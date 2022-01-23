McKewon: Travis Fisher’s overhauled DBs room needs more hits than misses among transfers

LINCOLN — Travis Fisher often buys a ticket on the straight talk express.

The Nebraska defensive backs coach hasn’t pulled a punch with his players or the media since his arrival in 2018. Back then, he relished the chance to tell Lamar Jackson that Cam Taylor-Britt was coming for Jackson’s job.

“I’m going to need more than just a starting four or starting five,” Fisher said at the time. “I’m going to need eight guys to rotate in a game ... those second-string guys are first-string guys. That’s why I try to make it so competitive in the room at all times.”

Last spring, Fisher declared how good he thought the 2021 defensive backs could be.

“I want to be the top secondary in the country here at this school, and I think I got guys that can do it,” he said.

NU did not have the nation’s best secondary. But it was often very good, especially considering the Huskers’ anemic pass rush. Plus, Fisher wasn’t really predicting his group would be the best, he was setting the expectation.

This offseason, Fisher set an expectation without giving a single interview.