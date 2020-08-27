McKewon: With Thomas Fidone's commit, Huskers' pass-catchers get more complete — and elite

A collection of top-rated recruits, in and of themselves, don’t necessarily make a good receiving corps. But at the very least, they provide some insight on Nebraska’s intentions to surround its quarterbacks with a strong supporting cast. As does NU’s work on the transfer portal and walk-on fronts.

After landing Kanawai Noa last season, the Huskers added former South Dakota receiver Levi Falck and Michigan/Iowa receiver Oliver Martin to the roster for this one. Both are walk-ons. So, too, is Jared Bubak, a former Arizona State tight end. NU has freshman walk-on receivers from Minnesota (Matthias Algarin, a track star) and Arizona (Barron Miles Jr.), while holding to Ty Hahn, the Johnson-Brock standout who picked walking on at Nebraska over FCS and Wyoming scholarship offers.

“Coach Frost promised me that if I walk on for 18 months, I’ll be put on scholarship for my last three years of school,” Hahn said last December when he committed. “However, he said I have the chance to earn the scholarship before 18 months is through by working my way onto the field during my time as a walk-on.”

One of Hahn’s top attributes is his size at 6-2, 180. On Nebraska’s 2019 roster, that would have made him one of the bigger receivers. In 2021 and beyond, he’s of average height as Nebraska made a concerted effort to recruit size.