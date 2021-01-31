McKewon: The case for and against Scott Frost adding a transfer quarterback

LINCOLN — The media want mulligans, too. And if there’s a question that could have been asked — by me, by anyone — much earlier, it would have been this: Did coach Scott Frost build up the Husker roster too fast, too soon?
There was little public concern at the time in 2018, when Frost aggressively signed a full transition class then added more transfers — Noah Vedral, Tre Neal and Breon Dixon among them — to the fold. NU put together another massive class of recruits in 2019.
It looked good on Rivals’ and 247Sports’ rankings, and the 2019 class may still produce a couple of all-conference players. Husker coaches also thought the roster had so little depth at certain positions — receiver, for example — that there was little choice but to build through junior college signings and transfers.
But there were also in the almost 60 scholarship players added those first two years players who were either not Big Ten-caliber recruits or prospects who didn’t contribute to the overall culture Frost was trying to create.
Choices were made, stuff happened, and here we are, at 12-20. Frost’s first three years aren’t how he’d want them. There are likely decisions he’d want back that he can’t change. No matter.
How he handles NU’s quarterback room over the next eight months is what’s worth watching now.
Adrian Martinez is Nebraska’s starter. The real question is who Martinez’s backup will be, and whether Frost chooses to pursue a transfer quarterback.
“I really want to give the kids in our program a chance to go through spring ball and see what they can do,” Frost said Thursday night in a radio interview. “Hopefully, we have the answer right here in the building. If we don’t, we’ll keep our options open.”
Options for what?
A backup, almost certainly. A competitor for Logan Smothers or Matt Masker, a fourth-year walk-on who knows Frost’s system well. Or perhaps freshman enrollee Heinrich Haarberg, though all parties involved seem to know Haarberg, with major upside, is also a year or two away. Another walk-on, Brayden Miller, is in the fold, too.
Which portal QB — who’s still around in May when spring camp will end — will be down for threading “backup now, starter maybe later.” These quarterbacks tend to have a brain trust around them, assessing each market like a company looks at new store locations.
Nebraska tried the transfer option with Noah Vedral, a smart, positive influence who arrived, won the No. 2 job, took a bunch of snaps in games NU did not win that could have been given to Luke McCaffrey. Vedral then left for Rutgers, avoiding (thankfully) the criticism/character indictment McCaffrey took for … doing the same thing. McCaffrey was a smart, positive influence, too. Neither he nor Vedral play here anymore.
Does Nebraska want to risk the same complication heading into 2021?
The eligibility gap between Martinez and Smothers is frankly ideal; just what you’d want. Smothers can play four games in 2021, redshirt and be a third-year freshman in 2022 with a clear road ahead. A middle-of-the-road transfer only muddles that picture.
This isn’t Northwestern bringing in Peyton Ramsey and Ryan Hilinski in back-to-back years to run the offense. Ramsey and Hilinski wouldn’t start in front of Martinez at Northwestern, much less here.
Conversely, the past always lurks in one’s mind. The 2018 Troy game — where Nebraska lost in part because Martinez was hurt, Vedral wasn’t yet eligible and Andrew Bunch wasn’t a dangerous enough runner — is the kind of nightmare Nebraska can’t afford now. And there sits Buffalo — Sept. 11, 2021 — as a team likely as good as Troy was.
If Martinez gets banged up — and that's happened before — what kind of insurance policy does Nebraska have? Is it better than Bunch was?
Those are questions coaches are paid to navigate, and Frost will weigh his options. But if he really likes the culture in his locker room — and nothing tends to bubble up media and fan chatter more than quarterback competitions — perhaps he stands pat and trusts the players he’s already recruited like he trusts the coaching staff he wants to keep intact.
Unless Joe Burrow 2.0 is in the portal. Of course, nobody knew Joe Burrow would be Joe Burrow. Until he was, in his senior season, Joe Burrow. Fun stuff!
On with the Rewind:
If offensive coordinator Matt Lubick lands the Montana State head coaching job — more to the point, if he accepts it — NU will be searching for its third offensive coordinator in as many years. Lubick was the no-brainer choice to replace Troy Walters in 2020. Is there such a guy for Frost in 2021? The name that will most immediately get mentioned — Frost’s old Oregon boss Mark Helfrich — wouldn’t quite be the snug fit Lubick was. Helfrich is, for one thing, a quarterbacks coach. Nebraska has one of those.
Eric Kiesau, Boise State’s offensive coordinator in 2020, would be interesting. He has coached wide receivers — he did so at California during the Aaron Rodgers years and Colorado after that — and called plays before, as well. He could follow Bryan Harsin to Auburn, but Harsin hired Mike Bobo as his OC.
Twitter drives too much of the media narrative in too many markets. A tiny, tiny fraction of Nebraska’s fan base is on Twitter. An even tinier fraction is active there.
So it doesn’t matter that much what a former Iowa State quarterback says on Twitter of what he think is happening at NU.
When Nebraska men’s basketball plays games again, how long will it take players to find their stamina, their shot, their confidence? You’d have to think the start-of-the-season hunger will be back.
Here’s some good news: Nebraska’s frontcourt should, finally, be as full as coaches hoped it would be at the start of the season. Derrick Walker, Yvan Ouedraogo and Eduardo Andre will all be available — unless one of them got hurt during the layoff — and their presence should help forward Lat Mayen move permanently back to his position beyond the 3-point line.
Watching Big Ten hoops for the last several weeks has been instructive, especially in examining post play. Here are five stat lines for you:
Player 1: 15.3 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game
Player 2: 15.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game
Player 3: 13.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game
Player 4: 8.4 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.4 rebounds per game
Player 5: 11.9 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game
Those are five posts in the Big Ten — Purdue’s Trevion Williams, Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson, Minnesota’s Liam Robbins, Rutgers’ Myles Johnson and Northwestern’s Pete Nance — who aren’t named Luka Garza or Kofi Cockburn. The Huskers have to pack a post lunch every time they take the court.
Nebraska's George Kusche won the Big Ten cross country championship Saturday. Kusche, who went home to South Africa for a portion of the pandemic, is one of the best distance runners in Husker history.
The Nebraska women’s basketball team has, arguably, its most important week of games at Penn State (Feb. 4) and at Rutgers (Feb. 7). Win both, and Nebraska’s value in the NET rankings — where it is currently 70th — should go up. RU hasn’t played since a Jan. 3 loss to … Nebraska … and is entrenched at No. 21 in the rankings. Penn State is at No. 98. The women’s NCAA tournament committee is relying upon NET rankings this year instead of RPI — there NU is 55th — so there remains work to do.
But the victory over Ohio State — the Buckeyes’ lone loss — will be a gift that keeps on giving. NU’s effort and execution in that game was terrific. I still think OSU slept-walked through it. Since, the Buckeyes have beaten three ranked teams in a row.
