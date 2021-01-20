McKewon: Without a signature QB, Big Ten becomes the League of Defense in 2021

Over three years, the league is winning. NU is 9-17 in the Big Ten. In 2018 it averaged 29.8 points in league games. In 2019 that dropped to 25.1. In 2020 it was 23.1.

Frost's “magic number,” as he said in 2019, is 31 points. Frost's Central Florida teams hit that number 18 times — 69.2% of its games in 2016 and 2017 — and finished 17-1 in those games.

In 26 Big Ten games under Frost, Nebraska has scored 31 points just eight times (31%). NU is 5-3 in those games.

If NU’s offense doesn’t improve considerably, the formula Frost used at UCF and Oregon doesn’t hold up in the Big Ten, where the culture of defense — especially in the West — appears deeply embedded for reasons related to geography (in colder, windier weather, skill players lose a little) and long-developed patterns of success.

Fortunately for Nebraska, two things are currently true:

» For all the carping about the lack of elite NU quarterback play, the Big Ten at large is not like the Big 12 was in 2007. Tanner Morgan isn’t Sam Bradford, Spencer Petras isn’t Chase Daniel. Moderate play is sufficient, and that's reasonable to expect from a Husker quarterback, be it Martinez or Luke McCaffrey. Neither is a greenhorn.