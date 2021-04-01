McKewon: Three takes on Victor Jones committing to Nebraska

Nebraska received a commit from Orlando Olympia receiver Victor Jones on Thursday. Three takes on the decision of the 6-foot-2, 185-pounder:

» Surprise, surprise: Rarely do commitments take just about everyone by surprise, but Jones, while on NU’s radar for years, had not done any recent interviews with recruiting sites, nor had his name emerged among local reporters as one to watch. That can happen for a number of reasons but, typically, the main one is a prospect who chooses to keep his process pretty quiet, especially during the COVID pandemic. Jones has plenty of offers, but only two seasons of big numbers at Olympia, so it’d be fair to say he’s still on the rise as a prospect.

» Potential to play inside or outside. Jones’ Hudl highlight film shows a player with elite speed — he ran a 22-second 200-meter dash and a 10.9-second 100-meter dash this spring — who can absorb contact after the catch and keep running. He makes plenty of in traffic catches but shows some ability to run around defenders, as well. NU offensive coordinator Matt Lubick wants physical receivers who can block and run through tackles, and Jones, though just 185 pounds, appears to have that quality. The route running will need to sharpen up.