McKewon: What we learned and still don't know about the Huskers after training camp

LINCOLN — If Scott Frost got nothing else out of Nebraska's 2021 training camp, he at least added a more consistent option should NU win the pregame coin flip.

Frost often chooses to take the ball when NU wins the flip, especially when he believes his team can score right away. But until now, as Frost revealed on his monthly call-in radio show, he’d been trepidatious to kick off first because he lacked confidence in his kickoff unit.

After adding three kickoff specialists in the offseason — Brendan Franke, Josh Jasek and Kelen Meyer — Frost is a bigger believer in the defer option should he win the coin toss.

“Franke, Jasek and Kelen, they’ve all been doing a good job, and those guys have some real talent,” Frost said on the Husker Sports Network. “A lot of natural ability just to pound the football. Kicking it into and through the end zone is going to change our special teams.”

That’s music to the ears of Husker fans.

Nebraska effectively plays the first major college football game of the season on Aug. 28 when it kicks off (or receives) against Illinois. NU started training camp one week early, appeared to avoid any long-term injuries and conducted fevered competitions at several positions.