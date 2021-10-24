McKewon: What can Nebraska change before the Huskers take on Purdue?

And, in the middle, there’s Nebraska with its “nameless, faceless” approach, rarely using external motivation, possessing no real rivals, being “businesslike” for the Gophers, who rubbed it in the Huskers’ face in 2019 and 2020. It prompted me to ask Frost why it seemed like Nebraska seemed edgier against Oklahoma and Michigan, and sluggish in the Illinois and Minnesota games, when the Huskers were favored.

“I don’t know if you can paint it with that broad a stroke,” Frost said. “Saturday, we came off several games in a row where we spent a lot and the guys spent a lot and poured a lot into it. They poured a lot into preparation for this one. They were ready to go. I didn’t notice anything different until I got in the locker room right before the game.

"It was good, there just wasn’t as much juice. We did what we could to get them going. It wasn’t terrible, I think they just lacked a little bit of an edge.”

It was NU’s eighth game in a row, a morning kickoff, with a banged-up quarterback, after the defensive coordinator beloved by players lost his dad in a car accident. Those are understandable conditions for a letdown.