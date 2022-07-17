McKewon: Why Nebraska's offense won't — and can't — be defined by QB play in 2022

LINCOLN — Conference media days started early in Husker football country. The Big Ten soiree in Indianapolis isn’t for another week, but the Big 12’s annual chatfest included a guy whom Nebraska fans will watch this season out the corners of their eyes.

Adrian Martinez kicks up all kinds of feelings.

The four-year NU starter transferred to Kansas State and recovered enough from (another) offseason shoulder surgery to take part in a few spring practices. In case there’s some doubt — and I had some — about whether he’ll play in 2022, he represented KSU at media days. One teammate called him a “natural born leader.”

“That's the person that you want to look to in a football game when it's the fourth quarter and we may be down by three or seven,” K-State running back Deuce Vaughn said. “You look to that guy, he's gonna be like, ‘I got you.’”

Husker fans might squint at that line.

For years, they watched Martinez fail to deliver in said quarter. The quarterback had his share of spectacular games and moments. Fourth quarters? Not so much.

Vaughn doesn’t know that history, nor is he familiar with the kind of failure Nebraska football has achieved in the past five years. The Wildcats won eight games three times since 2017. NU has not.

K-State had decent quarterback play from Skylar Thompson over that span.

He appeared in 45 games, threw for 7,124 yards, rushed for 1,087 and accounted for 68 touchdowns. In 39 games at NU — against better defenses — Martinez produced many more yards (10,702 rushing and passing) and touchdowns (80).

You can see why K-State fans might be excited. And you can see why Nebraska fans might cringe at the possibility of Martinez fulfilling team goals in Manhattan that remained elusive in Lincoln.

He might do it, too. Martinez gave uninteresting quotes about Nebraska this week — he’s not burning bridges and he built good friendships — but my ears perked on one quote, which came in response to a question about limiting turnovers.

“I do believe, in this offense, it'll allow me maybe to carry the ball a little bit less and rely on some of the other pieces around me that should help as well,” Martinez said.

Yep. Thompson carried the ball 4.8 times per game last season and 7.9 times over his career.

Martinez’s year/career split: 12.1/13.03.

Nebraska could never wean itself off Martinez being the team’s primary rusher. The revolving door at running back and receiver never slowed in Martinez’s four seasons. Quarterbacks who run the ball that much tend to turn it over. They get hurt, too.

You know what Martinez didn’t have at Nebraska?

An offense consistently capable of running the ball with the guys recruited to actually do that, and a teammate like Vaughn, who has rushed for 2,046 yards and caught 902 yards worth of passes in his first two seasons at K-State.

"When Adrian Martinez came back at the end of spring, and him and Deuce were back there together, it's like, sheesh, good luck to these defenses when the fall comes,” Wildcat linebacker Darnel Green said.

Nebraska came closest to having that kind of back in 2018, Martinez’s first year, when Devine Ozigbo and Maurice Washington made a strong 1-2 combo. Ozigbo graduated. You know the story on Washington.

And you know the running back story for Nebraska since 2018, too.

Including Markese Stepp last week, seven scholarship running backs have transferred. Dedrick Mills left early for the NFL for no compelling reason — he missed year one of NIL, and he now plays in the Canadian Football League. Receiver Wan’Dale Robinson transferred to Kentucky because NU kept using him at running back. He left Nebraska as a marginal NFL draft prospect. He left UK one year later as a second-round pick.

Martinez is a long-shot to play in the NFL. A year at K-State could change that.

Meanwhile at Nebraska, the odds-on favorite to start at quarterback may be a better game manager than Martinez, but Casey Thompson is not a 6-foot-2, 225-pounder. He’s 6-0, 195. You run that guy 13 times per game and see how it goes.

Mark Whipple’s presence as offensive coordinator — and Thompson’s place on the team — seem to reflect Frost understands that he can't resurrect the program with, say, the Army offense. It’s hard to find talented quarterbacks willing to be four-year soldiers — the way Martinez was — to play through busted knees, shoulders and jaws. Besides, that didn’t win in the Big Ten.

Thompson, and to a lesser degree Chubba Purdy, force Nebraska to develop better backs and receivers. Neither of those guys will bolt 75 yards through a defense the way Martinez did last season at Illinois. Both, however, may be able to hit those 10-yard crossers Martinez missed against Michigan and Ohio State.

Logan Smothers has a skillset closest to Martinez, and indeed ran it 24 times (!) in the 28-21 loss to Iowa. In the deciding fourth quarter, Smothers lost a fumble, took a sack for a safety and threw an interception. According to ESPN, Nebraska had a 92% win probability heading into that quarter. Halfway through it, the pendulum swung to 54.9% for Iowa.

Will any of these quarterbacks get help from the rest of the offense? Will the line make holes? Will the backs — Anthony Grant, Jaquez Yant, Gabe Ervin, Rahmir Johnson, someone, anyone, Ferris Bueller — make defenders miss? Will the passing scheme have better answers in the red zone?

How do the pieces around the quarterback fit?

It might be the essential question of Nebraska’s season. If the words “Adrian Martinez” were first off our lips in previous years, the last four years force fans and reporters to learn this lesson: Hero ball has its limits at quarterback.

The 2012 version of me scoffs at what I just wrote.

Back then, Cam Newton, Robert Griffin III and Johnny Manziel just won back-to-back-to-back Heismans carrying the ball 18.86, 13.77 and 15.46 times per game. Taylor Martinez carried it 13.92 times per game for Nebraska in 2012. At Ohio State, in Urban Meyer’s first year, quarterback Braxton Miller carried the ball 18.92 times per game.

Defenses couldn’t solve the “plus one” run scheme.

Of course, other than the 6-5, 245-pound Newton, none of those quarterbacks fared well in the NFL.

Miller switched to receiver and caught 34 career passes. Denard Robinson — 14.75 carries per game over his career at Michigan — switched to running back in the NFL. The most electric runner of them all, Lamar Jackson — 17.24 carries per game at Louisville — won a NFL MVP. He has yet to win a playoff game. The jury remains out on whether the Ravens’ approach to building a team around Jackson’s specific talents will lead to a Super Bowl.

If Nebraska had Jackson in college, of course, it would have been a no-brainer what offense to run. Jackson even kicked the tires on NU in the summer and fall of 2014, before choosing to stick with his commitment to Louisville. By that time, another future Heisman Trophy winner, who never got a Husker offer, had been committed to Ohio State for four months.

Joe Burrow would have fit nicely into Nebraska’s current scheme.

Notably, Frost chose not to pursue him when he left OSU for LSU in spring 2018, embracing instead the athletic future of Martinez. I defended Frost then, and can’t — won’t — bail now. But Nebraska’s offense with Martinez functioned only to a point before becoming an operation of inefficiency and mutual blame.

It leaves me here: For years, we placed the cart — the quarterback — before the horses. K-State will try to remake Martinez as a cog. Nebraska would be wise to do the same with Martinez’s heir to the Husker throne.

On with the Rewind:

Questions at tackle

According to Texas Tech’s 2022 academic calendar, the “late summer” term of classes doesn’t end until Aug. 3 with finals Aug 4 and 5. After that is when NU defensive line transfer Devin Drew would likely arrive in Lincoln, since he’s graduating from Texas Tech.

It’s less than ideal timing for Nebraska’s season opener in Ireland. When NU’s defense rolls out for the first series against Northwestern, Ty Robinson may have a different guy next to him at tackle. Stephon Wynn?

Maybe — if he’s in his best shape. Nash Hutmacher would be an intrigue, too. Interior tackle may be the biggest question mark on the team.

Prince's prospects

The offers keep rolling in for Elkhorn North’s Britt Prince, a five-star prospect in the 2024 recruiting class.

Florida, DePaul and UCLA just offered, according to Twitter, where Prince is one of the few girls basketball stars who reports her offers the way football and men’s basketball players do.

Prince doesn’t have to commit anytime soon — the top girls basketball prospects tend to do so in the spring or summer before their senior year — but Prince is the priority prospect for Nebraska and Creighton, both of whom are Top 25 teams this season.

Welcome to the beat

Welcome to Amie Just — the new Lincoln Journal Star and Husker Extra columnist who officially starts writing for the team this week.

She covered the 2019 LSU national title team — so she knows what great offense looks like — and has a passion for volleyball well timed to this state and the upcoming season, as Nebraska is a massive favorite to make the Final Four.