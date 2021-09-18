McKewon: What-ifs in Husker loss to Oklahoma leave Scott Frost proud and disappointed

NU didn't allow a play longer than 23 yards, forcing Oklahoma to march the field. It did so three times — once in the first half and twice in the second — with Rattler cannily converting third downs with a strong arm. But OU had six empty drives too. Frost’s plan to shorten the first half with fewer possessions worked, and NU trailed only 7-3 at halftime — a throwback score to the old Husker-Sooner clashes with option football and 5-2 defenses.

“I told the boys if we came into halftime ahead or right in the game, I thought we were going to win,” Frost said. “And we had our chances.”

Starting with the opening drive of the second half. NU marched to the OU 18 and a first-and-10. Two straight runs — which had worked earlier on the drive — netted one yard, and Martinez was flushed from the pocket and threw the ball away on third-and-long. Culp — who made a 51-yarder in the first quarter — missed from 35 yards.

OU took over at its 20 and rolled 80 yards in 10 plays. Rattler converted two third downs on the drive, including one to Drake Stoops, son of former coach Bob Stoops, who was honored during the game. Rattler’s lone touchdown pass of the game, a one-yarder to Jeremiah Hall, gave Oklahoma a 14-3 lead.