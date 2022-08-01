Mickey Joseph is adjusting to Nebraska’s recruiting reality

LINCOLN — Coaching can’t overcome recruiting.

The motto paraphrases what Georgia coach Kirby Smart said last year en route to a national title and rings true for Mickey Joseph every day. It’s why the Nebraska receivers coach hit Louisiana hard in the offseason, landing receivers like LSU transfer Trey Palmer and freshman Decoldest Crawford.

“You can’t win with bad players; you gotta have good players to win,” Joseph said. “I always joke with them and say, ‘I’m not that good of a coach. I need talent. I need you to be a talented kid because at the end of the day you’re playing Power Five football.’

“It’s not like kids who give the most effort and the least talented kid is going to win. Most of the time who wins on Saturday is who has the most men but also who has the most talent. You need talent to win. That’s why I’m down in Louisiana.”

Joseph didn’t have to venture out of state while an assistant coach at LSU. He does now, and he has adjusted to how far and where Nebraska needs to go to find players.

The overall plan, though, is the same. Find the best prospects that fit the scheme and acquire them.