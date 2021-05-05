McKewon: What to expect for Husker football this summer

LINCOLN — Right before the end of spring practices, Nebraska got a bummer for the summer.
Inside linebacker Will Honas, NU’s second-leading tackler in 2020, suffered a severe knee injury three days before the spring game, and Scott Frost didn’t sugarcoat Honas’ chances of a quick return.
"Doesn’t’ look good for Will right now — I don’t want to say anything until we know for sure — but just kind of a nothing play on Wednesday in the last spring practice,” Frost said after the spring game. “Will’s been just an awesome teammates and, man, I care about him so much. It really hurt me to see him down on the ground on Wednesday. Doesn’t look like he’s going to be ready for the start of the season.”
The injury thrust the inside linebacker spot — where promising players like Luke Reimer and Nick Henrich have also been banged up in their careers — into an offseason spotlight where health and depth will be questions. It’s one of several positions and storylines to follow over the summer as the Huskers aim to change the trajectory of their program.
One of NU’s highest-producing Blackshirts last season, Honas led the team with three sacks and served as one of the top pass defenders at linebacker. Nebraska added Northern Iowa transfer Chris Kolarevic in the offseason, and he’ll likely step into Honas’ role as Henrich and Reimer rotate at the other spot. The Huskers ideally want four players in that rotation, with Garrett Snodgrass, Eteva Mauga-Clements and Jackson Hannah next up.
On offense, running back remains a work in progress as NU enters the summer. The presumptive starter — USC transfer Markese Stepp — missed all of spring with an undisclosed injury. Rahmir Johnson did as well. In the spring game, freshmen Gabe Ervin, Marvin Scott, Jaquez Yant and Sevion Morrison got the most carries.
Frost and other Huskers were high on the play of the young backs while acknowledging there’s still work to do, especially with quarterback Adrian Martinez.
“I’d be lying to you if I said it’s not something we’re still working on,” Martinez said. “It’s something you always have to work on. And it’s something that comes at the beginning of practice — whether it’s before or after — working on exchanges. We do have about seven guys we could hand the ball off to, and I’m confident in each of those seven guys. I know they’ll get the job done.”
Here’s what else will happen this summer:
» Transfer portal watch starts now. NU can add two more scholarship players to the 2021 class. Frost has said he doesn’t plan on using a scholarship on a quarterback at this time. Defensive back — where Nebraska is a little thin — could be an area to watch. Offensive tackle may too. Nebraska can also add walk-ons, like it did with Levi Falck, Oliver Martin and Connor Culp last year.
Look for traffic heading out the door too. Because of COVID-related NCAA eligibility allowances, Nebraska currently has just six seniors — none count against the scholarship limit — and 17 juniors. If every junior left after this season, NU would have 21 slots available for the 2022 class.
Unless the Huskers are prepared to tell some of their best potential players (Adrian Martinez, Austin Allen, Cam Taylor-Britt, etc.) they’re playing their last year at Nebraska no matter what, NU’s available spots quickly dip below 20. Attrition is common during each offseason and it's expected in 2021. The Huskers have a lot of scholarship backs, receivers and linemen.
» Nebraska players — including first-year freshmen who did not enroll early — will arrive after a later spring camp than usual. NU will have a good chunk of its 2021 scholarship class, and more than 20 walk-ons, joining the fight this summer.
A walk-on to watch: Ord kicker Kelen Meyer, whose big leg makes him a potential candidate for kickoffs.
Among the scholarship newcomers will be three receivers (Shawn Hardy, Kamonte Grimes and Latrell Neville) and the class’s biggest curiosity, defensive end Jailen Weaver out of Antioch, California. He's listed anywhere between 6-7, 280 and 6-8, 320, and according to MaxPreps, he has 15 tackles and three sacks in his COVID-delayed spring season.
» A recruiting bonanza starting in June. The NCAA lifted COVID-related restrictions starting June 1 so schools can start hosting recruits. The Huskers will be plenty aggressive in getting prospects to campus for the June 4 and June 18 Friday Night Lights events. The June 4 date already has eight planned official visitors, and it could get into the double digits. NU will also host its share of 2023 and 2024 players during camps, particularly the two FNL events and the June 19 Adidas Pipeline camp. Nebraska also plans a robust satellite camp schedule, even as coaches have to cater to recruits making the trip to Lincoln.
» NU will begin construction on the football facility. “The sooner, the better,” according to Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos.
» The NCAA’s plan for Name, Image and Likeness will likely emerge over the summer. The United States Supreme Court will weigh the merits of one lawsuit against the organization, and the government — both Congress and statehouses — will zero in on a framework. Nebraska's legislature has passed its own legislation, and NU could technically be arranging NIL benefits now. NU already has a robust plan in place, but it's waiting for the NCAA to give the go-ahead.
» Award watch lists are released over the summer, and the Huskers should have plenty of names on them, including Martinez, Taylor-Britt and most of the super-seniors.
» Summer college football magazines begin rolling out in late May/early June. The prognostications for Nebraska are bound to be varied. The Big Ten West has no certain favorite — Northwestern must replace a lot, and Wisconsin didn’t look very good last season — and no certain cellar dweller. Think Big 12 North circa 2005.