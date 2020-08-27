McKewon: With Thomas Fidone's commit, Huskers' pass-catchers get more complete — and elite

LINCOLN — In the post-Thanksgiving gloom, Nebraska found daylight. The Huskers recovered a fumble at their 30-yard line with 2:32 left in a tie game with rival Iowa. A field goal and the Huskers were headed to their first bowl game since 2016.
Quarterback Adrian Martinez trotted out for what would be his final drive of the season. NU fanned out into an open, five-receiver set with this quintet: Austin Allen, Jack Stoll, Kade Warner, Mike Williams and Wyatt Mazour. Two walk-ons, two tight ends better known for their blocking and Williams. That group had 50 total catches — and one touchdown — in 11¾ games before that moment. That was one more catch and four fewer touchdowns than the now-departed JD Spielman had by himself.
Spielman would eventually appear on the drive after three straight running plays, but Nebraska never threw a pass. It only called one, and that was a rushed rollout by backup quarterback Luke McCaffrey, inserted for a single negated play that turned into a scramble and a blocking penalty on Williams. NU had five official plays, gained 9 yards and punted. Iowa, with its three-year starting quarterback and its best receiving corps in years drove 45 yards in 13 seconds to set up the winning field goal.
Most of the postgame conversation focused on Martinez and the Huskers’ quarterback play. Coach Scott Frost returned to an oft-used theme throughout 2019.
“We need to find more people that can be open for him more consistently so he can trust that,” Frost said that day. ”We got to protect him better. I’m not defending anybody on the team, we all need to get better, but there’s a lot of things that need to happen a lot better around whoever’s playing quarterback.”
Frost, new offensive coordinator and receivers coach Matt Lubick and tight ends coach Sean Beckton have spent the past nine months addressing the lack of weapons at Martinez or McCaffrey’s disposal. When something resembling a normal football season — fall of 2021 is the best bet — reemerges, Nebraska’s collection of pass-catchers is likely to look vastly different. NU could have more than 30 receivers and tight ends on the roster by next year.
The commitment of long-armed, catch-anything tight end Thomas Fidone — a top 100 national prospect — is the latest addition.
“He’s right there as a five-star,” Rivals National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell said earlier this week, who describes the 6-foot-5, 225-pound Fidone as “a flex who can play outside.”
Fidone became the 11th pass-catcher either committed to NU or currently on Nebraska’s roster who has a four-star rating from at least one recruiting service. Zavier Betts, Alante Brown, Marcus Fleming, Chris Hickman, Omar Manning, Jamie Nance, Demariyon Houston and Wan’Dale Robinson are already on the team. Fidone — a unanimous four-star — Kamonte Grimes and Latrell Neville are committed in the 2021 class.
A collection of top-rated recruits, in and of themselves, don’t necessarily make a good receiving corps. But at the very least, they provide some insight on Nebraska’s intentions to surround its quarterbacks with a strong supporting cast. As does NU’s work on the transfer portal and walk-on fronts.
After landing Kanawai Noa last season, the Huskers added former South Dakota receiver Levi Falck and Michigan/Iowa receiver Oliver Martin to the roster for this one. Both are walk-ons. So, too, is Jared Bubak, a former Arizona State tight end. NU has freshman walk-on receivers from Minnesota (Matthias Algarin, a track star) and Arizona (Barron Miles Jr.), while holding to Ty Hahn, the Johnson-Brock standout who picked walking on at Nebraska over FCS and Wyoming scholarship offers.
“Coach Frost promised me that if I walk on for 18 months, I’ll be put on scholarship for my last three years of school,” Hahn said last December when he committed. “However, he said I have the chance to earn the scholarship before 18 months is through by working my way onto the field during my time as a walk-on.”
One of Hahn’s top attributes is his size at 6-2, 180. On Nebraska’s 2019 roster, that would have made him one of the bigger receivers. In 2021 and beyond, he’s of average height as Nebraska made a concerted effort to recruit size.
Fidone is the biggest of the 2021 commits, but Neville (6-3, 200), Grimes (6-2, 205) and Shawn Hardy (6-3, 190) are big, too. They’ll join Manning (6-4, 225), Betts (6-2, 200), Falck (6-2, 205), Hickman (6-6, 215), and Nebraska’s jumbo-sized tight ends — which includes Allen (6-8, 250), Stoll (6-4, 260) and Travis Vokolek (6-6, 250), to make one of the Big Ten’s biggest groups of pass-catchers. NU still has smaller, speedier options in Robinson (5-10, 190), Will Nixon (5-11, 185), Brown (5-11, 190) and Fleming (5-10, 170), too.
Brown, a former high school quarterback who arrived to Nebraska out of prep school, briefly turned heads in spring practice before the coronavirus shutdown.
“You can make an argument he might be our fastest guy,” Lubick said in late July on Sports Nightly of Brown. “I’ve never put those guys on a clock, but he can run. And he broke away a few times in spring and you’re like, ‘Wow, this guy’s a big playmaker.’ He impressed everyone in that short amount of time.”
Brown, Robinson and Nixon are prime candidates for NU’s “R” spot that blends running back and receiver roles. Those players are often catching quick bubble passes — almost like a sideways handoff — and weaving through traffic. Spielman, who left the program last spring and eventually transferred to TCU, was the Huskers’ best navigator on that play, often making more out of a play than was available.
But the play, sometimes part of a run-pass package in Frost’s offense, also depends on good perimeter blocking. Frost, a receivers coach at Oregon for four seasons, is a connoisseur of good receiver blocking.
During a coaching clinic after his first season at Central Florida, Frost said he’d cut up 180 clips of good receiver blocking, citing former Husker assistant Ron Brown as an expert on the craft. A sign of a good team, Frost said at the clinic, is one that has wide receivers who can block.
“It turns 4-yard runs into 15-yard runs into 70-yard runs, it turns zero-yard runs into 5-yard runs, if you can get the guys on the perimeter blocking well,” Frost said.
It’s one reason why Frost and his receivers coaches have a rule of “no block, no rock.”
Now, consider the size of the perimeter blockers. Consider, too, the volume of competition produced with 30-plus receivers and tight ends on the roster. Playing time gets limited in a hurry if a guy isn’t consistent.
The competition and standard Nebraska is creating at receiver and tight end is what it ultimately hopes to create at every position. Including Fidone in the fold, it simply has more in the arsenal to make a final drive against Iowa look a little different than it did in 2019.
