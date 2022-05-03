McKewon: Texas Tech transfer Devin Drew adds durability to Nebraska's front seven

Nebraska received a commitment from Texas Tech transfer Devin Drew. Three takes on the decision of the 6-foot-2, 280 pounder:

» Nebraska is in the running for the biggest program winner in the transfer portal.

Granted, the Huskers still have to play the games, but, if one had to bet, NU will have 2022 transfer portal starters at quarterback, slot receiver, cornerback, defensive tackle and edge rusher, and may have one at guard.

That is, yes, partly a reflection on what the Huskers had at those positions — especially in the defensive front seven — but that’s a pretty good haul, too.

Nebraska likely upgraded at every position relative to the 2022 options — remember, when Casey Thompson signed, Adrian Martinez was long gone — and added some depth at other positions.

NU’s success underlines, once again, a need to include the transfer portal as a big part of the recruiting diet.

» Drew is durable with pass-rushing upside.

Drew didn’t have a sack at Texas Tech, which would be alarming until you watch three or four of Tech’s games from last season and notice a soft zone and three-man pass rush that didn’t give the Red Raiders much of a chance to get home.

Tech’s sack rate of 4% ranked last in the Big 12 and 119th nationally; NU was 105th nationally at 4.9%.

Drew logged a lot of snaps at Texas Tech, had a decent volume of tackles against the run, and set the edge, in a 3-4 system, with some consistency.

He’ll slide from end to tackle (three technique) in Nebraska’s defense, likely playing alongside Ty Robinson with Garrett Nelson and Ochaun Mathis/Caleb Tannor on the edges.

» NU’s still not done with its front seven.

The Huskers will attempt to pursue one more option on the defensive line — a guy who replaces, functionally, Jordon Riley, who left for Oregon in the winter — completing an overhaul of that group.

Guess what? Nebraska could have a better front seven with the additions than it might have had Riley, Pheldarius Payne and Casey Rogers not left.

Mathis has been more productive than Payne. Drew is more durable than Rogers, although he’ll have to hold up in the burly Big Ten. A third addition, should it come, might be an improvement over the inconsistent Riley.

Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander did work.

