McKewon: The secret to Mickey Joseph’s success with five stars

"And I think we can still get those kids up here. And I’m going after those kids.”

As Joseph spoke, two phones, stacked on top of each other, were inches away from his hands. He intends to make a run at the best remaining talent and players in the transfer portal. NU, coming off five straight losing seasons, may be a long shot in some of those recruiting races.

But Nebraska has room — and motivation — to rapidly improve its roster.

If the introduction of new Husker assistants — especially offensive coordinator Mark Whipple, a professorial trove of stories — was the lead story Wednesday, don’t forget a recruiting class that had coach Scott Frost, as he ran down a list of signees, saying phrases like “under-recruited” and “under the radar.” There’s nothing wrong with diamonds in the rough. Alfonzo Dennard was one at corner, so was Chris Jones, and Malcolm Hertzog sure looks like another — when they’re paired with a few prospects who sit at the top of everyone’s list. Iowa has done that well in recent years. Heck, Nebraska did it well in 2021, with a class I still expect will be Frost’s best.