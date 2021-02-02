Meet the Nebraska native and ex-Husker trainer who's now Tampa Bay's 'get-back coach'

Chad Wade’s phone number still flashes a 402 area code. He shows his Midwest modesty right away with a joke that it must be a slow news week if someone wants to talk with him.
If anyone can view Super Bowl LV through a Nebraska lens it’s the 47-year-old Wade, an assistant strength coach in his seventh season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The product of Weeping Water and former tight end at Nebraska Wesleyan spent 18 years behind the scenes with Husker football and basketball before making the jump to the NFL.
Wade’s role on game days is as a “get-back coach,” someone who makes sure staff and players move from the locker room to the field on time before kickoff and keeps them on the sidelines during the action. His job has been mostly incident free in that respect, especially compared to his time in Lincoln that coincided with six years of the Bo Pelini era.
“It’s way worse in college because you have twice as many players on the sideline,” Wade said. “These guys are pretty good. If you worked for the Pelini brothers, then you got tons of sideline stories — and none of them can be written in the newspaper.”
The only comparison Wade finds appropriate for this Bucs group is Nebraska’s 1997 championship team, which he helped train. Like those Huskers, Wade said Tampa Bay is “laser focused” on the goal. Part of that comes from second-year head coach Bruce Arians, whose confidence transformed the Bucs from a franchise hoping to win games to one that knew it would. The arrival of legendary quarterback Tom Brady this season further cemented those vibes.
A potential Super Bowl ring seemed as far away as a hot Runza for much of Wade’s time in Tampa, when the Bucs went 34-62 before this year’s 11-5 campaign and three road playoff wins. He joined Lovie Smith’s staff in 2014 through his previous working relationship with Dave Kennedy, Nebraska’s strength coach under Bill Callahan who held the same title for Smith at the time.
Wade has been a survivor ever since, remaining through coaching changes to Dirk Koetter (2016-18) and then Arians. He’s unofficially the only on-field Tampa Bay coach still around from the Smith years.
In a wild twist of fate, Wade believes he wouldn’t be with the Bucs now if his oldest son, Bo, hadn’t developed bone cancer in his hip during Koetter’s tenure. The franchise extended his contract so he would have health insurance, leaving him with an extra year when Arians arrived before the 2019 season. That afforded Wade the chance to interview with the new staff.
He could tell it would be a good fit after only a few months. Better yet, Bo, now 12, has had clean scans for two full years.
“Obviously if I wouldn’t have done a decent job, they would have just let me go at the end of that year,” Wade said. “But things worked out. I got along well with the staff and obviously they saw I could coach.”
He needed all his expertise during a 2020 season altered by the COVID-19 pandemic. Part of his new rhythm was sending a training program to players through an app so they could train alone or in small groups during the summer. If they had questions, he had answers through phone calls or FaceTime. The work also got done in the fall, he said — it just came amid daily virus testing and the awareness that one social mistake could wipe out all their preparation.
Perhaps the biggest adjustment from his Nebraska days, Wade said, is NFL players aren’t simply training for performance improvements like an 18-year-old freshman. After a Sunday of absorbing “blunt-force trauma,” professional athletes need to recover as much as possible for the next game while staying healthy.
Wade and his colleagues don’t work out with the players, he said. In his mind, coaches who do that aren’t really coaching. No one on staff has a specialty. Everyone does what needs to be done as trainers and conditioners.
“Our job is not to be the cheerleader, not to jump in with them,” Wade said. “Our job is to coach our guys to have impeccable technique so that they can gain muscle and move better. That’s the name of the game.”
The former Huskers on the roster have impressed. Wade notes a recent report that named Ndamukong Suh as the only NFL defensive lineman to play more than 10,000 snaps since 2010, saying “You don’t do that without taking care of your body.” Ninth-year linebacker Lavonte David has an internal reputation as a quiet grinder who is rarely injured. Rookie defensive lineman Khalil Davis has “a ton of potential” and “a bright future” in the eyes of Bucs coaches.
Wade helped train Suh and David at Nebraska and called both “ultimate pros.” If Sunday’s Super Bowl comes down to whichever team is smarter and more physical, as he predicts, the duo is among Tampa’s biggest advantages.
Wade’s life is full of Nebraska people who left their mark. He met Bucs general manager Jason Licht in 1993 at Wesleyan when Licht was a defensive lineman and Wade an unspectacular H-back — “My college football highlights are there are none,” the coach laughs. His uncle, Gary Wade, worked as a strength coach for NU strength pioneer Boyd Epley and helped him land a graduate assistant position with the school in 1996.
A full-time job as strength coach at the Devaney Center later tasked him with working with the men’s and women’s basketball teams and pushing players like Tyronn Lue and Venson Hamilton. He met his future wife, former Husker softball catcher Amber Burgess, in Lincoln and they now have three children.
Some of his favorite Husker football players to train were walk-ons who never let up. His one memory of quarterback Scott Frost was watching him hang clean 308 pounds for 10 reps.
“I’m sure that is the quarterback clean record to this day,” Wade said. “It makes me feel old because I coached him.”
Leaving Nebraska after a lifetime in the state wasn’t easy, Wade said. Choosing the next step in his career meant leaving behind family that was all nearby.
But he made the move, and the NFL seasons have ticked by like strained pushes on a bench press. This last rep isn’t quite complete — and no one knows better than him that these Bucs are trained to finish strong.
“If you’re going to be in the business, that’s your goal is to get to the highest level and eventually, hopefully, win a Super Bowl,” Wade said. “It is an exciting time.”