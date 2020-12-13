McKewon: The Huskers' awful second halves reveal a lack of playmakers

But second halves, while for coaching adjustments, are also about players, when they get tired and mentally fried, making plays. Or backups being the playmakers in key spots.

Nebraska makes so few second-half plays. Or it makes one only to nullify it with a mistake. Second halves are program statements. Nebraska’s second-half statement is getting outscored by 10 points, and it can’t even muster a touchdown over 30 minutes.

It’s Minnesota that has the pass rusher who gets two key sacks in the second half. Minnesota has the Nos. 2 and 3 running backs who understand the run scheme well enough to give the star, Mohamed Ibrahim, a breather until it’s time for him to close the door.

Nebraska too consistently doesn’t answer with its own plays, or doesn’t fall back on the training that got it there. NU has six takeaways all season — and typically plays a zone defense that should get more. It has completed somewhere around 30% of its passes over 20 yards. When reporters tweet “guys are open,” believe them. Guys are open.

But the ball doesn’t get from Point A to Point B without a mistake.