McKewon: With Barry Alvarez retiring, can Wisconsin remain the Big Ten West bully?

This spring, The World-Herald has been taking a closer look at all of Nebraska's opponents in 2021. Here's an update on Wisconsin.
LINCOLN — Ten years ago this summer, I was new to The World-Herald and embarked on a summer tour of Nebraska’s new league, the Big Ten.
We asked for interviews at many locales. We were generally — though not totally — turned down. Then-Northwestern Athletic Director Jim Phillips, now the ACC commissioner, was very accommodating. And Wisconsin, with its twin towers of personality, flung open the doors.
This was 2011, when Bret Bielema was still the coach in Madison — Bob Marley music coming out of his office speakers — and Athletic Director Barry Alvarez was still spry enough to fill in as a head coach when needed. They both had stories galore — Alvarez’s office was a treasure of Husker and Badger history — and a relaxed vibe heading into a new era of Big Ten football. They were the cool guys in a pretty stuffy league.
The Badgers won the league title game that winter. They won in 2012 too, as Biff Tannen to Nebraska’s George McFly.
As Husker fans know, it’s been a bit of a Biff/George relationship with Wisconsin since then. UW has generally been the bully of the Big Ten West since its inception in 2014, winning the division four times.
Alvarez, the man who reshaped Badger football, is retiring at the end of June. His replacement hasn’t been hired yet.
Bielema is at Illinois. Paul Chryst, Bielema’s offensive coordinator in 2011, is now the head coach in Madison and is 22-12 since 2018, with a 3-8 record against ranked teams. Wisconsin went 4-3 last year — 0-3 against top-25 squads.
The Badgers have slipped after 10 years of unprecedented success. Can they climb back up the peak?
The depth chart at several positions — offensive line, tight end/receiver, linebacker, defensive backs — says absolutely. Those are good spots to be experienced. UW could start four senior offensive linemen and may have the nation’s best tight end in Jake Ferguson, who is Alvarez’s grandson.
Wisconsin should be a heavy favorite to win the West. The Big Ten schedule gods served Wisconsin road games at Rutgers, Purdue and Illinois. Nebraska, Northwestern and Iowa visit Madison.
Wisconsin’s recruiting rankings have been trending up — 46th in 2018, 29th in 2019, 26th in 2020 and 16th in 2021 — and it already developed the heck out of the talent on hand.
It’s entirely possible Wisconsin is plotting a big comeback to dominate the Big Ten West the way it did in Chryst’s first three years, when it went 34-7.
But the question marks — quarterback, pass rusher, and surprisingly, running back — give you pause. After a run of stars — Montee Ball, James White, Melvin Gordon, Corey Clement and Jonathan Taylor — Wisconsin doesn’t appear to have an automatic dude at running back, where injuries and recruiting misses have contributed to a jumbled depth chart. Wisconsin also managed just 11 sacks in seven games last season.
At quarterback, Wisconsin may have its most gifted signal caller in years with Graham Mertz, who played through an injured shoulder and struggled in losses to Northwestern and Iowa with one touchdown and four interceptions. Mertz, a blue-chipper from the Kansas City area, focused on the lower half of his body in the offseason.
“You turn on the tape, and it all comes down to footwork,” Mertz said. “For me, it’s being able to control the speed of my drop, really breaking down each step of the drop, and how to play with great anticipation.”
Sounds like Chryst, the analytical coach entering his seventh season. According to the Wisconsin State Journal, Chryst is on the search committee to hire his new boss. We’ll see if he's more influential than Tom Osborne was when Bob Devaney retired, or Bo Pelini was when Osborne stepped down in 2012.
Alvarez, in some respects, is like Devaney, his former college coach. Warm. Personable. Funny. Opinionated. Assertive.
In 1990, he found Wisconsin football much the way Devaney found Nebraska in 1962 — a mess. He transformed UW and has a statue as a result.
He’ll work for the Big Ten as a liaison between coaches and Commissioner Kevin Warren, who had a rocky first year during the pandemic. It’s an intriguing role, in part because the decision removes him from having any partiality to Wisconsin. He’s exiting the power structure.
Does Chryst — who probably could be A.D. one day with his loan officer demeanor — really have a boss once Alvarez goes?
Alvarez was known for keeping down costs, including salaries. Chryst made $4.25 million in 2020, which is less than PJ Fleck, Kirk Ferentz, Scott Frost and Mel Tucker. Now that the legend is gone, won’t Chryst expect the going rate for a head coach and assistants who have led a program to a Cotton, Orange and Rose Bowl in the last six years? Haven't they earned it?
But if Wisconsin loses its home opener to Penn State, and then loses to Notre Dame at Soldier Field three weeks later to start 1-2, what’s the league’s fear factor of the Badgers? Iowa hammered Wisconsin last season. Northwestern has won four of the last seven in its series. UW hasn’t beaten Penn State or Ohio State in a decade.
And should George McFly knock out Biff Tannen, who knows what might happen to the Big Ten’s space-time continuum.