McKewon: Tom Allen, Indiana hope transfer quarterback helps Hoosiers climb out of 2-10 crater

LINCOLN — If Scott Frost ever wants to compare notes on the last year of Big Ten football, Indiana’s Tom Allen may have a lot of the same frustrated scribblings in his book.

The Hoosiers finished 2-10 overall in 2021 — winless in the Big Ten. Longtime starting quarterback Michael Penix transferred to Washington. Allen fired offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan and replaced him with a former Massachusetts head coach, Walt Bell — the guy who succeeded new Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple at UMass.

Indiana allowed 2.42 sacks per game — same as Nebraska. Indiana had some of the nation’s worst punt and kickoff return defense — same as Nebraska.

The outside standards at NU are higher — there’s no hot seat for Allen at this moment — but both programs have their red flags. Just before IU started camp on March 5, the program lost its receivers coach, Grant Heard, to Central Florida. Heard ditched the Hoosiers despite working for them five seasons and having a co-offensive coordinator title.

Not good.

“The timing obviously is tough,” Allen said at his March 3 press conference before camp. “It's not what you would want for sure.”

The sharp shift in football fortuned isn’t necessarily surprising, but it’s a far different narrative than the one Allen enjoyed last spring, when he was parlaying back-to-back winning seasons into what became a strong recruiting class. Allen had Penix, a legitimate Heisman Trophy contender, and a seasoned defense. Associated Press voters ranked Indiana No. 17 to start last season.

Then the Hoosiers kicked off their game at Iowa, which knocked Penix around and won 34-6.

Two weeks later, a tight fourth quarter game with Cincinnati turned into a 38-24 loss. Penix got hurt in the fifth game — a 24-0 loss to Penn State — and missed the rest of the season. IU’s offense was already bad with Penix in the lineup. It tanked after he left, as IU scored 14 or fewer points in five of its last seven games.

A 44-7 season-ending loss to Purdue was the final blow. Three backup quarterbacks couldn’t replicate Penix’s play, which sent IU into the transfer portal searching for a starter.

Missouri’s Connor Bazelak took the offer. Over three seasons for the Tigers, Bazelak threw for 5,058 yards, 23 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. He’s battling incumbents Jack Tuttle, Donaven McCulley and Grant Gremel for the starting job. Allen said he wanted to see Bazelak “win the locker room” and earn his teammates’ trust despite being “naturally kind of a quiet guy.”

“To me that's really, really a big, big part of it, and you can't force that,” Allen said of quarterback leadership. “You can't manufacture that.”

Allen wants much more out of the offensive line, too. He didn’t fire the position coach, but he has Bell overseeing development of the group this spring in an effort to simplify schemes so linemen can be “more aggressive” and “more physical.” Sound familiar?

“I've been really hard on this group throughout the whole off-season so far in the weight room and in our workout sessions, team runs and agility runs and all the things we've done with that group, so developing more toughness there,” Allen said.

Allen’s defense may be of greater concern. IU lost several its top defenders including Micah McFadden, Ryder Anderson, Raheem Layne and Marcelino Ball, to graduation. The team’s top corner, Tiawan Mullen, played in only five games last season.

Maybe the departures aren’t the worst thing. After allowing 24.4 points in 2019 and 20.3 points in 2020, IU allowed a league-worst 33.3 points per game in 2022.

“It's always about having an edge about you, playing with a tremendous hunger and having relentless focus in the way you do things every single day,” said Allen, IU’s defensive coordinator before taking the head coaching job. “The takeaways, tackling and effort hasn't changed, but the emphasis on certain things is going to be ramped up in the way that I know it needs to be, and so it's on me. I mean, I take that responsibility to get our defense right. Last year wasn't good enough. It was unacceptable, and we've got to be better.”

The way Allen talks about defense — and his team — reminds one of former Iowa State coach Paul Rhoads, a heart-on-his-sleeve guy who, like Allen, had a penchant for the kind of upsets Indiana pulled in 2019 and 2020. Allen grew up in Indiana; Rhoads grew up in Iowa. Both could a locker room speech like few others. And both had initial success at their schools before an alarming year five. At Iowa State, Rhoads finished 3-9 in 2013 – year five, 2-10 in 2014 and 3-9 in 2015 before he was fired.

Indiana’s 2022 schedule is comfy in the front and a bed of nails by the end. The Hoosiers start with home games against Illinois, Idaho and Western Kentucky — all winnable — followed by road contests at Cincinnati and Nebraska. After an Oct. 29 bye week, IU’s November goes like this: Penn State; at Ohio State; at Michigan State; Purdue. Look for Indiana to be a healthy underdog for the whole month.

That Nebraska game could be the swing contest — the one that either keeps IU on the tracks or derails it. In 2019, Indiana beat the Huskers 38-31 on an afternoon that frustrated Frost like few other games. NU lost an early lead and then couldn’t get a stop to save its season. Indiana cemented a bowl trip with that win, and had fun in the aftermath of it, too.

“We’re sick of talking about how close we’ve been, one to a signature win and two to qualify for a bowl,” former Indiana athletic director Fred Glass said to the Indianapolis Star. “To hit both of those things today at Nebraska was particularly gratifying, particularly knowing Nebraska’s staff had no respect for our program.”

Was that true? Frost and NU coaches were confused. But rest assured: Indiana will have the Huskers’ strict attention on Oct. 1.

That’s the day Frost’s buyout gets cut in half.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.