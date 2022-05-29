McKewon: Transfers will define Trev Alberts' and Scott Frost's Nebraska football makeover

LINCOLN — The way Nebraska football went about remaking its coaching staff, recruiting operation and roster this offseason, heck — you’d think something was broken. And you’d be right.

How do you get 15 transfers, more than 30 new players, five new assistants and now three new recruiting staff members in six months?

Five straight losing seasons. Three athletic directors since 2017. Now, there’s a fourth offensive coordinator, fourth receivers coach, third change in defensive line coach — two of the changes were the same guy — third director of operations and third recruiting department boss. Just two head coaches, but the second one has one season — and perhaps Scott Frost has just half of it — to mold all these new parts into a cohesive whole that wins at least six, preferably more.

Trev Alberts said last summer, weeks into his new job as athletic director, that NU had to improve the operation around Frost.

“Scott Frost is the head football coach here because he knows football and he knows how to recruit,” Alberts said at Big Ten media days last year. “I’m going to work really hard to make sure that he’s comfortable in knowing that the apparatus around the football program is operating appropriately and he doesn’t have to worry about any of those things.”

The apparatus has changed. A lot.

Alberts, meeting with Frost frequently, has seen the coach fire old friends, hire relative strangers, part ways with his four-year starting quarterback, give up playcalling duties and overhaul — again — the running back and receiver spots that prove key to Frost’s offense working.

You can’t say Nebraska failed to recognize the problem. But you can’t say, in the wake of a 3-9 season, Nebraska stood pat the way it did after 3-5 in 2020, when Frost chose not to fire a single assistant.

“It was a pretty easy decision for me,” Frost said in January 2021. “I believe in these guys as individuals.”

That move blew up in Big Red’s face. What Frost has done since then is more, bolder change than I can recall in a college football program that didn’t also switch out its coach.

A new QB, playcaller, lead pass rusher and recruiting operation? It doesn’t happen often.

Frank Solich made massive staff changes after the 2002 season — but he still had Jammal Lord. Bo Pelini did the same after the 2010 season — but he still had Taylor Martinez. And neither coach suffused his roster with 15 offseason additions from other four-year schools.

How many of the 15 have to hit and become major contributors? Try 10, including a quarterback, kicker Timmy Bleekrode, punter Brian Buschini, two of the three receivers, two of the three defensive linemen, two of the three defensive backs and one of the two offensive linemen.

The Huskers’ transfer-heavy diet stands in contrast with most of the Big Ten.

Michigan State — which rode the portal to an 11-win season in 2021 — has 10, according to 247Sports' transfer tracker, and Indiana 13. No other league team has more than eight. Ohio State had three. Michigan two. Iowa one.

The Hawkeyes had a mirror opposite offseason.

The offense ranked 121st in yards per game, but offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz not only retained his job — he took over coaching the quarterbacks, who completed 55% of their passes last season. Spencer Petras will probably remain as Iowa's starting quarterback, too. The Hawkeyes didn’t sign a portal transfer.

“The guy calling the plays is coaching the quarterback directly,” coach Kirk Ferentz said at a spring press conference of his son. “He knows our offense better than anybody, quite frankly.”

That’s a coach who has won 70% of his games the past five years and owns seven-game winning streaks over rivals Iowa State, Minnesota and Nebraska. How much does he see fit to change? Not much.

Having tried the “double down on the status quo” thing in 2021, Frost and Nebraska went for upheaval in 2022.

According to 247Sports, NU ranks No. 6 nationally in the transfer rankings — one of two Big Ten teams in the top 25. Michigan State is the other.

Of the Power Five leagues, the Big Ten was the least reliant on transfers. The SEC has seven teams in the top 25, followed by the Pac-12 (five), Big 12 (four) and ACC (four). Eight of the Big Ten’s 14 teams ranked 53rd or lower.

Among individual signees, pass rusher Ochaun Mathis is the top-rated transfer in the league — 12th nationally — and NU corner Tommi Hill is eighth and 59th nationally. Quarterback Casey Thompson is 154th nationally and the No. 2 Big Ten quarterback transfer behind Indiana’s Connor Bazelak, who came from Missouri. Trey Palmer isn’t far behind Thompson (157th).

The transfers could be the rising tide that lifts Nebraska’s boat. They could help NU duplicate Michigan State’s success from 2021. Because they’re seasoned, they could help the Huskers plow through a manageable first half of the schedule with a 6-1 or 5-2 record.

Hey — it’s possible. Even a win over a nonvintage Oklahoma team — that lost both of its starting quarterbacks and had seven players selected in the 2022 NFL draft — is possible. Nebraska has more overall talent than it did last year. Pure playmakers? Yes. Think so.

But if the operation struggles early — a loss to Northwestern in Ireland or a blowout loss to the Sooners — how well will the chemistry hold up between men who just met each other?

Nebraska’s recent nine-win teams in 2016, 2014, 2013 and 2012 had key, seasoned seniors who spent four and five years together. There were 28 seniors on that 2012 squad. The 2016 team had 30 seniors.

Once all the transfers are officially added, the 2022 team technically should have 14, though a few juniors (Garrett Nelson) are playing their fourth full season in college. But of those 14, 10 — including Devin Drew and Stephon Wynn — transferred into the program halfway through their careers. Eleven of the 26 juniors have that same story.

Nelson, one of the team’s vocal leaders, needs help. Who provides it? Can one of three defensive line transfers take hold of that room?

Those are natural offseason questions for Nebraska’s strategy. It’s fair, looking back on the past six months, to be skeptical of the next six months — which will include 12 Husker football games.

Five losing seasons left Frost, Alberts and Nebraska little choice.

On with the Rewind.

Baseball reset

Apparently, baseball coach Will Bolt felt the same need to reset his program.

He already added 10 junior college transfers to his 2022 recruiting class, and a bunch of Huskers hit the portal — or concluded their careers — within days of a 23-30 season ending.

Bolt appears out ahead of the curve created by Frost and men’s basketball coach Fred Hoiberg, who perhaps waited a beat too long for big changes.

Friday Night Lights

Nebraska is likely to welcome double-digit official visitors for its June 3 Friday Night Lights event. That includes offensive tackle Johnathan Hughley, the 6-foot-7, 271-pound Georgia commit who showed up for NU’s spring game.

It will be a flashy weekend, but it’s wise to focus on uncommitted local prospects Maverick Noonan and Malachi Coleman.

Noonan, out of Elkhorn South, is a Husker legacy at a position of need — edge rusher — while Coleman could be the state’s top receiver prospect since Niles Paul. He has an official visit to Nebraska on Friday and Michigan on June 24.

Twitter mailbag

Time to answer a few letters from the Twitter mailbag. Some selected and edited questions:

What is it gonna take for Nebraska to downsize Memorial Stadium and get seatbacks for everyone? The bleacher look has run its course.

It took Alberts returning to NU and beginning a massive overhaul.

It’s coming in due time and the stadium will be “right-sized” in the process.

Seatbacks seem like a no-brainer.

Why are Nebraska fans so angry about the Big Noon Kickoff for the Oklahoma game?

Are they?

Did they forget both the 1994 Colorado and 2001 Oklahoma games — legendary in Memorial Stadium history — both kicked off at 11?

You’ll rarely hear a reporter complain about an early kickoff. Deadline is much easier to navigate! — but, yes, fans love the night game atmospheres of 2011 Ohio State, 2014 Miami, 2015 Michigan State and 2021 Michigan. The Husker crowd cranks it up a notch.

Can you revisit your comments about Adrian (Martinez) after he left, versus the propaganda you wrote while he played at NU? Inquiring minds want to know what suddenly changed after four years of nonstop praise.

Martinez received his share of critique from the Rewind over the years, including these words after the 2020 Northwestern game: “When Martinez is out there, Nebraska’s only moving 75 mph. And he’s still making the car-crash mistake of throwing a ball into triple coverage.”

The column called for Luke McCaffrey to start the next game. He did.

That said, Martinez got a lot of favorable press because he was a playmaker. Big, breathtaking plays. And he never turned on his teammates or coaches. And he didn’t always get much help, especially from his running backs.

He played his part and so did others.

Martinez now gets to write a final chapter at Kansas State.

