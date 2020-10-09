McKewon: Uncertainty at Wisconsin makes wide-open race in Big Ten West

Coan made a wise choice with Wisconsin. Better program than Nebraska right now, with an offense that can accentuate Coan’s talents — headiness, prudence, good mid-range accuracy — while surrounding him with a line, tight ends and skill players who take the playmaking load off his shoulders. Wisconsin is expected to have its usual brutish front, and I like their collection of tight ends and receivers, even if the best one from last year, Quintez Cephus, is now in the NFL.

Wisconsin won the division in 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2019. Chryst rules this roost.

But, for the first time since 2015, when Corey Clement’s injury just before the season left the Badgers breaking in new guys, the backfield is a major question mark.

Taylor is gone, and, as his replacement, Chryst rattled off a three-headed Badger of Nakia Watson, Garrett Groshek and Issac Guerendo, who is a converted high school receiver. They’ll run behind Wisconsin’s offensive line, which almost guarantees some success. The 60-, 70- and 80-yard runs Taylor typically produced, however, may not be in the cards.

And that changes Wisconsin’s offense. You could see the difference from 2014 — when Melvin Gordon hit home runs, especially against Nebraska, with frequency — and 2015, when Gordon was gone and Clement was hurt.