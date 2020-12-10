Members of 1970 national title team among 7 chosen to Nebraska Football Hall of Fame

On the 50th anniversary of Huskers' first national championship, several members of that team are going into the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame.

Nebraska announced the seven inductees in the 2020 class on Thursday, and it includes four from that undefeated 1970 team: quarterback Van Brownson, fullback Dan Schneiss, offensive tackle Wally Winter and assistant coach Carl Selmer.

Also chosen were Ray Phillips, an all-conference defensive end for the Huskers in 1976, and Doug DuBose, a two-time All-Big Eight I-back in the mid-1980s. Former UNO Maverick Chris Bober is the state college inductee.

Because of the pandemic, the 2020 Hall of Fame class won't be officially inducted until the fall of 2021. The 2021 class will be announced next summer and honored next fall.

More information on the seven newest Hall of Famers:

Van Brownson (1968-71): He combined with fellow quarterback Jerry Tagge to lead NU to national titles in 1970 and '71. Finished his career with 1,572 passing yards and 12 touchdown throws.

Dan Schneiss (1968-70): A team captain in 1970, he ran for 330 yards and four touchdowns as a senior. He also had a key catch on the game-winning touchdown drive against Oklahoma.