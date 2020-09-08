McKewon: With some top contenders not playing, there's a clear Heisman favorite

Who didn’t have Sunshine winning the Heisman last year?

It was almost like the trophy had already been shipped to Clemson for quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who won a national title as a freshman and had an embarrassment of riches for receivers in 2019. And after he finished with a 65.8% completion rate and 36 passing touchdowns — good enough numbers to win the Heisman in many years — you’d figure he finish higher than seventh.

But seventh is where he landed. Three quarterbacks — winner Joe Burrow, Jalen Hurts and Justin Fields — were ahead of him, as were three more players from the Big Ten (Chase Young, Jonathan Taylor and JK Dobbins).

Well, now the field is clear. All six of those guys will not be competing against Lawrence for the Heisman in 2020.

Five left for the NFL, and Fields — who can’t go to the NFL until the 2021 draft — was sidelined by his league’s decision to postpone fall football. Even if Fields’ last-ditch petition is successful in getting the Buckeyes on the field at some point this fall, Lawrence has the clearest path to a Heisman as any player in the sport’s history. He’ll play for one of the best teams, in a league his team dominates, with NFL talent around him.

Sunshine, indeed.