrace responsibility. A reasonable observer sees that NU’s struggles last season had nothing to do former leaders. But Riley and Eichorst in particular get mentioned enough in the press to signal that they’re still used as scapegoats.
How can Nebraska tactfully tangle with the Big Ten without getting isolated and ridiculed?
NU’s brass was right to fight for playing football last fall — as messy as it was, playing in spring would have been a farce — but its bullish approach needed a major assist from Ohio State to be heard. OSU piloted the cause home, so to speak. The Huskers and Buckeyes won’t always be on the same side, though, and there has to be a way to navigate the Big Ten bureaucracy, now led by Commissioner Kevin Warren, that gets Nebraska a break here or there.
Ed Stewart, in the Big 12 office, probably does that quickest; he knows how conferences have to balance the wants and needs of many schools. But there are other candidates, too, who can rep Nebraska well.
My read: Moos did that, to an extent, but also ruffled some feathers the wrong way. Too many boasts in the opening year, too many beefs last fall. Warren mentioned to me how much he liked and appreciated Green, NU President Ted Carter and even Frost. Perhaps he left out Moos by accident.
When can a new A.D. address diversity and inclusion in the athletic department?
Preferably right away. DaWon Baker, NU’s previous diversity and inclusion director, left for Colorado in April. The senior women’s administrator, Pat Logsdon, retires Aug. 2. Of 10 senior administrators, including Moos, listed in the Huskers’ athletic department directory, Logsdon is the only woman. Outside of the coaching staffs, people of color are few and far in between in a large athletic department.
Student-athletes on NU’s campus have already asked to see more representation in administration. Green appears to take that cause seriously, as well. A new A.D. must have that item high on the to-do list.
Is any candidate ready to roll — with names — if change is needed quickly in lower-tier, but popular, sports? The softball and soccer teams haven’t been to the NCAA tournament since 2016. The women’s basketball team hasn’t made it since 2018, although this year’s squad, Amy Williams’ most experienced team, probably should in 2022. If Nebraska wants to make noise in the Learfield Director’s Cup — Moos had a bonus structure attached to it that never kicked in because NU did well enough — making national tournaments is the key.
What does Frost think? Straight up and flat out. What's his opinion on the candidate? Surely Green doesn't expect this hire to address the football coach job in the next year, does he? Or even in the next two or three? Who Green hires may show his cards, but surely Frost's long runway is more years than what Bill Callahan got. So you make the hire, to some degree, with the assumption that Frost gets to six wins in 2021 and perhaps nine or ten in 2022 — the schedule says it can happen — and you're offering another contract extension.
Too optimistic?
Nebraska can hire with the worst-case scenario in mind, and perhaps it will come to pass — that would be the recent trend for Husker football — but NU will be as old, big, long and strong as it has been in the Big Ten era. The next A.D. will likely believe that counts for something.
