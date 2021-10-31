McKewon: The Big Ten West did adjust to Scott Frost – and it's beating NU again and again

What will the coaches do? Better question — what will the players do? What’s the sense of ownership there?

Nebraska is one of the cheeriest, most pragmatic 3-6 teams you’ll meet, especially when since 2017, the team is 19-34 and skilled at losing in consistent, familiar ways. Martinez, for all his on-field flaws, has character. His coach questioned his willingness to get a first down, and Martinez took it on the chin, on the field and after the game. Frost knows Martinez can take it. Plus, you sometimes chide the people you love.

The same goes for fans and Husker football.

On with the Rewind:

I see you

Outside linebacker JoJo Domann: There’s a conversation to be had, in hindsight, about whether Nebraska would have been better using Domann as a pass rusher rather than a coverage guy on third down. Because it’s pretty clear no one else can rush the passer, and there are players (right?) who can stand in a patch of grass on third down.

Defensive end Ben Stille: In a close battle with Damion Daniels as NU’s best defensive lineman this season, Stille played one of his best games with five tackles and a sack, serving as the lone Husker to push the pocket in on Aidan O’Connell.