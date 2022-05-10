McKewon: Wisconsin overhauled its offense, too, but stuck with mediocre Graham Mertz at QB

LINCOLN – The NIL/transfer portal combination have reached so far into college football that steady, starchy Wisconsin fired a shot off the bow of its own starting quarterback.

The Badgers’ cannon ball attempt at landing Oklahoma’s Caleb Williams didn’t connect, of course – Williams followed his head coach, Lincoln Riley, to USC. But Wisconsin’s mere attempt to supplant Graham Mertz, who has thrown 95% of the team’s passes in the last two seasons, should clue you in.

Things have slipped a little up there at Camp Randall Stadium.

Not enough to lose to Nebraska or Iowa last season, but enough that head coach Paul Chryst shook up his offensive staff and let his new offensive coordinator, Bobby Engram, pursue Williams.

“It’s a coach’s job to find the best player,” Mertz told Wisconsin beat reporters in April. “What am I going to say? ‘Oh, no, I deserve this?’ I don’t deserve anything. I’ve got to prove it every day, prove it’s my job, and that’s what I’m going to do. That’s what I’ve always done.”

Last spring, it was Mertz’s supposed golden arm that pushed Jack Coan to Notre Dame. Coan had a heck of a 2021 for the Irish – 65.5% completion rate, 25 touchdowns, just seven picks.

Mertz threw fewer touchdowns (ten) than interceptions (11) and lost to Minnesota. Feathers ruffled.

A bright mind destined for coaching, Mertz this spring laid out some of the reasons he’s struggled. He bent his knees too much at the top of his drop. He weighed too much, he’s eating better.

Engram, hired by Chryst from the Baltimore Ravens, had his own take.

“To me, it’s getting to the check down,” Engram said in April to Badger beat reporters. “He has an aggressive mentality – which you like, you want to make the big plays – but, at the same time, let’s take the ones that they give to us.”

Coan excelled there. His one year as starter, 2019, the Badgers finished 10-4, played in the Rose Bowl. Coan completed 69.6% of his passes and threw 18 touchdowns against five interceptions. He then broke his foot in October 2020 three weeks before the Big Ten’s COVID-shortened season.

Chryst tabbed Mertz, a Top 100 recruit with a strong arm, as the guy. Wisconsin is 13-7 since Mertz took over. Hey, Nebraska’d take it. But it’s a step down for the Badgers, who won 81.8% of their games 2014-2017 as they posted four straight double-digit-win seasons.

Since 2018, Wisconsin has won just 65.9% of its games. Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard’s defense, allowing 22.6, 16.9, 17.4 and 16.2 points per game in those seasons, kept up its end of the bargain. Look for Leonhard to do the same in 2022 even if he lost several terrific defenders – including pass rusher Leo Chenal – from the 2021 squad.

On offense, change abounds.

Former offensive line coach/coordinator Joe Rudolph, who had worked with Chryst at one school or another for 14 years, left for Virginia Tech in early January.

“I pray that it benefits everyone involved,” Rudolph told the Wisconsin State Journal. An amicable divorce line if there ever was one.

Chryst tabbed Engram, a record-setting receiver on the undefeated 1994 Penn State team that never got to play Nebraska. Engram, who will make $2.1 million over the next two seasons, had worked with Chryst at Pittsburgh as a receivers coach; he had the same role with the Ravens. Now, he’ll coach quarterbacks and call plays in some kind of collaborative mindmeld that neither he nor Chryst fully fleshed out to reporters. Chryst also brought in his nephew, Keller, as a graduate assistant for the QBs.

Rudolph coached the offensive line, so Chryst replaced him with Bob Bostad, who’d coached the position in the Bret Bielema era but recently had the productive inside linebackers under his charge. Wisconsin added a new running backs coach, moved the tight ends coach to a recruiting role and gave the special teams coordinator the tight ends to coach.

That’s a lot of moving parts for an offense that will lean, once again, on its running backs.

Braelon Allen emerged midway through his true freshman season as an elite back, rushing for 1,268 yards and 12 touchdowns. He especially ran through Nebraska – 228 yards, three scores – on his way to freshman All-American honors. If Chez Mellusi and Isaac Guerendo recover from injuries, this will be the Big Ten West’s best group of backs. (As usual.)

Other skill spots are iffier. Wisconsin lost its elite tight end (Jake Ferguson) and top two receivers (Danny Davis and Kendric Pryor). The Badger lines tend to be good, but young elite recruits have to step up under a coach who didn’t recruit them.

They’ll get time to mesh with a non-conference slate of Illinois State, Washington State and New Mexico State before traveling to Ohio State Sept. 24. Purdue visits Oct. 22. At season’s end, Wisconsin travels to Iowa and Nebraska in back-to-back weeks before closing at home against Minnesota.

Unless he gets hurt, Mertz will be the guy throwing the passes in November. Chase Wolf is a long-term backup, Deacon Hill is a redshirt freshman and newcomer Myles Burkett, from suburban Milwaukee, is so ballyhooed he has a blank bio page on Wisconsin’s website.

The Badgers could do worse than Mertz. They also tried to do better.

“It’s a couple new wrinkles,” Mertz said of the Badgers in 2022, “but it’s Wisconsin football, it’s our offense, we’re going to play the way we play.”

Status quo may not be enough to win the West.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.