McKewon: Trev Alberts, Scott Frost appear in sync at Big Ten media days

It’s part of what makes the 2021 season exciting — Frost understands the league well enough to plot some revenge against it — and quite likely, the first half of a two-part movie. Alberts, taking the job just a month before the start of the season, can’t shift the administrative tide so easily in that short of time. Unless the bottom drops out on a fairly-experienced squad — which happened in 2007, against a schedule much like this — Frost is running it back in 2022.

Alberts likely senses this — knows the pratfalls of moving too fast, which his predecessors at Nebraska have at times done — and Frost’s fairly relaxed demeanor on Thursday suggests he knows he has a team that can hold its own for most of its games. Plus if Frost embraces it, he has an ally in Alberts, who likes big, innovative ideas as much as Frost.

“We think the same way, I can tell that right away from my conversations with Trev,” Frost said.

The last guy, Bill Moos, did, too. But he largely kept his hands off the football operation. Alberts’ suit jacket might swing in front of Frost’s door more often.

It’s the job Alberts has been waiting to do, even if, before June, he knew it’d be there for him to do.