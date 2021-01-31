McKewon: The case for and against Scott Frost adding a transfer quarterback

LINCOLN — The media want mulligans, too. And if there’s a question that could have been asked — by me, by anyone — much earlier, it would have been this: Did coach Scott Frost build up the Husker roster too fast, too soon?

There was little public concern at the time in 2018, when Frost aggressively signed a full transition class then added more transfers — Noah Vedral, Tre Neal and Breon Dixon among them — to the fold. NU put together another massive class of recruits in 2019.

It looked good on Rivals’ and 247Sports’ rankings, and the 2019 class may still produce a couple of all-conference players. Husker coaches also thought the roster had so little depth at certain positions — receiver, for example — that there was little choice but to build through junior college signings and transfers.

But there were also in the almost 60 scholarship players added those first two years players who were either not Big Ten-caliber recruits or prospects who didn’t contribute to the overall culture Frost was trying to create.

Choices were made, stuff happened, and here we are, at 12-20. Frost’s first three years aren’t how he’d want them. There are likely decisions he’d want back that he can’t change. No matter.