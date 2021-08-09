McKewon: The Husker bubble believes as the outside world shrugs

They believe. The outside world, for now, shrugs.

Case in point: I finally got my hands on Phil Steele’s annual magazine. (It’s easier at this point to order by mail.) Steele’s Olympic-pool-sized dive into every number imaginable tends to look somewhat favorably upon Nebraska in most years, and he was bullish on the Huskers in 2019.

In 2021, the preview is clear-eyed and, for anyone stirring a big jug of Husker-Aid at this moment, a little sobering.

There is great local confidence surrounding the talent, size, athleticism and experience on NU’s offensive and defensive lines. But Steele ranks neither unit inside the nation’s top 58. Texas-San Antonio’s offensive and defensive lines are inside the top 58.

Martinez is the No. 49 NFL draft-eligible quarterback, according to Steele. He’s one ahead of Patrick O’Brien and one behind Max Duggan. Those two tight ends you (and I) think might be NFL guys, Austin Allen and Travis Vokolek, are not among the top 52.

This is what happens when a program posts four straight losing seasons. Benefits of doubt are not given. Exceptions are not made.