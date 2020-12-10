Members of 1970 national title team among 7 chosen to Nebraska Football Hall of Fame

On the 50th anniversary of Huskers' first national championship, several members of that team are going into the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame.
Nebraska announced the seven inductees in the 2020 class on Thursday, and it includes four from that undefeated 1970 team: quarterback Van Brownson, fullback Dan Schneiss, offensive tackle Wally Winter and assistant coach Carl Selmer.
Also chosen were Ray Phillips, an all-conference defensive end for the Huskers in 1976, and Doug DuBose, a two-time All-Big Eight I-back in the mid-1980s. Former UNO Maverick Chris Bober is the state college inductee.
Because of the pandemic, the 2020 Hall of Fame class won't be officially inducted until the fall of 2021. The 2021 class will be announced next summer and honored next fall.
More information on the seven newest Hall of Famers:
Van Brownson (1968-71): He combined with fellow quarterback Jerry Tagge to lead NU to national titles in 1970 and '71. Finished his career with 1,572 passing yards and 12 touchdown throws.
Dan Schneiss (1968-70): A team captain in 1970, he ran for 330 yards and four touchdowns as a senior. He also had a key catch on the game-winning touchdown drive against Oklahoma.
Wally Winter (1968-70): From Eagle, Nebraska, Winter paved the way for an offense averaged more than 230 rushing yards per game in 1970. He passed away in December 2015.
Carl Selmer (1962-72): An assistant for 11 years under Bob Devaney, Selmer coached the offensive line in 1970 and '71. He coached seven first-team All-Americans and 17 first-team All-Big Eight performers. He died this past November at the age of 95.
Ray Phillips (1975-76): Made All-Big Eight in 1976 and received All-America honorable mention. The defensive end made 49 tackles that season, including eight for loss, and he recovered a fumble, intercepted a pass and blocked a punt.
Doug DuBose (1982-86): Rushed for more than 1,000 yards in each of his sophomore and junior seasons. Finished ninth in the NCAA with 1,040 rushing yards in 1985. Career cut short due to a knee injury, but he finished his time at Nebraska with 14 100-yard rushing games and 2,205 career rushing yards.
Chris Bober (UNO, 1996-99): Started 45 consecutive games on UNO's offensive line. He was a first-team Division II All-American and the D-II Offensive Lineman of the Year in 1999.
