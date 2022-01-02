McKewon: Thoughts on Big Ten bowls, Huskers' RB coach search, Wan’Dale Robinson and more

“C.J. and he just have a great connection,” Day said of Stroud and Smith-Njigba, who connected a lot in OSU’s 26-17 win over Nebraska earlier this year. “They have a great feel, and I think there's a lot of trust there that's been built over the year.”

Top-100 recruits tend to have feel and engender trust; that’s how they got to be top-100 recruits. OSU had at one point three top-100 receivers, a top-100 quarterback and a top-100 running back on the field Saturday — and none was older than a sophomore. For the Buckeyes, the show goes on.

Harbaugh tried to say as much for his team after a 34-11 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

“I think our ballclub was in position to do it and weren't able to get it done tonight, but always building and attacking at the same time,” Harbaugh said in a typical for him run-on thought.

Michigan was in position — I thought it would beat Georgia. Until its offensive line couldn’t block Georgia and its defense failed to overtake Georgia’s offensive line.