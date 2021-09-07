McKewon: The future of Husker football recruiting just might be the transfer portal

LINCOLN – Chris Kolarevic had played in big stadiums before. But the majority of fans in those venues weren’t rooting for his team. Saturday, they were, and Kolarevic, a Nebraska inside linebacker, flew around, made plays and absorbed the energy from 85,000-plus fans.
“That’s kind of what you do it for, to be honest,” he said. “That feeling.”
But it wasn’t long after the game that Kolarevic went with his parents, John and Debbie, back to his house for another feeling – the one of rooting on former teammates. Kolarevic’s old school, Northern Iowa, took Iowa State to the wire Saturday evening. Later that night, Montana – the former school of Husker receiver Samori Toure – stunned Washington 13-7. USC – the first home of Husker running back Markese Stepp – beat San Jose State.
Kolarevic, Toure and Stepp, meanwhile, were three of NU’s best players in a 52-7 win over Fordham. Chancellor Brewington, a transfer from Northern Arizona, caught a touchdown. Levi Falck, a transfer from South Dakota, logged good snaps. Oliver Martin was held out, but the former Michigan and Iowa receiver had six grabs for 103 yards last week. Travis Vokolek, who left Rutgers, is one of the Huskers’ top tight ends when he’s healthy.
In the midst of multi-class disappointments in recruiting and developing high school players, a nice little Husker success story has emerged: Nebraska has done well with the transfer portal. Coupled with successes in 2018 (Tre Neal and Noah Vedral) and 2019 (Darrion Daniels), the question naturally arises:
Should Nebraska football put more coins in the transfer portal slot machine?
“Potentially,” NU coach Scott Frost said. “I think we’re seeing the tip of the iceberg with the transfer portal. There’s going to be a lot of that. We definitely want people that fit us from a football standpoint and a cultural standpoint. Love where our locker room is right now and (we) never want to upset that.”
Frost went on to explain that Nebraska’s 2022 recruiting class will be “a lot smaller than normal” because of COVID-related NCAA rules surrounding extra eligibility for every player except the 2021 crop. NU’s class stands at eight guys, the same number of “super seniors” known to be on scholarship right now. It’ll be hard, before the first December signing day, for Husker coaches to know how many of the remaining scholarship players – like those 17 juniors - want to remain in the program.
“We’ll see where we fall with the number of freshmen and transfers,” Frost said. The coach, of course, was himself a transfer – one of Nebraska’s best ever. So was another famous Husker quarterback Vince Ferragamo, who transferred in from California.
NU football – unlike Husker hoops – has rarely been on the aggressive end of pursuing transfers. But rule changes that allow post-transfer immediate eligibility should make Nebraska think harder about allotting more scholarships – perhaps ten per year, even – to transfers.
So should NU’s own struggles to retain high school recruits for five years. Already, 11 of the Huskers’ 2019 recruits have graduated or transferred. Six left the 2020 class. Transfers get one free move going forward and if that free move is to Nebraska, they’re more likely to stay.
“I wanted my next move to be my best move,” Stepp said of leaving USC for Nebraska. He had other options – Auburn, Purdue, Michigan State, a few MAC schools – but he liked what he heard from Nebraska most. He arrived with a foot injury. He recovered from it, and emerged, over the first two games, as the Husker back who seems most comfortable in a collegiate offense. He weighs 215 pounds right now. Best shape of his career. As a USC freshman, who weighed 240.
Nebraska got the trim-and-tested Stepp.
Kolarevic, who played three seasons at UNI and graduated from the school, exhaled hard when asked how different he was in 2017 – when he redshirted for the Panthers – compared to Saturday, in his second game for Nebraska.
“It’s experience, it’s reps, that’s how you get good at football, right, is taking the reps,” Kolarevic said. “Physically, I’m able to do what I do now. It was being to get the reps at angle of pursuit, getting the reps at reading the offense, getting the reps at where you fit in your coverage. And I’m still trying to improve every day, but it’s night and day (difference). It feels much more natural.”
Nebraska’s coaches agree. Kolarevic is in a three-man rotation at inside linebacker. There are five scholarship freshmen who aren’t. Toure and Martin jumped every receiver on the roster to emerge as starters. Stepp appears to be one of the best backs.
Frost stood firm at quarterback. Smothers seems good enough to be a serviceable No. 2 behind Adrian Martinez. Plus, one risk of the portal is, once a player signs, he can be hard to, you know, nudge off, the way teams can usher freshmen to the portal without actually forcing them into it.
Still – it feels like older, experienced transfers fits Frost’s preference of self-disciplined, take-care-of-their-business guys. NU’s current staff has struggled with talented-but-mercurial freshmen, who may have personal issues from way back or a small entourage of folks steering their way. Once a player transfers to a new school, an expectation sets in: You’re there to play. Not to be a problem.
Frost’s words could have been a recruiting poster when he explained the value of transfers.
“You’re just more ready for everything that life and football throw at you when you’re 21 years old instead of than when you’re 18,” Frost said. “…Every one of those guys that transferred in did a great job of being mature and getting to work and training like a pro and learning the offensive, defensive and special teams schemes. So, I think we picked some of the right guys.”
Yep. It might be time for Frost to pick a bunch more, too.
