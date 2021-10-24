McKewon: What can Nebraska change before the Huskers take on Purdue?

LINCOLN — The Monday Rewind interrupts its usual bloodletting to note that the head coaching job at Nebraska has probably never been harder than it is at this moment.
No, this isn’t an extended defense or apology to the guy currently in possession of the job or his assistants. It’s an opportunity during a bye week to lean into the problem before Scott Frost and Co. — or anyone who might do the job in the future. Context matters.
First, Nebraska has long been a stoic program that used internal measurements — its own excellence and tradition — as a north star. True, Nebraska joined Oklahoma with the option in the 1980s and Miami and Florida State with attacking defenses in the 1990s, but the general narrative of the Huskers under Tom Osborne was “we have our own standard.” Opponents in the Big Eight and Big 12 knew as much, too. When the Big Red Machine rolled down the ramp at an opposing stadium, it practically led 14-0 before kickoff.
Second, that psychological advantage doesn’t exist in the Big Ten. It may, in fact, work in reverse.
League teams love beating the Huskers — and know they can. I’ve watched every Minnesota game this year, and that offense last Saturday played like it knew a secret. Iowa has owned NU for six years and still acts like a little brother on Black Friday. Fear’s out. Glee’s in.
And, in the middle, there’s Nebraska with its “nameless, faceless” approach, rarely using external motivation, possessing no real rivals, being “businesslike” for the Gophers, who rubbed it in the Huskers’ face in 2019 and 2020. It prompted me to ask Frost why it seemed like Nebraska seemed edgier against Oklahoma and Michigan, and sluggish in the Illinois and Minnesota games, when the Huskers were favored.
“I don’t know if you can paint it with that broad a stroke,” Frost said. “Saturday, we came off several games in a row where we spent a lot and the guys spent a lot and poured a lot into it. They poured a lot into preparation for this one. They were ready to go. I didn’t notice anything different until I got in the locker room right before the game.
"It was good, there just wasn’t as much juice. We did what we could to get them going. It wasn’t terrible, I think they just lacked a little bit of an edge.”
It was NU’s eighth game in a row, a morning kickoff, with a banged-up quarterback, after the defensive coordinator beloved by players lost his dad in a car accident. Those are understandable conditions for a letdown.
But foolish, avoidable defeats — Michigan State 2021 comes to mind — have left Frost and his team little margin of error with fans. A buy one, get one ticket offer popped up in the bye week to help attract fans for Purdue, a game that takes on big proportions if only because wins are like oxygen in an increasingly airless room.
What can Nebraska change in two weeks between games?
» It can get healthier, which is no small thing at quarterback.
» It can get another defensive back ready to roll since Deontai Williams, nursing a knee injury, may not be.
» The Huskers can drill their return units to take advantage of two upcoming foes, Purdue and Ohio State, that don’t have otherworldly specialists.
» NU can hope kicker Connor Culp finds his way out of his struggles on shorter field goals and extra points. Kickers, like golfers, often need distance from a bad year but sometimes they can work through the problems.
» Nebraska can assess how to get the most talented offensive skill players — Zavier Betts, Omar Manning and Sevion Morrison — onto the field more.
“You need a lot of reps at things to be good at them,” Frost said. “I’m not a good golfer but if I’m not playing, I’m terrible.”
» Frost and his staff can frontload their best offensive plays for the first quarter. Offensive coordinator Matt Lubick has said he wants to call NU’s top plays early, but as Sunday’s story showed, the Huskers hold back goodies for the third quarter.
» Frost can lean on his leaders to lean on their teammates. Where’s the urgency? Where’s the extra emotional oomph that goes with the practice process?
NU will play Purdue in the middle of a chilly October afternoon in front of a bemused crowd. Who will the Huskers be?
“I want to see the same effort, the same intensity,” Frost said. “The kids have been playing hard, they’ve been selling out, we’re playing tough, we’re making a lot of plays. We’ve been a play short, an inch short. We’ve got to find a way to get those plays done. We’ll keep putting kids in the best situation we know how to. It’s gonna happen.”
Frost has never wavered on that last part. Time for his assistants and players to prove him right.
On with the Rewind:
Midseason I see you
Outside linebacker JoJo Domann: Fifty tackles — eight for loss — two sacks and two forced fumbles. And that’s before Domann covers a tight end or a slot receiver.
Inside linebackers Luke Reimer and Nick Henrich: The strongest inside linebacker duo at NU in many years. Reimer runs under and over blocks and Henrich can play through blocks.
Safety Deontai Williams: Tied for first in the Big Ten with four interceptions but, more importantly, he’s been the safety valve against long runs. The defense loses something — little or big, we’ll see — in his absence.
Defensive tackle Damion Daniels: Big man in the middle. Nebraska would really benefit from his return in 2022.
Quarterback Adrian Martinez: He remains above 300 yards per game of total offense and plays through ailments we know and don’t know about.
Tight end Austin Allen: Headed for 35 catches, 500 yards and three touchdowns for a season. No Husker has done better in the Big Ten era. Allen has rounded into an NFL talent.
Center Cam Jurgens: The tape is kind. Jurgens has had a strong season, especially when he’s moving downfield. He’s not quite Rimington yet, but Jurgens has developed into NU’s best offensive lineman.
Receiver Zavier Betts: Averaging 18.4 yards per touch. Perhaps a few more touches would be good for the player who is Nebraska’s best recruiting poster in the Metro area.
Receiver Samori Touré: At 27 catches for 521 yards, Touré has been the best FBS transfer of the Frost era. He has Martinez’s trust, too.
Running back Rahmir Johnson: Poised to overtake Martinez as the team’s leading rusher before Black Friday. Side kudos to running backs coach Ryan Held for having the hard “in or out” talk with Johnson this summer to motivate the third-year redshirt freshman.
Five stats
Nine: Big Ten teams in the past 50 years that have had at least five straight losing seasons. Nebraska is in danger of joining Rutgers (2015-current), Illinois (2012-current), Maryland (2015-current), Purdue (2012-2016 most recently), Indiana (2008-2018 most recently), Minnesota (1991-1998 most recently), Wisconsin (1985-1992 most recently), Northwestern (1972-1994 most recently) and Iowa (1971-1980). Most of those programs experienced rapid coaching turnover.
29.4%: Frost’s winning percentage against Power Five teams. This stat, courtesy of Eric Reidelbach, underlines NU’s struggles against teams not named Bethune-Cookman, Fordham and South Alabama. Nebraska has one Power Five win this season (Northwestern), three in 2020, three in 2019 and three in 2018. Only two of those teams — Minnesota and Michigan State in 2018 — finished with winning records.
Last: Among all Power Five teams in punt return efficiency, according to Football Outsiders’ special teams rankings. NU ranks in the bottom five among 130 FBS teams in this metric, which assigns a point value to each punt return. According to Football Outsiders, Nebraska ranks below 100 in punt return efficiency, punt efficiency, kickoff return efficiency and field goal efficiency.
126th: Nebraska’s ranking headed into this weekend in special teams efficiency, according to ESPN’s Football Power Index. That’s worse than last year or 2019, when the Husker specials were so awful Frost made changes in how the position was handled. And while the specialists get the lion’s share of attention, NU’s return game hasn’t been good at all. The Huskers have 90 kickoff return yards and 14 punt return yards all season. To put that into context: JD Spielman had 114 return yards in the 2017 season opener.
.4: Net field position in 2021. That’s a huge improvement over 2020, when the net field position per game was minus-4.7. Credit NU’s kickoff team — specifically kickoff special Brendan Franke.
His 59.09% touchback rate isn't among the Big Ten’s top five — this league perhaps has the greatest collection of kickoff specialists and punters we’ve ever seen — but he’s far better than NU’s previous two seasons, when the touchback rate was 30% and 21.21%, respectively. Franke may surpass Mauro Bondi as NU’s best kickoff man in the Big Ten era.
69.2%: Make rate on field goals so far in the Frost era. The four previous seasons — when Drew Brown almost exclusively served as NU’s placekicker — Nebraska made 76.9% of its field goals. In the years before that — a combination of Alex Henery, Brett Maher and Pat Smith — the Huskers made 85.4% of their field goals.
Forecast
Lots of Halloween costumes at Memorial Stadium on Saturday. Perhaps Nebraska is “scary good” for the crowd.
