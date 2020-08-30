McKewon: The Big Ten power dynamic has changed. Will that make football happen this fall?

Then a Return to Competition Task Force — comprised of university leaders, athletic directors, coaches, medical personnel and more — removes the silos. Presidents and chancellors are now contending, at least in conversation, with the loudest voices in America for Big Ten football.

You think fans, parents and players are ticked? Coaches answer to all three constituencies. At heart, many coaches are populists — from the masses, for the masses — and feel deeply the loss of something others love as much as they do. They’re motivated, and so are many of the athletic directors.

A person doesn’t need a degree in sociology or psychology to know that, once a variety of perspectives (with strong opinions) get in a room — or, in the case of social justice protests, the streets — the consensus will change, because the nature of the input has changed. That’s how power works.

Yes, the final decision lies with Big Ten presidents and chancellors.

Yes, they’ve already made one decision the coaches and A.D.s didn’t like.

And, yes, they can completely reverse that decision if they want. Or, more to the point, if they feel compelled, for a variety of reasons, to change their decision.

What will it take? My educated take: