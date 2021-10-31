McKewon: The Big Ten West did adjust to Scott Frost – and it's beating NU again and again

EATING A COOKIE IN THE MEMORIAL STADIUM PRESS BOX — Second play of the second half, and you’re just settling in for the fun. So the play that summed up Nebraska’s 28-23 loss to Purdue — and might serve as commentary on the Scott Frost era as a whole — didn’t look like much more than another sack as it unfolded.
I wondered why NU dialed up a deep pass after a 9-yard run to start the half. Then, upon a midnight rewatch, I sat up.
It was a gimmick.
If Purdue coach Jeff Brohm’s plan was to plod along, gaining 4 yards here and converting a third down there in an effort to bleed clock and beat Nebraska by the book, Frost wanted to use subterfuge to score a quick touchdown.
Quarterback Adrian Martinez looked over to the sideline as if to get the play. His offense lined up in a max-protect formation while two receivers — one to each side — waited. Martinez turned back to center Cam Jurgens, who snapped the ball. The only people in the stadium aware of the snap as it happened were Nebraska players and coaches. Purdue defenders were still standing. The receivers took off on go routes. Levi Falck in particular seemed to have a step on Purdue’s secondary.
Martinez looked at Falck, then shifted to the other side of the field, and held the ball for three seconds. Left tackle Turner Corcoran set up so wide that defensive end Kydran Jenkins went inside and sacked Martinez for a 3-yard loss.
There was an irony to the play — NU wanted to score super fast while the play led to a quick three-and-out — but the general idea was to catch Purdue off guard two plays into the second half.
“We had more stuff on our play sheet to call, and we called it,” tight end Austin Allen said when asked why Nebraska didn’t run the ball more the final 30 minutes. “Some of the stuff we didn’t execute on. Hindsight’s 20/20.”
It is. The play might have worked if Martinez had thrown to Falck or Corcoran hadn’t set so wide.
It didn’t work, and Nebraska, a boom-or-bust offense whose big plays are offset by bigger gaffes, had to punt.
On its next drive, the Huskers didn’t block a defender — which led to a 4-yard loss on a run — and Martinez threw a goofy shovel pass interception right after that. Again: The Huskers led by three.
Had Martinez not thrown the pick, NU could have punted Purdue right back inside its own 10 again. But the interception flipped field position. The Boilermakers punted after their second pick — but pinned Nebraska back. The Huskers went three-and-out — incurring a holding penalty, too — and punted back to Purdue, which started on the Husker 48.
The Boilermakers didn’t throw away their shot to score. They put a touchdown on the board. And much like Northwestern last year and Illinois the past two years and Minnesota the past three years, Purdue waited for Nebraska to self-destruct. And NU obliged.
You remember that quote, four years ago, about Frost hoping the Big Ten would have to adjust to NU?
Guess what? The league did. That’s the funny part.
Nebraska forced an adjustment and didn’t have a move of its own. Nebraska’s offense was a hell on wheels by the end of 2018, and it hasn’t been since.
And part of the reason is because Purdue and Illinois and Minnesota learned. For three years now, those teams have run the ball, run the ball, run the ball, burning down play clocks the way kids singe ant hills with magnifying glasses. Nebraska’s defense, set up to bend but not break since the second half of 2019, sits on the field for nearly 40 game minutes — probably two hours in real time — absorbing one little cut after another. It robs Frost of what he and his staff want most: Possessions while they’re ahead, a chance to score twice for the opponents’ once, like Frost did at Oregon and Central Florida.
So here’s what happens: Purdue runs the ball 41 times for 116 yards. It looks comical from a yards per carry standpoint. Some stathead — and I am one — will say “Nebraska improved its rush defense Saturday.”
No, it didn’t. The carries were more important than the yards. NU never made Purdue one-dimensional. It rarely forced the Boilermakers into long odds on third or fourth down. Purdue getting to 41 carries is a failure of some measure.
“I don’t think they have an identity in the run game,” defensive tackle Ty Robinson said last week of Purdue. “The pass game is going to be the key focus for us this week. We can’t overlook their run game at all — we’ve got to stick to our bread and butter — but I think we know we can handle their run game.”
Does Nebraska not know its own struggles?
Illinois held the ball for nearly 35 minutes in August. Minnesota held it 38 minutes two weeks ago. Those teams ran the ball 48 and 43 times, respectively, in their wins. Last year, in wins, they ran 52 and 43 times, possessing the ball 36:21 and 35:48, respectively. In those games, and in Saturday’s game, the defense rushes four and plays coverage, waiting for Nebraska’s quarterbacks — Martinez, Luke McCaffrey, whomever — to mess up. Which, they usually do.
Five turnovers last year vs. Illinois. Two vs. Minnesota. Illinois’ fumble return for a touchdown this year. Purdue’s pick-six this year.
It’s fair to say each play is its own event, and Nebraska can improve on preventing it. It’s also fair to say, if you’ve watched the last 41 games, there’s kind of a pattern at work.
For all the talk about emotion and pressure and other narratives fit for novelization — even Frost admits there’s “no new answers” and “no magic speeches" — the Huskers’ losses are more about strategy, game style, marrying the talent on hand to a system that doesn’t blow a gasket every other quarter.
These divisional peers — slightly less or more talented than NU in a given season — have taken the coat Stanford wore against Oregon and sport it for October Saturdays in the Big Ten. Wisconsin and Iowa already had that jacket on their back door hooks. They haven’t lost to Frost yet, and it’s clear why.
There’s a book on the Big Red with all the yardage markers, hazards and caddie’s notes in it, and if you study it closely, chances are, you’ll win.
Would better talent help? Of course. Frost inserted that line Saturday either for a reason or because it often sits at the front of his mind.
Ohio State will roll into town with talent coming out of its eyeballs, and on a different day, it’s worth discussing whether technology and money siloed the sport in a way that so favors the Buckeyes that the rest of the Big Ten is up a river.
But OSU only shows up once on a schedule. Nebraska plays plenty of teams it could beat; has a lot of money for name, image and likeness opportunities; and enjoys an enviable fan base and a media corps that often looks for a silver lining.
Yes, the players work hard. Yes, the coaches are smart.
But every Big Ten player works hard. Every Big Ten coach is smart. And, collectively, the league has taken it to Nebraska. While the Huskers are busy expecting to handle this or that, Purdue is plotting. So is Minnesota. So is Illinois. Iowa and Wisconsin already have.
What will the coaches do? Better question — what will the players do? What’s the sense of ownership there?
Nebraska is one of the cheeriest, most pragmatic 3-6 teams you’ll meet, especially when since 2017, the team is 19-34 and skilled at losing in consistent, familiar ways. Martinez, for all his on-field flaws, has character. His coach questioned his willingness to get a first down, and Martinez took it on the chin, on the field and after the game. Frost knows Martinez can take it. Plus, you sometimes chide the people you love.
The same goes for fans and Husker football.
On with the Rewind:
I see you
Outside linebacker JoJo Domann: There’s a conversation to be had, in hindsight, about whether Nebraska would have been better using Domann as a pass rusher rather than a coverage guy on third down. Because it’s pretty clear no one else can rush the passer, and there are players (right?) who can stand in a patch of grass on third down.
Defensive end Ben Stille: In a close battle with Damion Daniels as NU’s best defensive lineman this season, Stille played one of his best games with five tackles and a sack, serving as the lone Husker to push the pocket in on Aidan O’Connell.
Inside linebacker Nick Henrich: He had 14 tackles — Luke Reimer had 19 — but Henrich is playing through blockers in a good way. His coverage can improve, as can Reimer’s, but Nebraska can win with those two.
Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt: Shut down every deep ball thrown to Purdue receiver David Bell. He’ll get the Ohio State constellation of stars next week. Taylor-Britt will be a good pro.
Allen: He made a mistake that led to Martinez’s last interception, owned it, and didn’t try to dress it up with any rhetoric. Humility.
Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis: He was the highest-ranked member of a 2019 Purdue recruiting class that ranked 25th nationally — the highest-rated recruiting class in many, many years around West Lafayette. Also in that class: David Bell, Milton Wright, Marvin Grant, Cam Allen and …
Purdue linebacker Jalen Graham: Two interceptions against the Huskers, making him roughly as impactful as Ohio State’s Jeffrey Okudah was a few years ago in Memorial Stadium.
Purdue quarterback O’Connell: To paraphrase Nebraska basketball coach Fred Hoiberg, O’Connell made a lot of “simple plays” in completing 34 of 45 passes. His deep throws were safe. His short throws were on point. His hot route decisions were perfect, especially on Purdue’s final touchdown drive.
Purdue receiver Jackson Anthrop: We haven’t used the name “Wan’Dale Robinson” all season — he’s doing well, by the way, at Kentucky, with 58 catches for 659 yards and five touchdowns — but Anthrop served in the old Robinson role Saturday, running a few times and making key catches from the slot and the backfield.
Eight Stats
28 minutes, 47 seconds: Nebraska’s average time of possession per game this season. Though three games remain, that’s NU’s highest time of possession in four seasons under Frost. The Huskers remain inconsistent in controlling the clock in Big Ten games, as NU’s league TOP is 27:36. All three of Nebraska’s remaining regular-season opponents (Ohio State, Wisconsin and Iowa) possess the ball longer.
65.6%: Opponent completion rate this season, 13th in the Big Ten and the highest opponent completion rate Nebraska has allowed since joining the league. In conference games, NU is allowing a 68.6% opponent completion rate.
The yards per attempt (6.8 in the Big Ten, 6.2 overall) is pretty good — the best since 2014, in fact, with three games to go. But the ease with which teams gain 6 yards a pop affects Nebraska’s ability to get off the field.
6.14%: Nebraska’s sack rate, according to TeamRankings.com, which takes a team’s sacks and divides it into the number of dropbacks a quarterback takes. It’s not awful — better than Iowa, Indiana, Oklahoma, Oregon and LSU and just worse than Purdue and Illinois — but ranks 73rd nationally, and is a far cry from the Bo Pelini era, when NU ranked inside the top 15 four times in seven years.
12: Games since joining the Big Ten in which Nebraska committed four turnovers.
NU won four — Rutgers last year, Illinois in 2019, Northwestern in 2013 (the Hail Mary game) and Arkansas State in 2012, when Pelini went to the hospital at halftime. A 33% win rate in four-turnover games is actually pretty good. Four of the 12 games — and two of the wins — have come during the Frost era.
54: Combined sacks for Nebraska’s next two opponents, Ohio State and Wisconsin. Look the heck out, in other words, if you’re Martinez.
10: Takeaways for NU’s defense. That is tied for 11th in the Big Ten with Rutgers, just ahead of Maryland and Indiana.
Not once has Nebraska averaged for an entire season two takeaways per game. It came closest in 2014, when it averaged 1.76 and had players such as Randy Gregory, Maliek Collins and Nathan Gerry.
One: Big Ten game this season in which Nebraska has averaged better than 5 yards per carry. That’d be the 56-7 rout of Northwestern — which looks like anomaly now — in which the Huskers averaged 8.06 yards per carry. In the other five: 4.1, 3.64, 4.38, 4.39 and 4.48.
11.78: Martinez’s carries per game rate, which is the lowest of his career (so far) but is still 2.78 more than any other Big Ten quarterback. No. 2? Rutgers’ Noah Vedral at 9.
Ohio State, under Urban Meyer, used to run the heck out of the quarterback, but that stopped once Ryan Day took over. CJ Stroud averages 2.43 carries per game.
There are several Power Five QBs who average more carries per game. They play at North Carolina, Tennessee, Louisville, Mississippi and Syracuse. All except Syracuse have subpar defenses.
Facebook Feedback
After each game, I ask fans on my Facebook page to post their takes on the game. Selected and edited responses follow.
Janet Mott: “Second verse same as the first. I thought that the team saved Frost from going into the coaching abyss after the Northwestern game but now after finding ways to lose each and every week, it’s hard to have confidence in the coaches' abilities going forward.”
Charlie Arnot: “As a die-hard fan, I feel for the players, but the Huskers were out coached again. As much as I wanted Frost to succeed the on field performance and inability to improve in-game suggest it’s time for change.”
Matt Lewien: “Trev Alberts said the Michigan game may have been ‘too big’ for that ref crew. Maybe the Nebraska job is ‘too big’ for Coach Frost.”
Mike Wulf: “It's like Groundhog Day and we are Ned Ryerson just getting punched every week.”
Opponent Watch
>>It wouldn’t be fair to say Iowa has been exposed in its last two losses. Iowa was the same offense in its first six wins — it was awful — and when opposing offenses finally stopped handing the Hawkeyes points, the predictable struggles occurred. Iowa currently averages 291.5 yards per game, which is hard to do; only Big Ten teams, since 2011, have done so.
>>Wisconsin, meanwhile, has become the Big Ten West’s co-favorite along with Minnesota. The defense, sterling all season, is allowing 214 yards and 17 points per game. Because Ohio State, Michigan and Michigan State do not loom on their schedule, the Badgers are likely to only improve the scoring defense department. Is this 2009 Nebraska before our eyes? Maybe.
Forecast
A quiet week. Whispers and speculation. The Frost era isn’t over yet. Don’t be quite that emotional. The odds aren’t good this week, but we’ll see. Ohio State has to bring its own juice to this one. Can it?
sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH