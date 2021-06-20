McKewon: This year's Husker Camp Countdown will have defense at the top

Four sixth-year, super-senior starters. A defensive line that returns every key piece. One of the league’s best cornerbacks in Cam Taylor-Britt. Continuity in position coaches, including two who have been at NU all four years with Frost.

It points to a good year statistically, perhaps as good as Chinander’s 2017 defense at Central Florida that forced 32 turnovers and logged 27 sacks in 13 games. Does Chinander believe that’s possible?

“Yeah, I do. The potential’s unlimited for these guys. It’s partly due to the leadership we got, partly due to the people we have coming back, and then some of the youth that’s being infused into this thing.

“You can have all the talent in the world, but if you don’t believe in yourself, it’s really hard. I think they have that belief in themselves that ‘we can do whatever we want to.’ I’m not telling them what they have to do, and those goals? They’re setting them pretty high. But they believe they can do it, so we’ve got a chance.”

When speaking to fans, Chinander used an example from this spring, when starting safeties Deontai Williams and Marquel Dismuke treated each rep like a game. They had no interest, even as sixth-year seniors, in taking a few breaks from the grind.