McKewon: What made Nebraska so hard to beat in 1970? The Huskers' backups

“It was as finely executed a pass as you’ll see in football,” coach Bob Devaney said after the game.

Also, it was the spark Nebraska needed. KU didn’t score again in that game. The Huskers piled on 24 more points.

“The long pass to Guy brought us right back into the game,” Brownson said last week. “Then we methodically won, running and passing. And then the defense. I can’t tell you enough about the defense we had the three years I played. The defenses were the biggest reason we were as successful as we were.”

Indeed, NU had playmakers all over, starters and backups. Part of what made Nebraska so hard to beat over four quarters was the quality of players after the top group.

NU had Joe Ordnua and Jeff Kinney. It had an elite defensive lineman in Larry Jacobsen, and also a young defender named Rich Glover. You could beat the Huskers for a quarter. Maybe two quarters. Maybe you could hang for four quarters against Nebraska. But by game’s end, NU had more dudes than the other team. That was true for two straight seasons.