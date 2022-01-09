McKewon: Why one national analyst sees Casey Thompson as an ‘upgrade’ over Adrian Martinez

“I like Casey Thompson. They’re very similar — they can extend plays, and they’re both mobile quarterbacks. They both have accuracy issues, and they both can struggle at times when they’re harassed. But they both have adequate arms — and arm talent — to be very, very good. It’s really going to come down to between the ears, and I don’t really know how to evaluate that now, still, as a scout. But I think he’s an upgrade because Martinez has shown what he can do, and we haven’t seen yet what Casey can do.”

Not every team improved its quarterback situation.

“Auburn lost Bo Nix, and they got Zach Calzada, and I think that’s a downgrade,” Farrell said of the Texas A&M quarterback now playing for the Tigers after Nix left for Oregon. “But it also wasn’t their choice.”

I sense that Nebraska had a choice with Martinez.

Coach Scott Frost, heading into a make-or-break fifth year with a new offensive coordinator, likely settled on a fresh start that’ll do both parties well.

Maybe Martinez is the Rich Gannon of college football at K-State, blooming in a new place.