Mickey Joseph 'honored to return to Nebraska' as part of Scott Frost's coaching staff

Mickey Joseph is officially set to join the Husker coaching staff as wide receivers coach, associate head coach and passing game coordinator, according to Nebraska's Friday announcement.
The World-Herald reported Thursday that Joseph was finalizing a deal to return to Nebraska, where he played quarterback in the late '80s and early '90s. His hire will become official upon the completion of a University of Nebraska background check.
He's the first new addition to Scott Frost's coaching staff this offseason after Frost fired four assistants last month.
“I am honored to return to Nebraska to join Coach Frost’s staff,” Joseph said in a press release. “I can’t wait to get to Lincoln to work with our players and represent Nebraska football.
"Once you are a Husker your love for the program never leaves you and my family and I could not be more excited.”
Joseph spent the last five seasons at LSU in his native state of Louisiana. He helped lead the Tigers to a national championship in 2019 and coached two of the top receivers in recent college football history — Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson, who both now star in the NFL.
“Mickey Joseph brings a wealth of experience and expertise to our coaching staff,” Frost said in a press release. “He is an excellent teacher and mentor for young players and is a proven recruiter. We are excited to bring Mickey back to his alma mater and have him play a key role in the success of our offense.”
» Check Omaha.com later today for the full story or read tomorrow's edition of the Omaha World-Herald.