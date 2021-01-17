McKewon: Will another analyst be enough to turn around the Huskers' special teams?

“A lot of the offseason, we really talked about really defining what we want our team to look like, and this performance, tonight, was the picture of what we would like for our team,” Williams said. “Just grit and toughness and playing every possession and getting contributions from everywhere, sharing the basketball.”

Said Cain: “As a group, just the fact that we’re playing for each other, and we’re defensive-minded, in a sense. It’s not just ‘trying to get mine on offense, trying to get mine on offense.’ We work really well together, which I think would relate to how we were my freshman season.”

That’s when NU went to the NCAA tournament. In the two seasons between, Nebraska had more talent — and clashing egos. You could sense it in body language and late-game struggles. When the Huskers turned over their roster during the summer, the presumption (mine, too) was that it would take time to rebuild. Not so far.

The one thing Williams never had in her first four years — and lamented not having — was a rebounder who would or could go anywhere on the floor, grabbing whatever piece of the ball available.

Now, Williams does. Bella Cravens, who transferred from Eastern Washington, changed the team. She is averaging 9.8 rebounds in Big Ten play.