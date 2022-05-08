McKewon: Vegas and analytics give Nebraska football better chance at success than its critics in ‘22

LINCOLN — Maybe Bill Moos took over the FanDuel sportsbook. Maybe that’s how Nebraska football has an over/under win total of 7.5 this season.

In the latest “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” narrative for the Huskers in ’22, FanDuel set NU’s win total higher than almost any local pundit (including this one), then put the pricier bet on the over. That is, a Husker fan — or anyone else — would make more money betting $100 on NU winning seven or fewer games than eight or more.

Since sports books aren’t in the business of losing money, incentivizing gamblers to bet the under — in essence for Nebraska to continue its struggles — means there exists a hunch, for now, that the Huskers could make real noise next year.

Doesn’t make sense, huh?

Nebraska is breaking in new offensive coaches. It lost a lot of playmakers on defense. The schedule is manageable, but still includes Oklahoma.

It’s like FanDuel has been imbued with the spirit of Moos, who one year ago, said on his radio show he expected Nebraska to win eight or nine games in 2021.

"We're going to have our work cut out for us, but we've got a lot better depth, we've got a lot better experience, we have a solid coaching staff that is primarily intact and a real good feel about being competitive in every game this fall," Moos said in late April 2021. "It'd be great to get into that eight or nine wins, to start getting back into the picture of conference championships and talking about more postseason.

"And I think in Year 4, for Scott Frost, that's a realistic expectation."

I had just dropped off my daughter at an evening art class when Moos said that. I pulled over.

He said what?

If you had much doubt about how the Moos/Frost relationship was going after the brief can-we-not-play-Oklahoma fiasco, you didn’t have any after that. Moos snakebit Frost in 2019 by setting a low bar for wins (six) that Frost didn’t meet. Now, with the hardest schedule any of us had seen, Moos was tossing out eight or nine wins.

At his first Big Ten media days, current Athletic Director Trev Alberts reversed course.

“I can promise you, you will never hear me talk about numbers of wins, low or high,” Alberts said in July 2021. “Sometimes we’re so focused on the outcome that we forget that the process will be the primary driver in getting the outcome we all want.”

Wins matter in 2022, though. A 3-9 season left Frost no room for a fifth straight losing campaign.

The FanDuel line, on top of a surprising 7.7-win projection from ESPN’s Football Power Index, underlines both Nebraska’s potential and the looming struggles of opponents.

FanDuel gave Indiana, Northwestern and Illinois win totals of 4.5, for starters. Rutgers didn’t get a win total from FanDuel, but ESPN’s FPI projects a 4-8 season. Georgia Southern and North Dakota inhabit two spots on the schedule, as well.

And while Oklahoma (9.5 wins) and Wisconsin (8.5) represent quality teams, Nebraska hosts both at Memorial Stadium. NU will hope for a night game kickoff Sept. 17.

The path to flip close losses into close wins is there. Not that Alberts will say it. He shouldn’t.

He, like every other athletic director, has his hands plenty full with name, image and likeness issues as it is.

More takes from the week of Huskerdom:

Special teams to come

The Husker Rewind column was originally slated to unpack seven years of special teams’ woes, culminating in Scott Frost’s five-day suspension from the NCAA last Monday. You’ll see that piece in coming weeks with more reportage attached to it.

The struggles have been too central to NU’s losing seasons to simply pepper with pot shots.

One item to consider: How two different coaches interfaced on special teams with the men they hired to oversee them.

Mike Riley interjected himself quickly into the conversation in 2015, inserting a freshman on kickoff returns over the preferences of special teams coordinator Bruce Read. Frost, meanwhile, hasn’t seemed to be involved enough, especially with return units that ranked among the nation’s worst last season.

More NIL

The NIL rules apparently coming this week will have to be read carefully. If they don’t say anything about restricting agencies — and NU’s primary collective, ABM, is an agency — they may not restrict as much as you’d think. (Nor should they.)

If the rules go after a booster like Miami’s John Ruiz, who promoted an $800,000 deal he made with a newly signed basketball transfer, that’d be another thing. Ruiz, a billionaire lawyer, may have to prove he paid Nigel Pack, a perfectly fine player who did not lead Kansas State to the NCAA tournament, for a viable quid pro quo worth $800,000 to Ruiz’s company.

But NU’s collective is designed to function as a go-between, connecting athletes with businesses. Opendorse has logged every deal, and even requires the student-athletes take a selfie to prove they fulfilled the appearance or endorsement.

Wait for the guidelines. Nebraska is likely to have its paperwork lined up.

Recruiting update

OK, Donovan Raiola, take your shot.

According to multiple recruiting sites, top-100 prospect and Cayden Green will visit NU in two weeks. The offensive tackle from Lee’s Summit (Mo.) North High is the nation’s No. 29 overall prospect according to Rivals and No. 63 according to 247Sports composite. Oklahoma, Michigan, Miami and Missouri are also in his top five.

This is a big swing for Raiola, but it’d be good if NU connected. Tackles, when they’re “hits,” tend to be three- and four-year starters who stay healthier than the interior guys.

Even a decent offensive tackle is a luxury that lets a team pursue other positions in the portal because offensive tackle is secured. The 6-foot-5, 310-pounder would be a good get.

Director's Cup

Depending on how Husker athletics finishes their spring sports, Alberts may get at least some of a performance bonus tied to NU’s finish in the Learfield Director’s Cup.

Nebraska is 30th in the latest rankings — the cut-off mark for where Alberts’ bonus structure kicks in. Alberts will get the full $200,000 if NU finishes between 16th and 20th;that seems out of reach.

Hanging around 30th seems doable after NU, as its recent custom, performed well in winter sports.

Men’s gymnasts finished fourth at the NCAA championships, worth 80 of the available 100 points granted to the national champion. Wrestling scored 75 points, followed by women’s bowling (60), men’s track and field (49) women’s basketball (33) and women’s track and field (25.5 points).

Nebraska is ranked seventh overall in the Big Ten, just behind Iowa (28th) and just ahead of Illinois (31st) and Michigan State (33rd). Michigan is first in the cup standings and may be able to hold off perennial power Stanford for the title.

Creighton is 68th based on the strength of its basketball teams — the women made the Elite Eight — while UNO hasn't scored points because none of its teams scored in a NCAA postseason event.

Nebraska’s strongest spring sports appear to be track and field and, presuming the Huskers make the NCAA tournament, softball. The Huskers finished 35th last season, 44th in 2017-2018 and 48th in 2018-2019 before the pandemic canceled the 2019-2020 race.

NU hasn’t been inside the top 25 since 2013-2014, when both basketball teams made the NCAA tournament and the softball team made a super regional.

Softball postseason

Regardless of what happens at the Big Ten tournament, Husker softball — RPI of 31 headed into the weekend — should solidly be in the NCAA tournament as a two or three seed. And remember: You’d rather be a low 3, just barely in the tournament, than a high one that gets paired with a low 2, the opposite of No. 1 Oklahoma.

