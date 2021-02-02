Meet the Nebraska native and ex-Husker trainer who's now Tampa Bay's 'get-back coach'

A potential Super Bowl ring seemed as far away as a hot Runza for much of Wade’s time in Tampa, when the Bucs went 34-62 before this year’s 11-5 campaign and three road playoff wins. He joined Lovie Smith’s staff in 2014 through his previous working relationship with Dave Kennedy, Nebraska’s strength coach under Bill Callahan who held the same title for Smith at the time.

Wade has been a survivor ever since, remaining through coaching changes to Dirk Koetter (2016-18) and then Arians. He’s unofficially the only on-field Tampa Bay coach still around from the Smith years.

In a wild twist of fate, Wade believes he wouldn’t be with the Bucs now if his oldest son, Bo, hadn’t developed bone cancer in his hip during Koetter’s tenure. The franchise extended his contract so he would have health insurance, leaving him with an extra year when Arians arrived before the 2019 season. That afforded Wade the chance to interview with the new staff.

He could tell it would be a good fit after only a few months. Better yet, Bo, now 12, has had clean scans for two full years.

“Obviously if I wouldn’t have done a decent job, they would have just let me go at the end of that year,” Wade said. “But things worked out. I got along well with the staff and obviously they saw I could coach.”