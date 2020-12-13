McKewon: The Huskers' awful second halves reveal a lack of playmakers

LINCOLN — No rants about hoodies in cold weather. No asides about the ’90s Huskers. NU coach Scott Frost didn’t dredge up some cultural or moral reason for his team’s 24-17 loss to Minnesota on Saturday.
Don’t kid yourself: It was a bad one. Bowl berth on the line. Senior Day. A Minnesota team playing with one oar tied to its boat. A Gopher defense giving up 6.82 yards per carry coming into the game. Even if the Rewind doesn’t think Saturday’s setback was as glaring as the loss to Illinois — which fired coach Lovie Smith on Sunday — the email inbox said differently.
“It’s making me nuts,” one emailer said of Nebraska’s quarterback play.
“Frost don’t walk on water,” another said.
You often get passionate defenses in this moment. Like the long-time emailer, whose missives the Rewind rather enjoys, who wrote: “If Scott Frost doesn’t take us to consistently winning seasons it won’t happen in my lifetime.”
Well, Frost set aside all hyperbole Saturday afternoon.
He offered up a simple fact: “We just didn’t play very well.”
This is correct, but it is also a problem. Much like when a former coach once said, “We’ve had very few issues, except for the games,” Frost’s “we had our best week of practice offensively, maybe since I’ve been at Nebraska” asks fans to vote against their eyes and with their heart.
Prospective recruits, on the other hand, have to look at what they see. Playing time.
Nebraska will again have a successful early signing period this week. The Huskers are poised to land another top-25 class that will be either No. 1 or No. 2 in the Big Ten West. Illinois, which beat the Huskers by 18, will be ranked somewhere in the 70s or 80s, which is one reason why Smith was fired. This class has giant linemen and some skill studs like tight end Thomas Fidone, linebacker Mikai Gbayor and running back Gabe Ervin, who looks like another Devine Ozigbo.
If recruiting is the lifeblood of any college football program, it must be said: Frost can get the guys to Lincoln. It’s time for good recruits to become good players. Frost isn’t going anywhere. Some of his players might be. Some of his assistants might be. This won’t be an offseason of warm milk and fond recollections.
NU’s anemic second-half attack this season — 5.57 points and 149.86 yards per game — is why.
Like any team, Nebraska calls some of its best plays in the first half, and new offensive coordinator Matt Lubick has added a few good wrinkles. The presnap shifts have been effective, like the one before Wan’Dale Robinson’s 41-yard touchdown. NU is using the tight ends more, and they’re open more often, too, if a quarterback could hit them. A fake screen quarterback draw was a nice playcall. Having quarterback Adrian Martinez follow a couple of pulling linemen on power runs deserves a tip of the cap.
But second halves, while for coaching adjustments, are also about players, when they get tired and mentally fried, making plays. Or backups being the playmakers in key spots.
Nebraska makes so few second-half plays. Or it makes one only to nullify it with a mistake. Second halves are program statements. Nebraska’s second-half statement is getting outscored by 10 points, and it can’t even muster a touchdown over 30 minutes.
It’s Minnesota that has the pass rusher who gets two key sacks in the second half. Minnesota has the Nos. 2 and 3 running backs who understand the run scheme well enough to give the star, Mohamed Ibrahim, a breather until it’s time for him to close the door.
Nebraska too consistently doesn’t answer with its own plays, or doesn’t fall back on the training that got it there. NU has six takeaways all season — and typically plays a zone defense that should get more. It has completed somewhere around 30% of its passes over 20 yards. When reporters tweet “guys are open,” believe them. Guys are open.
But the ball doesn’t get from Point A to Point B without a mistake.
Big holes for Dedrick Mills — not the most artful zone-scheme runner to start with — close because a lineman or tight end is on the ground, the one place a blocker can’t be. One of the offense’s best athletes and smartest players, Luke McCaffrey, stands on the sideline drive after drive, instead of being incorporated into the offense. He was a tailback and receiver in Week 1. What happened to that?
NU’s pushed a lot of buttons this season. You can sense the sincerity with which many things have been tried and the frustration that after a win seems to confirm one direction in the maze, a bad loss closes the path.
It would seem that Frost is currently set on precision execution over the free-wheeling, shift-on-the-fly nature of his offenses in years past, when players were so fast and athletic and aggressive that, heck, 100-mile-an-hour mistakes looked better than 45-mile-an-hour successes.
Over four classes, Frost seemed to recruit players for the 100-mile-an-hour system. The Rewind approved, having seen NU go 7-11 against the Big Ten West from 2015 to 2017, when Nebraska slowed down, preached precision and got bogged down in its own mistakes.
Since Frost took over, Nebraska is 5-12 against the Big Ten West. Overall, the Huskers are 16-25 since the inception of the division, including 1-4 this season.
“I see it coming in practice,” Frost said. “I see how well we’re executing in practice. It didn’t show up on the field today often enough. Too many mistakes for us to overcome, but I got confidence in these guys.”
It’s late in a long, weird season. Frost wasn’t going to set his oven to broil just as Nebraska steers home another strong signing class.
But, once they sign, that’ll be roughly 100 guys he’s signed to scholarships at NU. The playmakers can’t develop soon enough.
On with the Rewind.
I see you
Robinson: 14 touches, 90 yards. He does what he can in an offense that’s only capable of so much. He can’t complete deep passes to himself. He’s open.
Outside linebacker JoJo Domann: Seven more tackles, and he saved a big play when he punched a ball out of the hands of receiver Daniel Jackson.
Defensive end Casey Rogers: Four tackles and two pass knockdowns. He’s NU’s best defensive lineman during the past month, even better than Ben Stille, taking Saturday’s game into account.
Outside linebacker Garrett Nelson: At this point, he’s more of an undersized defensive end, playing right on the line of scrimmage. Nelson got shoved out of gap on the game’s final drive, but he generally held his own.
Left guard Ethan Piper: Lousy holding call on him. Piper still looks like the best athlete on the line, moving briskly as a puller. He’s a keeper.
Minnesota running backs coach Kenni Burns: He’s good. All of Minnesota’s running backs show an ability to run in the zone-running scheme, and none of the four who carried the ball Saturday were big-time recruits.
Minnesota offensive linemen Sam Schlueter and Blaise Andries: The left side of the Gopher line had a nice day. Of the six Big Ten West lines I saw, Minnesota had the second-best against Nebraska. (Illinois was No. 1.)
Minnesota defensive end Boye Mafe: Ran around Husker right tackle Bryce Benhart for two second-half sacks of Adrian Martinez, including one that caused a fumble. Those were the Gophers’ only tackles for loss on the day.
Minnesota linebacker Mariano Sori-Marin: Eighteen tackles always deserve a mention.
Five stats
358.9: Yards per game for Nebraska. This figure, and NU’s current 5.26 yards per play, is on track to be the Huskers’ lowest since 2009. What this Husker group lacks is the legendary defense that Nebraska team enjoyed.
It’s not, incidentally, Frost’s worst offense. His first group at Central Florida really struggled, averaging 350.8 yards per game and 4.63 yards per play. The next season, UCF took off, setting the stage for Frost’s return to Lincoln. Can the Huskers expect a similar surge in Year 4?
6.37: Yards per pass attempt for Nebraska. That’s on pace to be NU’s worst average since 2005, when Zac Taylor endured a full season of getting pressured — opponents had 38 sacks — so the Huskers defaulted to a screen-heavy offense.
That Nebraska team averaged 37 passes per game, too. That Nebraska team also leaned on an elite defense, which allowed 21 points per game; the best punter in school history, Sam Koch; and 647 punt return yards. You see how the formula works?
Koch put 2.42 punts per game inside the opponent’s 20. Nebraska needs a guy like that.
87th: Nebraska’s national rank in special teams efficiency, according to ESPN’s Football Power Index. This is an improvement over last season, when NU was 120th, but just about anything would be.
The Huskers gained on the placekicking front, which is good, but didn’t move the needle much on net punting (currently 115th nationally) or in the return games. Can teams get away with being inefficient on special teams? Sure. Ohio State and North Carolina — which hired Nebraska’s old special teams coordinator — are two teams doing that right now. You know what they rank in offensive efficiency? Second and fourth nationally.
You know what Nebraska ranks?
52nd: Which isn’t hideous. The FPI takes into account the defenses Nebraska is facing, and several have been off-the-charts elite. But NU is middle of the pack in offense, top-third in defense (41st) and bottom-third in special teams, so you end up with a lot of one-score games. The Huskers are 1-3 in those this season.
3-9: NU’s record in one-score games since Frost took over. When Frost talks about breaks, and the Huskers getting those, you’d think over the course of 12 games that Nebraska would have gotten enough to win five or six of the 12. The 2018 Northwestern game comes to mind. The 2019 Colorado and Indiana games, too. NU has a 25% win rate in one-score games (decided by eight points or less) and a 35.5% win rate under Frost. They’re related.
Facebook feedback
After each game, I ask Husker fans on my Facebook page for their thoughts on Nebraska’s performance. Here are some selected and edited responses:
Todd Scherer: “Not sure this offense will work in the BIG. The play calling is the same every week and it’s not working. Why don’t we run any simple slant patterns to pick up first downs? They work great against us.”
Jason Sands: “I’ll try to focus on the positive. The D-line made some plays. Wan’Dale played well. If Martinez could get him the ball more accurately he might have had some more big plays.”
Ted Schultz: “I’m actually glad to see the anger over this loss and the lousy season overall (me included) because it shows we still care. My biggest concern after a string of bad seasons is apathy, a battle our basketball program has faced over the years.”
Jason Buffington: “Hard to have a competitive offense when Wan’Dale and the QB scramble are your only two options.”
Opponent watch
Funny how life works. Nebraska was supposed to open its revised Big Ten schedule in September at Rutgers. Now NU will play on a short week in Piscataway, New Jersey. Fun!
Rutgers has doubled its points per game output from last season, and offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson, who seems like a head coach in the making, has kept the offense creative for quarterback Noah Vedral, the Wahoo Neumann graduate who transferred to Rutgers and won the starting job.
Vedral has had a nice season, but he was hurt on a play in the overtime win over Maryland, and may be unavailable. His backups aren’t as good, but Rutgers has managed to surround its quarterbacks with a top receiver in Bo Melton (40 catches, 544 yards, six touchdowns) and a downhill running back in Isaih Pacheco (475 yards rushing, 130 yards receiving). The defensive line is small but active, and Aron Cruickshank returned a kickoff for a touchdown against Nebraska last season when he played for Wisconsin.
NU starts as a 4 ½-point favorite. Why, I’m not sure.
Forecast
A sunny signing day, and a light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel. How about scientists around the globe, developing vaccines in less than a year? That’s the best hurry-up offense I’ve ever seen.
Photos: Nebraska closes out regular season against Minnesota
sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222
Omaha World-Herald: Big Red
Don't miss a moment of Nebraska athletics.