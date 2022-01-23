McKewon: Travis Fisher’s overhauled DBs room needs more hits than misses among transfers

LINCOLN — Travis Fisher often buys a ticket on the straight talk express.
The Nebraska defensive backs coach hasn’t pulled a punch with his players or the media since his arrival in 2018. Back then, he relished the chance to tell Lamar Jackson that Cam Taylor-Britt was coming for Jackson’s job.
“I’m going to need more than just a starting four or starting five,” Fisher said at the time. “I’m going to need eight guys to rotate in a game ... those second-string guys are first-string guys. That’s why I try to make it so competitive in the room at all times.”
Last spring, Fisher declared how good he thought the 2021 defensive backs could be.
“I want to be the top secondary in the country here at this school, and I think I got guys that can do it,” he said.
NU did not have the nation’s best secondary. But it was often very good, especially considering the Huskers’ anemic pass rush. Plus, Fisher wasn’t really predicting his group would be the best, he was setting the expectation.
This offseason, Fisher set an expectation without giving a single interview.
If the remaining players in the program figured jobs left open by the departures of Taylor-Britt, Marquel Dismuke and Deontai Williams would simply flow down the depth chart, Fisher made them think again.
He has overhauled the entire room. Four transfers, including Northern Iowa cornerback transfer Omar Brown, and at least three freshmen have joined the fold.
Brown, the most recent addition Saturday, comes to Nebraska almost certain to compete for a starting corner job.
He was a top corner in an elite FCS league at UNI. Big Ten competition trumps the Missouri Valley Football Conference, but the gap between UNI and a lower Group of Five program does not exist. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Brown can play. Credit Husker linebacker Chris Kolarevic — another UNI transfer — with an assist.
Arizona State transfer Tommi Hill has a similar build to Taylor-Britt — 6-0, 205 — and is also likely a cornerback prospect. Hutchinson (Kansas) Community College safety DeShon Singleton has good tape showing a variety of skills, including the ability to blanket shorter and intermediate routes and tackle in the open field. The 6-3, 200-pound Singleton, signed in December, has to be a hit.
And it’d be great if Garden City (Kansas) Community College cornerback Javier Morton is the right kind of wild card. His 6-2, 187-pound frame and athletic gifts are part of why he was once committed to Alabama.
But NU has been more miss than hit with its recent transfer additions.
Nadab Joseph, who had a similar backstory to Morton's, didn’t play much before leaving. Tyreke Johnson, the five-star transfer from Ohio State, hasn’t played much so far. And most of Fisher’s ballyhooed class of 2020 left within months of their arrival. The quick exits of Henry Gray, Jaiden Francois and Ronald Delancy opened spots for this 2022 haul.
Among Fisher’s high school recruits since 2018, Taylor-Britt, Quinton Newsome and Myles Farmer have been the primary “hits.” Newsome and Farmer, members of the 2019 class, started last season. Taylor-Britt and Newsome’s ability was clear from the day they stepped on NU’s practice field.
Who might be that guy in the 2022 freshman class?
Jaeden Gould, out of New Jersey powerhouse Bergen Catholic, has the best recruiting ranking, but Chicago Kenwood Academy’s Jalil Martin may possess the best measurables. And the 5-10, 175-pound Malcolm Hartzog had the kind of high school career (at a small Mississippi school) that suggests he could help Nebraska on special teams right away. NU remains in the top three for Montgomery (Ala.) Catholic corner Kylon Griffin, too.
Fisher has long had the ability to attract intriguing prospects to the program, and he’s paid well — $450,000 per year — for that gift. The height-and-length combo when properly deployed makes it tough for opponents to complete deep passes.
Last season, NU allowed 29 passes of 20 yards or longer, tied for sixth in the FBS. Outside of one ugly play against Jaxon Smith-Njigba, the secondary played a terrific game against Ohio State, stymieing one of the nation’s best pass offenses in the red zone.
Taylor-Britt, durable and confident, had a lot do with that success. Dismuke, a smart back-end veteran, could calm down the troops and get the defense organized. Williams had a knack for dynamic plays.
They won’t be easy to replace. Neither will JoJo Domann, the hybrid nickel who could take a team’s opposing tight end out of a game.
Fisher’s overhaul acknowledges that.
Marques Buford and Tamon Lynum may well be the players who join Newsome and Farmer in the starting lineup. Noa Pola-Gates, mostly a special teams guy for three years, will get a chance to win a job. Lanky Braxton Clark may put it all together and become more than a deep cover corner. Safety Koby Bretz — as good of a pure athlete as anyone in that secondary — may blossom in his second spring.
Still, the quick-fix additions indicate Fisher wants as many options as possible — and coach Scott Frost is willing to let Fisher have them. A secondary with as many scholarship guys as the offensive line? For now, that’s the case.
Time to find four — preferably six to eight — who can fulfill Fisher’s vision for the nation’s best secondary.
