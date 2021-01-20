McKewon: Without a signature QB, Big Ten becomes the League of Defense in 2021

LINCOLN — Even though Ohio State frequently reloads at quarterback, the rest of the Big Ten exhaled a smidgen when Justin Fields officially announced Monday what seemed to be a foregone conclusion: His entry into the 2021 NFL draft.
In 16 games against Big Ten competition — all wins — Fields torched defenses for 45 touchdowns against just six interceptions. He averaged more than nine yards per attempt. He threw a touchdown on 11% of his passes. By contrast, Nebraska quarterbacks threw touchdowns on 2.8% of passes in conference games over two years.
Fields was sublime navigating the pocket and had a big arm when needed. He could scramble, too. His departure leaves the league without a signature quarterback heading into 2021.
The stats tell us so. Fields ranked 10th nationally in quarterback rating this year.
The next Big Ten guy? Maryland’s Taulia Tagovailoa at 47th — but he didn’t have to play Ohio State. Third was Penn State’s Sean Clifford at 50th, and he was benched midway through the Nebraska game. Fifth was Nebraska’s Adrian Martinez at 55th, and he was also benched midway through a game.
Sandwiched between Clifford and Martinez was Indiana’s Michael Penix, a dynamic-enough quarterback who enjoyed great receivers and still only completed 56.4% of his passes. Penix has been coach Tom Allen’s preferred quarterback for multiple seasons, but it’s still not clear if he’s any better than the guy he replaced, Peyton Ramsey.
Playing for Northwestern, Ramsey dropped all the way to 86th in quarterback rating. Last year with IU he was 31st. The gap between Indiana’s receivers and Northwestern’s appears to be wide.
And yet Northwestern, in its usual fashion, had a good year. That’s because the Wildcats’ defense was stingy again.
Northwestern ranked fifth nationally in scoring defense. Iowa was sixth. Wisconsin was ninth. Indiana was 19th to make four teams in the top 20. Now, removing the games they played against each other, do you know how many league games Northwestern, Iowa, Wisconsin and Indiana lost?
Three. Two to Ohio State. One when Iowa lost to Purdue.
The SEC had two teams in the top 20. The ACC had one. The Big 12 didn’t have any. The Pac-12? Heh. C’mon.
The Big Ten is now the League of Defense. Five conference teams were in the nation’s top 25 scoring defenses in 2019. There were seven in 2017, when the Big Ten had five 10-win teams but got snubbed from the College Football Playoff. The league went 7-1 in the bowls, instead.
That was the year Nebraska cratered to 4-8, fired Mike Riley and hired Scott Frost, whose philosophy — score fast, score often, use the defense as a turnover-creating complement to help the offense score more points — stood in direct contrast to the league he was about to join.
Over three years, the league is winning. NU is 9-17 in the Big Ten. In 2018 it averaged 29.8 points in league games. In 2019 that dropped to 25.1. In 2020 it was 23.1.
Frost's “magic number,” as he said in 2019, is 31 points. Frost's Central Florida teams hit that number 18 times — 69.2% of its games in 2016 and 2017 — and finished 17-1 in those games.
In 26 Big Ten games under Frost, Nebraska has scored 31 points just eight times (31%). NU is 5-3 in those games.
If NU’s offense doesn’t improve considerably, the formula Frost used at UCF and Oregon doesn’t hold up in the Big Ten, where the culture of defense — especially in the West — appears deeply embedded for reasons related to geography (in colder, windier weather, skill players lose a little) and long-developed patterns of success.
Fortunately for Nebraska, two things are currently true:
» For all the carping about the lack of elite NU quarterback play, the Big Ten at large is not like the Big 12 was in 2007. Tanner Morgan isn’t Sam Bradford, Spencer Petras isn’t Chase Daniel. Moderate play is sufficient, and that's reasonable to expect from a Husker quarterback, be it Martinez or Luke McCaffrey. Neither is a greenhorn.
» NU has a defense! Or at least it should, given the return of the team’s eight top tacklers and 18 of the top 20. We’ve unpacked this several times already, and fans should be careful to anoint this bunch too much. It’s probably not 2009 Nebraska. Could it be 2016 Nebraska? Yes. In fact that’s a good bar. That group allowed 23.8 points and 347.9 yards per game in Big Ten play, and Shawn Eichorst made Mike Riley fire Mark Banker for that. Pretty strange, huh?
This Nebraska braintrust wouldn’t repeat that mistake. On the contrary: It could be NU’s pathway to success in the near future.