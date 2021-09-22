 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Michigan State, Nebraska to honor memories of Sam Foltz and Mike Sadler before Saturday's game
0 comments
topical
FOOTBALL

Michigan State, Nebraska to honor memories of Sam Foltz and Mike Sadler before Saturday's game

2018 ceremony

Karen Sadler, Mike’s mother, and several members of the Foltz family, including parents Gerald and Jill, were presented gifts from Nebraska and Michigan State officials during a pregame ceremony in 2018.

 RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Sam McKewon, Evan Bland and Jimmy Watkins debate on how everyone should feel about the Huskers' close loss to Oklahoma. The crew also looks at how Nebraska could stop Michigan State dynamic running back Kenneth Walker III. Later in the show, they ponder if Scott Frost is detachable from his staff should the need for chance come. They close out the show with their picks for some of college football's top games this weekend.

Michigan State and Nebraska will honor the memories of Sam Foltz and Mike Sadler before Saturday's game.

The best and the most Huskers news & opinion

Member benefits

  • • Texts from top columnists
  • • The most breaking news
  • • Husker History photo galleries
  • • Cutting-edge commentary

Gerald and Jill Foltz, Sam's parents, will participate in the coin toss along with Mike's mother, Karen, and sister, Katie.

Saturday's game marks the Huskers' first trip to East Lansing since Foltz and Sadler died in an automobile accident in Wisconsin in July 2016.

Nebraska held a pregame ceremony during Michigan State's visit to Memorial Stadium in 2018. Karen Sadler and several members of the Foltz family were presented gifts from NU and MSU officials. They were joined by the specialists — placekickers, punters, holders and snappers — from both teams for photos, handshakes and hugs.

Photos: Remembering Sam Foltz's life and legacy

1 of 18
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

What's the cause for Sam Darnold's early success?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert