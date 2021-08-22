McKewon: What we learned and still don't know about the Huskers after training camp

LINCOLN — If Scott Frost got nothing else out of Nebraska's 2021 training camp, he at least added a more consistent option should NU win the pregame coin flip.
Frost often chooses to take the ball when NU wins the flip, especially when he believes his team can score right away. But until now, as Frost revealed on his monthly call-in radio show, he’d been trepidatious to kick off first because he lacked confidence in his kickoff unit.
After adding three kickoff specialists in the offseason — Brendan Franke, Josh Jasek and Kelen Meyer — Frost is a bigger believer in the defer option should he win the coin toss.
“Franke, Jasek and Kelen, they’ve all been doing a good job, and those guys have some real talent,” Frost said on the Husker Sports Network. “A lot of natural ability just to pound the football. Kicking it into and through the end zone is going to change our special teams.”
That’s music to the ears of Husker fans.
Nebraska effectively plays the first major college football game of the season on Aug. 28 when it kicks off (or receives) against Illinois. NU started training camp one week early, appeared to avoid any long-term injuries and conducted fevered competitions at several positions.
But questions still loom heading out of camp and into the Illinois game. While Nebraska has a strong idea of who it wants on the field at nearly every position, it also has yet to see some of those players make a big impression in actual games.
Here’s a rundown of what World-Herald reporters learned during training camp, and what key questions still linger on offense, defense and special teams.
Offense
What we learned: Nebraska believes it has talent at wide receiver that it didn’t previously possess in the Frost era. Frost’s 2017 UCF team had a fleet of pass-catchers who ran by defensive backs and made tough catches. NU now believes it has the right receivers at this moment.
“That’s been a thorn in our side a little bit, having guys who can win and do the job outside,” Frost said.
Omar Manning, Samori Touré, Oliver Martin, Zavier Betts, Levi Falck, Will Nixon and Alante Brown look pretty dangerous if they can stay healthy.
“I think we’ve got a lot of them now," Frost said. "I think we’ve got six, seven, eight guys that I feel comfortable with putting on the field and are going to get the job done.”
What we still don’t know: Whether Nebraska leans on one, two or three running backs this season, who will they be?
Frost and his offensive staff appear to like Gabe Ervin, Sevion Morrison, Markese Stepp and perhaps Rahmir Johnson for key spots, but running back is notoriously fluid because of injuries and performance. In 2018, Devine Ozigbo did not emerge as NU’s true No. 1 until the fourth game. In 2015, Nebraska used four guys as primary ball-carriers.
Morrison is the most naturally gifted. Stepp is the most seasoned. Ervin perhaps the most balanced. And have coaches stopped mentioning Jaquez Yant because they want to lay low on his role?
What we still don’t know, Part 2: Whether it’s Turner Corcoran or Brant Banks at left tackle in Week Zero. Or perhaps even Broc Bando. Corcoran has been limited in camp because of injury, and Banks has worked exclusively at left tackle over the past month.
Defense
What we learned: The front seven is deep, deep, deep. Six or seven can play at defensive tackle, and apparently at least four will play at inside linebacker and outside linebacker. JoJo Domann is the playmaker of the bunch, but it’s a hardy, tough group with size.
What we still don’t know: What happens if the secondary sustains an injury? The three veterans — Cam Taylor-Britt, Deontai Williams and Marquel Dismuke — may have to remain ultra-healthy for NU’s pass defense to function at a high level.
There’s height, length and talent among the DBs, but they’ve been really injury prone. Williams and Braxton Clark effectively missed entire seasons, and Myles Farmer and Noa Pola-Gates missed big parts of one. Dismuke has played through injuries without complaint, but that’s not ideal.
What we still don’t know, Part 2: Will Nebraska’s pass rush primarily be a four-man job or require five or six men to harass the passer? A team that can use seven to cover five receivers tends to be a pass defense that doesn’t break.
Special teams
What we learned: Nebraska’s new emphasis on special teams was not a joke. During limited viewing periods of practice, reporters saw special teams coordinator Mike Dawson walk up and down rows of Huskers working on small, fundamental drills designed to improve NU’s execution on kickoffs, punts and returns. Dawson has said he takes an NFL approach to teaching special teams, worrying less about assignments and more on how to execute those assignments.
“The non-want-to guys, we’re making them be want-to guys,” inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud said. “It’s nonnegotiable this year.”
What we still don’t know: Who will be the punter? Frost declined to name a starter between Daniel Cerni and William Przystup, although Cerni is the scholarship Australian who may have gotten the nod last season had he not been hurt. Illinois requires an immediate answer that may change in three or four weeks depending on results.
What we still don’t know, Part 2: Has Nebraska found a kickoff returner who has vision, makes quick decisions and knows a return to the 35 is a great result, even if it doesn’t result in a touchdown?
