McKewon: What-ifs in Husker loss to Oklahoma leave Scott Frost proud and disappointed

NORMAN, Okla. — A picture of poise in the belly of the Boomer Sooner beast, Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez trotted out to a spot just a sand wedge away from forcing overtime at No. 3 Oklahoma. If Martinez could lead his Huskers 83 yards in one minute, he would add an unexpected, thrilling chapter to the NU-OU series.
He had no chance to do it.
The Sooners’ defense, overwhelming a woebegone Nebraska offensive line for a final time, crashed into Martinez for two sacks in four snaps. The clock ticked away. OU dodged a crisis in a 23-16 win.
Martinez, who completed 19 of 25 passes for 289 yards, had an already hot scene — including legends from the 1971 Game of the Century plus NBA superstar Trae Young — sweating out a surprisingly heated battle.
“It was awesome,” Martinez said of the raucous crowd of 84,659 fans and his occasional ability to silence most of them. “It was.”
If only Martinez had an offensive line that didn’t allow five sacks, commit six penalties and get blown up so completely on an extra point that OU blocked and returned the kick for two points of its own.
If only the Huskers’ Connor Culp hadn’t missed two more field goals on top of that. If only the Blackshirts had skipped their usual third-quarter swoon or been able to force a punt when Oklahoma was faced with second-and-27. If only Nebraska hadn’t burned a couple timeouts because of confusion and a dwindling play clock.
“Fixable things, self-inflicted errors that can be corrected and we can’t make when we’re playing a good football team,” Martinez said.
“We spotted them nine points and we lost by seven,” said outside linebacker JoJo Domann, who had a career-high 12 tackles.
Why is Nebraska football the way that it is?
If it weren’t, perhaps holding the Sooners (3-0) to 23 points for the first time since 2016 would have resulted in an upset. But the what-ifs had Scott Frost saying he was both “proud” of his team’s fight and “disappointed” with the result. When asked which of those feelings coursed through him hottest, he couldn’t choose. Both, he said.
“We have some things to fix and some things to build on,” Frost said.
Frost used the nickels line again, about how many he’d have for all the times NU has tried to correct its flaws, particularly the false starts. Nebraska (2-2) had three of those on its first drive alone. Frost called the line, which had a new starter Saturday in left guard Trent Hixson, “a work in progress.”
“I know we’ve got good players out there — most of them are still young,” Frost said.
NU’s defense is full of old guys who sniffed out many of OU’s attempts at big pass plays. It forced Sooner quarterback Spencer Rattler — 24 of 34 for 214 yards and one touchdown — to throw to second and third receivers on shorter hook and crossing routes.
NU didn't allow a play longer than 23 yards, forcing Oklahoma to march the field. It did so three times — once in the first half and twice in the second — with Rattler cannily converting third downs with a strong arm. But OU had six empty drives too. Frost’s plan to shorten the first half with fewer possessions worked, and NU trailed only 7-3 at halftime — a throwback score to the old Husker-Sooner clashes with option football and 5-2 defenses.
“I told the boys if we came into halftime ahead or right in the game, I thought we were going to win,” Frost said. “And we had our chances.”
Starting with the opening drive of the second half. NU marched to the OU 18 and a first-and-10. Two straight runs — which had worked earlier on the drive — netted one yard, and Martinez was flushed from the pocket and threw the ball away on third-and-long. Culp — who made a 51-yarder in the first quarter — missed from 35 yards.
OU took over at its 20 and rolled 80 yards in 10 plays. Rattler converted two third downs on the drive, including one to Drake Stoops, son of former coach Bob Stoops, who was honored during the game. Rattler’s lone touchdown pass of the game, a one-yarder to Jeremiah Hall, gave Oklahoma a 14-3 lead.
Nebraska answered with its niftiest drive that included play-action throwback passes of 26 and 38 yards to Rahmir Johnson and Travis Vokolek, who played for the first time this season. Martinez scored on a 4-yard touchdown run before Kelen Meyer — the freshman from Ord who replaced Culp at placekicker — had his extra point blocked by OU nose tackle Isaiah Coe. Patrick Fields scooped it up and returned it for two Sooner points.
Frost said it was his decision to insert Meyer. He didn’t have a problem with the block — it wasn’t Meyer’s fault — but he did when have a problem when Meyer initially trotted after Fields instead of sprinting.
OU led 16-9 and extended that to 23-9 when Rattler converted two more third downs — of 10 and seven yards — on the Sooners’ subsequent touchdown drive.
Nebraska didn’t fold — Martinez found Omar Manning for a 21-yard touchdown, and the defense got two stops — which made Frost swell with pride because NU might have bailed on its chances in previous years. Not Saturday.
The Huskers surged at the wire and had their small corner of fans chanting. The partisan OU crowd responded. The walls around Owen Field are tight, leaving almost no room between the benches and fans, and Martinez had Sooner students “chirping” at him.
“Let’s go, bring it on,” Martinez said. “It’s part of college football and I was happy to be here.”
He’d be even happier to win one of these big games. In four years, Martinez has run for his life plenty, run through defenses more often than that, and made mistakes that are part of Nebraska’s profile of problems.
Three years ago there may have been some solace in being close at Ohio State and Iowa. But No. 2 is now 21, and over the moral victories. So are his teammates, he said.
“We want to win games, simple as that,” Martinez said.
Frost believes the team is close. He’s believed that for awhile. After coming one drive from overtime against Oklahoma, he may have more proof to sell to his team, which will likely face a top-25 program next week in Michigan State, which won 38-17 at Miami.
“I told them after the game, everything they want to accomplish is right there in front of them,” Frost said. “We’re going to get more opportunities to win a big game. If they play like that all year, we’re going to have a chance in a lot of games.”
The mistakes make losing a lot of them an equal possibility.
