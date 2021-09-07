McKewon: The future of Husker football recruiting just might be the transfer portal

So should NU’s own struggles to retain high school recruits for five years. Already, 11 of the Huskers’ 2019 recruits have graduated or transferred. Six left the 2020 class. Transfers get one free move going forward and if that free move is to Nebraska, they’re more likely to stay.

“I wanted my next move to be my best move,” Stepp said of leaving USC for Nebraska. He had other options – Auburn, Purdue, Michigan State, a few MAC schools – but he liked what he heard from Nebraska most. He arrived with a foot injury. He recovered from it, and emerged, over the first two games, as the Husker back who seems most comfortable in a collegiate offense. He weighs 215 pounds right now. Best shape of his career. As a USC freshman, who weighed 240.

Nebraska got the trim-and-tested Stepp.

Kolarevic, who played three seasons at UNI and graduated from the school, exhaled hard when asked how different he was in 2017 – when he redshirted for the Panthers – compared to Saturday, in his second game for Nebraska.