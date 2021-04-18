McKewon: The Huskers' quarterback room remains a construction zone

For one, Martinez tends to get banged up enough to miss a game. Two, it’s reasonable to assume that he gets banged up in part because he’s often the team’s leading ball carrier. Three, until proven otherwise, it’s fair to expect that Martinez will continue to tote the ball a lot. Four, you can tell the difference between spry Martinez (this spring, when he looks like the best QB in the Big Ten) and 100,000-miles-on-his-knees-and-shoulders Martinez, which he has often been at some point in each season.

Knowing that, we know this: Nebraska’s backup matters in 2021.

What Heinrich Haarberg and Logan Smothers can do in two years — in the case of Haarberg, perhaps a lot — is important. What they can do now, in a pivotal year for Frost, dictates whether NU nabs the best possible option out of the transfer portal.