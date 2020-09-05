McKewon: Today should've been the Huskers' season opener. Instead it's a September of silence

LINCOLN — Never has sweat felt so good.
College football kickoff 2020. Nebraska, in a rare twist, playing a conference game to open its season against Purdue. Former Husker defensive coordinator Bob Diaco, bouncing in the heat with his shirt tucked within an inch of his life, now working for the Boilermakers. Nebraska coach Scott Frost chatting at midfield with Purdue coach Jeff Brohm, who won the first two games in the series.
NU quarterback Adrian Martinez, still the starter, warming up before he gets to unwrap a host of new receiving toys for the first drive. Rondale Moore and Wan’Dale Robinson, good friends and now foes, aiming to see which guy can have more all-purpose yards while leading his team to a win.
Yes, it’s a classically hot, early September day in Lincoln. Even hotter on Sunday! In the 50s by Wednesday! And next Saturday? Perfect — right in the 60s — for that 11 a.m. kickoff against Central Michigan. That’ll be the second of four straight home games to start the season. A September to remember.
Now, on the front porch of Labor Day, it’s easy to forget that game was ever scheduled. It was, after all, merely the first iteration of NU’s 2020 schedule, the one crafted years before the coronavirus pandemic. The one that was still on the calendar as of July.
By Aug. 5, the game vs. Purdue had been wiped from Sept. 5 and moved to much later in the season — and also moved to West Lafayette, Indiana. The new season opener, according to the Big Ten’s COVID-19 flex schedule, was a trip to the school arguably hit hardest by the virus: Rutgers.
When the game was announced, there wasn’t much confidence it would happen, but it too offered up an intriguing storyline: Rutgers coach Greg Schiano, in his second stint, overseeing a Scarlet Knights squad likely quarterbacked by Noah Vedral, the former Husker signal caller who ventured east in search of a starting job. Checking the weather, it looks like it would have been toasty — though not quite as toasty — in Piscataway. No fans in the stadium, though, and almost certainly none of those legendary food trucks around the stadium. No men in strange tricorn hats firing a cannon on the off chance Rutgers scored a touchdown, either.
I’d give quite a bit to see those guys in the tricorn hats.
The Husker football storyline of this moment is a lot of official silence, with hope lurking behind the scenes. The Big Ten postponed football on Aug. 11, presumably for all of fall, or at least that's what Commissioner Kevin Warren believed.
That decision, just six days after the second schedule was released, stunned Husker administrators, coaches, players, parents and fans, many of whom have spent the following three weeks lobbying for a reversal. Ohio State, after waffling back and forth in the 48 hours after the league’s decision, has taken up the torch in the Big Ten East. Nebraska, with its player lawsuit, is the vanguard of the Big Ten West.
A league that seemed focused on playing in early 2021 now at least concedes a Thanksgiving week start date is possible. Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos said as much Tuesday night on NET, even as he rebuffed a rumor the league could begin as early as Oct. 10 if presidents and chancellors re-voted.
Whether it’s early October, late November or January, we know this: September is silent. The original Husker schedule, with a month full of home games, was a proving ground with Purdue and Cincinnati rolling into town for mid-level challenges.
The second September schedule was bound to be a bear, with the trip to Rutgers, home games against Illinois and Wisconsin, and a trip to rival Iowa to close out the month. By the time leaves had started to turn a different color, Nebraska football would have learned a lot about itself.
In a sense, the Huskers have learned important things in the last three weeks — that they have a voice despite the media’s derision, that they have an important, powerhouse ally in Ohio State, that the alignment from the system president (Ted Carter) down to the last walk-on is finally, thankfully, in place — and that will last beyond the pandemic.
When America is on the other side of the pandemic — and it will be one day — Nebraska can refer back to this moment and know it had an identity, a position, a perspective.
But here it is, Labor Day weekend. That last blast of summer heat is rolling through, and all the stories about the Purdue game, or the Rutgers game, can’t be told yet. No Sunday morning tape reviews, Monday morning water cooler talks or Monday afternoon press conferences to put the first game to bed. No talk of the jump between games one and two. No freshmen to fawn over, no stat lines to scour, no surprising senior — like Eric Lee last season — having the game of his life. No rhythm to the week.
Each game is a dozen stories. This long wait — be it until October, November or January — is really just one story full of asides and speculation, until a scoreboard lights up again and there can be football.
It may very well be freezing outside when it does return. Or perhaps it’ll be inside a 72-degree dome.
Any temperature will feel good.