McKewon: Texas-Oklahoma realignment drama proves Big Ten is right for Nebraska

Oklahoma seems tired of being in a second-tier league. I get it. Nebraska — still good when it left the Big 12 — tired of it in own way. Too much Texas. Too many games still on pay-per-view late well into the 2000s. The league was seemingly on 37 networks during the Huskers’ last decade in the Big 12, when let’s be clear, the Big 12 was every bit the SEC’s equal in football.

From 2000 through 2009, the Big 12 won BCS two national titles and played in seven title games! That’s when the Big Ten said it would explore conference expansion. Missouri started moaning about the Big 12 in early 2010, and by summer, Texas — wanting its Longhorn Network and wanting to leverage the future of the league to get it — started sniffing around the Pac-12. You know the story from there.

Nebraska is in the Big Ten precisely because Texas and Oklahoma think they’re better than their league. They did then. They do now. They’re presumptuous, both of how they can move their league mates around a chess board and their attractiveness to the SEC.