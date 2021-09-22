Michigan State, Nebraska to honor memories of Sam Foltz and Mike Sadler before Saturday's game

Michigan State and Nebraska will honor the memories of Sam Foltz and Mike Sadler before Saturday's game.
Gerald and Jill Foltz, Sam's parents, will participate in the coin toss along with Mike's mother, Karen, and sister, Katie.
Saturday's game marks the Huskers' first trip to East Lansing since Foltz and Sadler died in an automobile accident in Wisconsin in July 2016.
Nebraska held a pregame ceremony during Michigan State's visit to Memorial Stadium in 2018. Karen Sadler and several members of the Foltz family were presented gifts from NU and MSU officials. They were joined by the specialists — placekickers, punters, holders and snappers — from both teams for photos, handshakes and hugs.