McKewon: The secret to Mickey Joseph’s success with five stars

LINCOLN — Nebraska’s new wide receivers coach had funny lines and serious ones, passion and playfulness. Just what you’d expect from a former Husker returning to his alma mater 30 years after his playing days.
But late in Wednesday's 25-minute chat with reporters, Joseph got to the gold, the essence of not only why he’s receivers coach but associate head coach and the linchpin to a new recruiting vision for the Huskers.
Joseph talked about what it takes to sign — and coach — the best high school players, which Nebraska only occasionally gets then struggles to keep in the program. At LSU, Joseph recruited and developed the NFL stars NU has in short supply, and he approaches the task in a way many wouldn’t.
He’ll watch Friday night film of his top targets and then, before his own game Saturday, make a phone call to each one. And he’ll coach them. Too much “foot fire” on a slant route — Joseph tells them.
“You don’t have the old recruiting spiel — ‘How’s your mom, how’s your girlfriend, how’s your dad, how’s track practice’ — I don’t have those conversations with them,” Joseph said. “We have different conversations with them. You gotta make it real — you can’t have recruiting relationships. You’ve got to have real relationships to get those kids.
"And I think we can still get those kids up here. And I’m going after those kids.”
As Joseph spoke, two phones, stacked on top of each other, were inches away from his hands. He intends to make a run at the best remaining talent and players in the transfer portal. NU, coming off five straight losing seasons, may be a long shot in some of those recruiting races.
But Nebraska has room — and motivation — to rapidly improve its roster.
If the introduction of new Husker assistants — especially offensive coordinator Mark Whipple, a professorial trove of stories — was the lead story Wednesday, don’t forget a recruiting class that had coach Scott Frost, as he ran down a list of signees, saying phrases like “under-recruited” and “under the radar.” There’s nothing wrong with diamonds in the rough. Alfonzo Dennard was one at corner, so was Chris Jones, and Malcolm Hertzog sure looks like another — when they’re paired with a few prospects who sit at the top of everyone’s list. Iowa has done that well in recent years. Heck, Nebraska did it well in 2021, with a class I still expect will be Frost’s best.
But as of Wednesday night, the 2022 class ranked in the mid-50s nationally and last in the Big Ten. Because Nebraska has a lot of scholarships tied up in the freshman and sophomore classes, the group was destined to be small. It's 13 now and could be 14 if one of Joseph’s receiver commits at LSU, Decoldest Crawford, flips to Nebraska on Friday.
Of that 13/14, however, only one — safety Jaeden Gould — is a four-star prospect. Nebraska missed on three four-star prospects in its own state, and two of them had coaching changes late in the cycle.
The two five-star guys within seven hours of campus, Xavier Nwankpa and Luther Burden, are headed to Iowa and Missouri, respectively. Nebraska struck out in Kansas City. Small class or not — it was Nebraska’s toughest recruiting cycle since late in the Bo Pelini era, when the 2014 class with 25 commits ranked in the mid-30s.
NU has put good work into the 2023 group, but Joseph’s arrival changes the narrative.
He gets that the very best prospects didn’t land at the top of a recruiting chart by accident. They worked to get there. They want to stay the best. They need coaches who’ll deliver on their promise. Coaches who, as Joseph acknowledged Wednesday, have to talk to trainers and uncles as well as parents to figure who makes the final decision with the prospect.
“You’ve got to want to get better, you’ve got to want to improve, you’ve got to want to develop some more and I think most kids do,” Joseph said. “I think it’s the system I used with ’em. I bring them along individually. I do the same drills but I’ll say, ‘You need to focus on this, you need to focus on that.’”
Joseph leaves a player’s strength alone and focuses on weaknesses without coaching the athleticism out of his guys.
“We let ’em play,” Joseph said. “But we do have them disciplined and their techniques down.”
Joseph sounds most like NU’s other ace offensive recruiter Sean Beckton, who explained his multiyear developmental process for tight end Austin Allen, who’s now poised to be picked in the 2022 NFL draft. Beckton’s room has attracted and retained talent — he’s the primary reason Bellevue West star Kaden Helms struggled with leaving the Huskers out of his top group — and his work in recruiting is one reason he alone was kept from Frost’s 2021 offensive staff.
Joseph is the same kind of grinder, and it’s not surprising that once he wanted in, he was the first assistant Frost hired — even before Whipple. Joseph’s work will make Whipple look better. How fast Joseph can do it may determine whether the Frost era turns the corner.
There are more prospects waiting to sign in February than recent years. Joseph will shoot his shot.
“There is no question that he is going to work his tail off to try and get us the best players that we can in this program,” Frost said. “We need a few more guys like that that are out hitting the pavement trying to bring the best guys possible to Lincoln.”
