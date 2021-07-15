McKewon: Trev Alberts hire may be first step to repairing Huskers' relationship with Big Ten

Husker players sued the league. Parents protested. Former Athletic Director Bill Moos had choice words for the new Big Ten commissioner, Kevin Warren, and his communication style.

“I knew where our people stood, but I would have liked to have been in the room when they expressed it to the commissioner and our presidents and chancellors,” Moos said in August 2020. “The commissioner was operating in silos, and the silos weren’t connected. And, in the end, that created varying degrees of communication not being delivered.”

While Warren, in an interview with The World-Herald, had specific praise for Green, NU President Ted Carter and even football coach Scott Frost — Warren had clear appreciation for Frost’s passion — Moos was not prevalent in the conversation. For his part, Moos, on his exit from Nebraska, appreciated the difficult hand Warren was dealt in his first year as commissioner, but also believed Warren had a steep learning curve beyond pandemic-related issues — a curve former Northwestern Athletic Director Jim Phillips, now ACC commissioner, would not have had.

So Alberts takes over the Nebraska A.D. job at what NU leaders called a “pivot” point, as NU begins its second decade in the Big Ten.