McKewon: With some top contenders not playing, there's a clear Heisman favorite

Who didn’t have Sunshine winning the Heisman last year?
It was almost like the trophy had already been shipped to Clemson for quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who won a national title as a freshman and had an embarrassment of riches for receivers in 2019. And after he finished with a 65.8% completion rate and 36 passing touchdowns — good enough numbers to win the Heisman in many years — you’d figure he finish higher than seventh.
But seventh is where he landed. Three quarterbacks — winner Joe Burrow, Jalen Hurts and Justin Fields — were ahead of him, as were three more players from the Big Ten (Chase Young, Jonathan Taylor and JK Dobbins).
Well, now the field is clear. All six of those guys will not be competing against Lawrence for the Heisman in 2020.
Five left for the NFL, and Fields — who can’t go to the NFL until the 2021 draft — was sidelined by his league’s decision to postpone fall football. Even if Fields’ last-ditch petition is successful in getting the Buckeyes on the field at some point this fall, Lawrence has the clearest path to a Heisman as any player in the sport’s history. He’ll play for one of the best teams, in a league his team dominates, with NFL talent around him.
Sunshine, indeed.
“I’m just ready to have a great year, and be a part of this team,” Lawrence said to reporters in August. “I’m super pumped.”
Lawrence’s closest challenger may be his teammate, running back Travis Etienne, who surprised fans by returning for his senior season at Clemson. Etienne has topped 1,600 yards two seasons in a row for the Tigers, and in 2019 he had more than 2,000 all-purpose yards.
A Clemson player has never won the award. This feel like the year the cork is popped.
If Oklahoma State’s Chubba Hubbard clears 2,000 rushing yards again — that would mean averaging almost 200 yards per game — look for him to get an invite to New York City. Hubbard’s physical, punishing style is fun to watch, and with two fewer Power Five football leagues to follow, he should get more exposure. The Big Ten tends to boast the best running backs. Not in 2020.
The event organizers have not invited a non-Power Five conference player to the finals since 2013 — Northern Illinois’ Jordan Lynch — but this could be a year in which multiple smaller FBS candidates get noticed. Memphis’ Brady White, who has thrown 59 touchdown passes in the last two seasons, is the guy to watch, especially as the Tigers get early-season Friday night showcases where White will be the best show on TV.
Other candidates to watch:
» Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger: Quietly, the Longhorn senior has been one of UT’s best and most durable quarterbacks, a running man’s version of Colt McCoy. The stats are there. Texas needs to win the Big 12.
» Miami quarterback D’Eriq King: He had an extraordinary 50-touchdown junior season at Houston in 2018, played the first four games of 2019, and then chose to sit out the rest of the reason using the NCAA’s redshirt rule. He’ll play his final year at Miami, where King will have a great defense and more talent around him. Will he get sympathy from Heisman voters who saw him bail on his previous team?
» Florida quarterback Kyle Trask: King’s high school backup quarterback — can you believe that? — is a 6-foot-5, 230-pound first-class passer who completed 67% of his passes last year at Florida. He’s going to have a big season in 2020.
» Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith: It’s almost impossible for a receiver to win the award — if Larry Fitzgerald couldn’t beat Jason White, who can possibly pull it off? — but Smith is probably the most talented Crimson Tide receiver. He had 1,256 receiving yards on a loaded Alabama team last year, and LSU pass-catcher Ja’Marr Chase has chosen to opt out of the 2020 football season.
» Alabama running back Najee Harris: The only Crimson Tide players to win the Heisman are Mark Ingram and Derrick Henry. The only running backs to win the award in the last 12 years are Ingram and Henry.
» Florida State defensive tackle Marvin Wilson: The best returning defensive lineman in college football had 8½ tackles for loss and five sacks last season. If he doubles those numbers in one fewer regular-season game, he’ll be in the mix.
» This parking spot held for Oklahoma quarterback. OU coach Lincoln Riley named Spencer Rattler as his starter, and a Sooner signal caller has either won or been a finalist for the Heisman in each of the last four seasons.
