Michigan State's return touchdown was drawn up by a former Husker assistant

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State’s ground game posted some of the nation’s gaudiest statistics through the first three weeks of the season. But it was stymied by Nebraska for the first 60 minutes Saturday.

Then the Spartans run game perked up for one big play at the biggest point of the game — MSU’s first play of overtime.

Kenneth Walker was limited to 16 carries for 39 yards in regulation, but then in overtime he gained 23 yards to the Nebraska 2-yard line on a direct snap.

The next two plays lost one yard, so the Spartans elected to kick the winning field goal on third down to secure a 23-20 victory over the Huskers.

Michigan State (4-0) finished regulation with 49 yards rushing on 27 carries — an average of 1.8 yards per carry. The Spartans entered the game ranked No. 11 nationally with 263.7 yards per game.

Spartans coach Mel Tucker said he would have to review the game film to determine precisely what went wrong, but he did admit that the run game is going to need some extra attention in the coming weeks.