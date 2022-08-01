Mickey Joseph is adjusting to Nebraska’s recruiting reality

LINCOLN — Coaching can’t overcome recruiting.
The motto paraphrases what Georgia coach Kirby Smart said last year en route to a national title and rings true for Mickey Joseph every day. It’s why the Nebraska receivers coach hit Louisiana hard in the offseason, landing receivers like LSU transfer Trey Palmer and freshman Decoldest Crawford.
“You can’t win with bad players; you gotta have good players to win,” Joseph said. “I always joke with them and say, ‘I’m not that good of a coach. I need talent. I need you to be a talented kid because at the end of the day you’re playing Power Five football.’
“It’s not like kids who give the most effort and the least talented kid is going to win. Most of the time who wins on Saturday is who has the most men but also who has the most talent. You need talent to win. That’s why I’m down in Louisiana.”
Joseph didn’t have to venture out of state while an assistant coach at LSU. He does now, and he has adjusted to how far and where Nebraska needs to go to find players.
The overall plan, though, is the same. Find the best prospects that fit the scheme and acquire them.
Nebraska’s 2023 class ranks 38th nationally according to 247Sports, 40th via Rivals and 32nd by On3. It has 13 pledges.
Subscribe at
Omaha.com/subscribe.
GRACE BELLINGHAUSEN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Photos: Nebraska football practice Monday Aug 1st
Nebraska's Cooper Jewett catches a pass during at the Hawks Center on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Offensive Coordinator Mark Whipple watches Logan Smothers throw during practice at the Hawks Center on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Timmy Bleekrode prepares to punt during practice at the Hawks Center on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Offensive Line Coach Donovan Raiola runs a drill during practice at the Hawks Center on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts, left, and Senior Associate Athletic Director Matt Davison watch football practices at the Hawks Center on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts, left, and Senior Associate Athletic Director Matt Davison watch football practices at the Hawks Center on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Gage Stenger stands during practice at the Hawks Center in Lincoln on Monday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Randolph Kpai runs a drill during practice at the Hawks Center in Lincoln on Monday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's DeShon Singleton (9) runs a drill during practice at the Hawks Center in Lincoln on Monday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Chris Kolarevic runs a drill during practice at the Hawks Center in Lincoln on Monday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Chris Kolarevic runs a drill during practice at the Hawks Center in Lincoln on Monday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Isaac Gifford (23) runs a drill during practice at the Hawks Center in Lincoln on Monday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Mike Dawson coaches players during practice at the Hawks Center in Lincoln on Monday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Stephon Wynn lines up during practice at the Hawks Center in Lincoln on Monday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Koby Bretz runs a drill during practice at the Hawks Center in Lincoln on Monday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Tommy Hill (0), Tyreke Johnson (1) and Malcolm Hartzog (13) stand during practice at the Hawks Center in Lincoln on Monday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Darius Moore runs a drill during practice at the Hawks Center in Lincoln on Monday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Myles Farmer stands during practice at the Hawks Center in Lincoln on Monday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Erik Chinander calls out instructions during practice at the Hawks Center in Lincoln on Monday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Cooper Jewett, left, and Jaquez Yant runs a drill during practice at the Hawks Center on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Chubba Purdy passes the ball during practice at the Hawks Center on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson passes the ball during practice at the Hawks Center on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Offensive Coordinator Mark Whipple, center, watches Casey Thompson, left, and Chubba Purdy during practice at the Hawks Center on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Teddy Prochazka practices at the Hawks Center on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Alante Brown catches a pass during practice at the Hawks Center on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Aaron Coeling, left, runs a drill with Riley Moses during practice at the Hawks Center on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Janiran Bonner waits for his during practice at the Hawks Center on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Decoldest Crawford catches a pass during practice at the Hawks Center on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Alex Bullock catches a pass during practice at the Hawks Center on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Trey Palmer wipes the sweat from his face after someone asked him which heat was worse, Louisiana or Nebraska when talking to the media after practice on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
The 2022 Nebraska football schedule
Northwestern Wildcats
When: Aug. 27, 11:30 a.m. CST
Where: Dublin, Ireland
TV: FOX
2021 record: 3-9, 1-8 Big Ten
Nebraska's record against: 9-6
Last meeting: Nebraska won 56-7 (Oct. 2, 2021)
North Dakota Fighting Hawks
When: Sept. 3, 2:30 p.m. CST
Where: Lincoln, Nebraska
TV: BTN
2021 record: 5-6, 3-5 Missouri Valley
Nebraska's record against: 1-0
Last meeting: Nebraska won 33-0 (Sept. 23, 1961)
Georgia Southern Eagles
When: Sept. 10, 6:30 p.m. CST
Where: Lincoln, Nebraska
TV: FS1
2021 record: 3-9, 2-6 Sun Belt
Nebraska's record against: Never played
Oklahoma Sooners
When: Sept. 17, 11 a.m. CST
Where: Lincoln, Nebraska
TV: FOX
2021 record: 10-2, 7-2 Big 12
Nebraska's record against: 38-46-3
Last meeting: Oklahoma won 23-16 (Sept. 18, 2021)
Indiana Hoosiers
When: Oct. 1, 6 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. CST
Where: Lincoln, Nebraska
TV: TBD
2021 record: 2-10, 0-9 Big Ten
Nebraska's record against: 8-10-3
Last meeting: Indiana won 38-31 (Oct. 26, 2019)
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
When: Oct. 7, 6 p.m. CST
Where: Piscataway, New Jersey
TV: FS1
2021 record: 5-7, 2-7 Big Ten
Nebraska's record against: 5-0
Last meeting: Nebraska won 28-21 (Sept. 18, 2020)
Purdue Boilermakers
When: Oct. 15
Where: West Lafayette, Indiana
2021 record: 8-4, 6-3 Big Ten
Nebraska's record against: 5-5
Last meeting: Purdue won 28-23 (Oct. 30, 2021)
Illinois Fighting Illini
When: Oct. 29
Where: Lincoln, Nebraska
2021 record: 5-7, 4-5 Big Ten
Nebraska's record against: 13-5-1
Last meeting: Illinois won 30-22 (Aug. 28, 2021)
Minnesota Golden Gophers
When: Nov. 5
Where: Lincoln, Nebraska
2021 record: 8-4, 6-3 Big Ten
Nebraska's record against: 25-35-2
Last meeting: Minnesota won 30-23 (Oct. 16, 2021)
Michigan Wolverines
When: Nov. 12
Where: Ann Arbor, Michigan
2021 record: 11-1, 8-1 Big Ten
Nebraska's record against: 4-6-1
Last meeting: Michigan won 32-29 (Oct. 9, 2021)
Wisconsin Badgers
When: Nov. 19
Where: Lincoln, Nebraska
2021 record: 8-4, 6-3 Big Ten
Nebraska's record against: 4-11
Last meeting: Wisconsin won 35-28 (Nov. 20, 2021)
Iowa Hawkeyes
When: Nov. 25, 3 p.m. CST
Where: Iowa City, Iowa
TV: BTN
2021 record: 10-2, 7-2 Big Ten
Nebraska's record against: 29-20-3
Last meeting: Iowa won 28-21 (Nov. 26, 2021)
• Texts from columnists
• The most breaking Husker news
• Cutting-edge commentary
• Husker history photo galleries
Get started
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!