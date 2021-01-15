McKewon: With seasoned Blackshirts back, Erik Chinander proves why 'he's a keeper'

Want more proof? Take the word of Adam McClintock, co-founder of Portland, Oregon-based Matrix Analytical Solutions. McClintock and his partner, Dave Bartoo, help advise college football programs about which coordinators have done well with the talent on hand. They've come up with a score for offense, defense and special teams. McClintock, who is also a Nebraska fan, is bullish on Chinander because the numbers are bullish on his work.

In Matrix's system, an elite defensive score is 6 and a poor score would be 1. An average defense is at a 2.7.

In 2020, Chinander's defense scored a 2.91. Above average. But that's only part of the story.

Diaco's 2017 defense scored a 1.98. Chinander improved on that score by 19.69% in 2018. He improved on his 2018 defense by 10.55% in 2019. He improved on his 2019 defense by 11.1% in 2020.

"One of the things we look for when we're helping out athletic departments is immediate impact and year-over-year improvement," McClintock said. "He's done both of those things. He's one of the guys you want to keep. When people were screaming to fire him last year, I was like, 'Oh my gosh, don't do that.' Because that could have cost them. But cooler heads prevailed up there. Chinander's a keeper as the defensive coordinator."