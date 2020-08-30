McKewon: The Big Ten power dynamic has changed. Will that make football happen this fall?

LINCOLN — It’s the question I get over and over again from all corners — friends, fans, critics, even my wife.
So, is there any chance Nebraska will play football this fall?
And my answer is dependably non-committal: “Don’t think so. But it depends.” (My wife just loves that.)
Depends on what?
The coronavirus pandemic? Yes.
The availability of reliable, cheap, rapid-response testing? Yes, yes!
The shifting power dynamics in the Big Ten? Oh, absolutely. Let’s start there.
The league chancellors and presidents made their decision to postpone — six days after the Big Ten released its schedule — in what amounted to a silo. A vacuum created for them by Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren, who took on the role of 14 athletic directors in key league Zoom meetings instead of having all the A.D.s and all the presidents and chancellors in one big meeting. After the decision, Warren was supposed to go on Big Ten Network and neatly tie up the decision in a bow.
He didn’t. That’s something everybody — his most ardent defenders, even Warren himself — seems to agree on. And he’s been judged by those 20 minutes on BTN because, since then, he’s either filtered his comments through a letter or media outlets who seem to value Warren more as a source than a public figure.
Parents are angry. Players are suing.
They’re not really acknowledging Warren’s authority over this situation, in part because he’s barely acknowledged them. Warren never firmed up broad support, which means, at this point, he’s relying on the pandemic to prove him and the presidents/chancellors right about their collective decision.
Which led us to Thursday and Friday, where, it’s clear: The resistance has begun with multiple reports suggesting that Thanksgiving is on the table as a potential start date for a Big Ten football season. Yahoo Sports reported Saturday, citing anonymous sources, that the coaches of five schools — Ohio State’s Ryan Day, Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh, Wisconsin’s Paul Chryst, Nebraska’s Scott Frost and Penn State’s James Franklin — are pushing for the late Thanksgiving start.
Warren wrote in his letter that the decision to postpone for the fall wouldn’t be revisited. I think there’s a good chance it might.
You’re going to see a push for fall football in the wake of Abbott Laboratories’ $5, 15-minute, on-site COVID-19 test. A cheap, fast test resolves concerns about contact tracing and test kit availability, since it was clear, based on an interview I had with Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos just after the schedule release, that some schools were concerned about having all of the tests they’d need for the season by the start of the season. Abbott’s advancement resolves that. No labs. Daily tests. It seems doable not only within athletic departments but on campuses in general.
Then a Return to Competition Task Force — comprised of university leaders, athletic directors, coaches, medical personnel and more — removes the silos. Presidents and chancellors are now contending, at least in conversation, with the loudest voices in America for Big Ten football.
You think fans, parents and players are ticked? Coaches answer to all three constituencies. At heart, many coaches are populists — from the masses, for the masses — and feel deeply the loss of something others love as much as they do. They’re motivated, and so are many of the athletic directors.
A person doesn’t need a degree in sociology or psychology to know that, once a variety of perspectives (with strong opinions) get in a room — or, in the case of social justice protests, the streets — the consensus will change, because the nature of the input has changed. That’s how power works.
Yes, the final decision lies with Big Ten presidents and chancellors.
Yes, they’ve already made one decision the coaches and A.D.s didn’t like.
And, yes, they can completely reverse that decision if they want. Or, more to the point, if they feel compelled, for a variety of reasons, to change their decision.
What will it take? My educated take:
» The Abbott tests have to work and have mass distribution on time.
» According to multiple reports, certain COVID-19 case benchmarks have to be hit to convince Big Ten presidents and chancellors it’s safe. Are those concrete benchmarks, and will they be kept secret? After all, it takes a statewide effort to contain a virus. If the masses don’t know what success looks like, it’s hard to achieve it.
» The initial wave of COVID-19 cases hitting many college campuses has to recede, with zero waves returning.
» The NCAA greenlights a return to college basketball by late November or early December. If Big Ten hoops is a go, it makes football more likely. The NCAA is motivated by its very survival to make college hoops work.
» The ACC, Big 12 and SEC have to be successful in staging multiple football games in a row. Even if the Big Ten’s tentative plan rolls out in mid-September, the proving ground in late September/early October.
If those games go off, and Big Ten schools watch it unfold, the patience of fans, players, parents, coaches and A.D.s may grow very thin.
What are the odds of hitting all those notes in the next 45 days? Probably not great. But the dynamics of the conversation have changed.
Big Ten fall football relies on two annoying words — “it depends” — with a bunch of qualifiers after it. That’s better than a door slammed shut.
