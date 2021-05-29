McKewon: With Barry Alvarez retiring, can Wisconsin remain the Big Ten West bully?

It’s entirely possible Wisconsin is plotting a big comeback to dominate the Big Ten West the way it did in Chryst’s first three years, when it went 34-7.

But the question marks — quarterback, pass rusher, and surprisingly, running back — give you pause. After a run of stars — Montee Ball, James White, Melvin Gordon, Corey Clement and Jonathan Taylor — Wisconsin doesn’t appear to have an automatic dude at running back, where injuries and recruiting misses have contributed to a jumbled depth chart. Wisconsin also managed just 11 sacks in seven games last season.

At quarterback, Wisconsin may have its most gifted signal caller in years with Graham Mertz, who played through an injured shoulder and struggled in losses to Northwestern and Iowa with one touchdown and four interceptions. Mertz, a blue-chipper from the Kansas City area, focused on the lower half of his body in the offseason.

“You turn on the tape, and it all comes down to footwork,” Mertz said. “For me, it’s being able to control the speed of my drop, really breaking down each step of the drop, and how to play with great anticipation.”