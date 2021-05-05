McKewon: What to expect for Husker football this summer

On offense, running back remains a work in progress as NU enters the summer. The presumptive starter — USC transfer Markese Stepp — missed all of spring with an undisclosed injury. Rahmir Johnson did as well. In the spring game, freshmen Gabe Ervin, Marvin Scott, Jaquez Yant and Sevion Morrison got the most carries.

Frost and other Huskers were high on the play of the young backs while acknowledging there’s still work to do, especially with quarterback Adrian Martinez.

“I’d be lying to you if I said it’s not something we’re still working on,” Martinez said. “It’s something you always have to work on. And it’s something that comes at the beginning of practice — whether it’s before or after — working on exchanges. We do have about seven guys we could hand the ball off to, and I’m confident in each of those seven guys. I know they’ll get the job done.”

Here’s what else will happen this summer:

» Transfer portal watch starts now. NU can add two more scholarship players to the 2021 class. Frost has said he doesn’t plan on using a scholarship on a quarterback at this time. Defensive back — where Nebraska is a little thin — could be an area to watch. Offensive tackle may too. Nebraska can also add walk-ons, like it did with Levi Falck, Oliver Martin and Connor Culp last year.