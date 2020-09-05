McKewon: Today should've been the Huskers' season opener. Instead it's a September of silence

LINCOLN — Never has sweat felt so good.

College football kickoff 2020. Nebraska, in a rare twist, playing a conference game to open its season against Purdue. Former Husker defensive coordinator Bob Diaco, bouncing in the heat with his shirt tucked within an inch of his life, now working for the Boilermakers. Nebraska coach Scott Frost chatting at midfield with Purdue coach Jeff Brohm, who won the first two games in the series.

NU quarterback Adrian Martinez, still the starter, warming up before he gets to unwrap a host of new receiving toys for the first drive. Rondale Moore and Wan’Dale Robinson, good friends and now foes, aiming to see which guy can have more all-purpose yards while leading his team to a win.

Yes, it’s a classically hot, early September day in Lincoln. Even hotter on Sunday! In the 50s by Wednesday! And next Saturday? Perfect — right in the 60s — for that 11 a.m. kickoff against Central Michigan. That’ll be the second of four straight home games to start the season. A September to remember.

Now, on the front porch of Labor Day, it’s easy to forget that game was ever scheduled. It was, after all, merely the first iteration of NU’s 2020 schedule, the one crafted years before the coronavirus pandemic. The one that was still on the calendar as of July.