McKewon: Trev Alberts hire may be first step to repairing Huskers' relationship with Big Ten

LINCOLN — After all the questions had been asked and answered at Trev Alberts’ introductory press conference, University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green wanted to add one more thing just before he left the podium.
“Being successful in the Big Ten — as a member of the Big Ten — is highly important to us,” Green said. “We are a committed, long-term member of the Big Ten. Trev and I have had a lot of conversations about that, as well.”
It was yet another reminder of NU’s still-relatively-new, not-always-cozy relationship with the storied league. The Huskers have called the Big Ten home for a decade. Their best conference programs — volleyball, wrestling, track and field — have maintained their strength and, in the case of volleyball, become even more elite. Football has not only struggled with the competition — as seen with four straight losing seasons — but emerged, last fall, bruised and frustrated with the league’s decision to initially postpone the football season amid the COVID pandemic before starting it in late October and, to the minds of NU, loading up the Huskers with the toughest schedule possible.
Nebraska tried to pursue its own schedule in August; the Big Ten said no. When Wisconsin, just a week into the season, had to cancel a game because of COVID cases, NU tried, again, to line up a nonconference contest. Again, the Big Ten said no.
Husker players sued the league. Parents protested. Former Athletic Director Bill Moos had choice words for the new Big Ten commissioner, Kevin Warren, and his communication style.
“I knew where our people stood, but I would have liked to have been in the room when they expressed it to the commissioner and our presidents and chancellors,” Moos said in August 2020. “The commissioner was operating in silos, and the silos weren’t connected. And, in the end, that created varying degrees of communication not being delivered.”
While Warren, in an interview with The World-Herald, had specific praise for Green, NU President Ted Carter and even football coach Scott Frost — Warren had clear appreciation for Frost’s passion — Moos was not prevalent in the conversation. For his part, Moos, on his exit from Nebraska, appreciated the difficult hand Warren was dealt in his first year as commissioner, but also believed Warren had a steep learning curve beyond pandemic-related issues — a curve former Northwestern Athletic Director Jim Phillips, now ACC commissioner, would not have had.
So Alberts takes over the Nebraska A.D. job at what NU leaders called a “pivot” point, as NU begins its second decade in the Big Ten.
“It’s pretty natural to say, ‘Things aren’t working out,’ but Nebraskans don’t run from challenges,” Alberts said. “The Big Ten is an extraordinary conference — with aspirant institutions across the board, not just in athletics but in academics. So we need to do our part. We need to do our part. And we can — we’ve proven it. And so we’ll just keep working.
“The Big Ten needs Nebraska to be successful. And I believe that Nebraska needs the Big Ten. We’ll keep working and developing those regional rivalries. And when success comes, suddenly being in the Big Ten is pretty awesome."
Warren welcomed Alberts in a statement. He had previously attended — and spoke at — the athletic director announcements at Northwestern and Wisconsin, which occurred earlier this year.
“Trev Alberts is an extremely talented and respected member of the Nebraska football family who has built a wealth of experience as a leader in intercollegiate athletics,” Warren said. “His background as an All-American student-athlete, National Football League player, broadcaster, business executive, and administrator makes him an ideal selection to guide the athletic department at the University of Nebraska. We look forward to welcoming Trev into the Big Ten family and working closely with him.”
In a pandemic year, NU won a conference title in baseball. Alberts praised coach Will Bolt’s team for its confidence and performance. When prompted, too, he noted the Husker volleyball program, which has won two national titles and went to four straight NCAA Final Fours while a member of the Big Ten.
“I’m not foolish — we’ll be supportive of (coach) John Cook,” Alberts said. “My goal is to help. And I can learn from John Cook and I can learn from a lot of our coaches. I don’t have all the answers, so that’s why we’ll do it together. John has proven for a long time, and he understands what it takes. People often forget: It is way harder to stay at the top than it is to get to the top.”
sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH