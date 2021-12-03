Mickey Joseph 'honored to return to Nebraska' as part of Scott Frost's coaching staff

Mickey Joseph is officially set to join the Husker coaching staff as wide receivers coach, associate head coach and passing game coordinator, according to Nebraska's Friday announcement.

The World-Herald reported Thursday that Joseph was finalizing a deal to return to Nebraska, where he played quarterback in the late '80s and early '90s. His hire will become official upon the completion of a University of Nebraska background check.

He's the first new addition to Scott Frost's coaching staff this offseason after Frost fired four assistants last month.

“I am honored to return to Nebraska to join Coach Frost’s staff,” Joseph said in a press release. “I can’t wait to get to Lincoln to work with our players and represent Nebraska football.

"Once you are a Husker your love for the program never leaves you and my family and I could not be more excited.”