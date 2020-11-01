McKewon: The future is now for Nebraska's 2019 recruiting class

The rest of the recruiting class played four or fewer games, preserving their redshirt. That included McCaffrey, who made a single-play appearance in a 13-10 win over Northwestern but played larger roles in the Indiana, Maryland and Iowa games.

McCaffrey looked ready enough that perhaps his impact could have been larger when stretched over a whole season. Because of NCAA rules during the pandemic, McCaffrey will be a redshirt freshman again in 2021, but Nebraska coaches couldn’t have known last season that he and the rest of his classmates would get a free year.

Frost and assistant coaches have said other players just needed more time to develop. That was particularly true along the offensive and defensive lines. As true freshmen last year, Benhart and nose tackle Ty Robinson — who also started last Saturday — made good impressions on coaches while continuing to shape their bodies. They dominated in high school, but the Big Ten is arguably full of the biggest linemen.