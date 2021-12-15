 Skip to main content
Mickey Joseph learned a lesson at Nebraska in 1990. Now he's teaching it to his Huskers
FOOTBALL

Mickey Jospeh, the new Nebraska football associate head coach in charge of wide receivers/passing game coordinator, speaks on Signing Day about his return to Lincoln. Photographed at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.

Mickey Joseph’s Nebraska pedigree goes back to 1987 when he came to Lincoln as one of the nation’s top recruits. His Husker career peaked in '90 when he led NU to an 8-0 start. With a home win over Colorado, Nebraska would’ve likely leaped to No. 1.

Instead, a 12-0 fourth-quarter Husker lead at blustery, rainy Memorial Stadium devolved into a shocking 27-12 Colorado win — Eric Bieniemy rushed for four touchdowns. Maybe the result would’ve been different if officials hadn’t ruled Joseph out of bounds on a third-quarter sideline dash. Moments later, Nebraska missed a field goal.

“That was a rough one because my brother, Vance, was on that Colorado team,” Joseph said Wednesday. “He’s the one after the game that said, ‘Hey, you know you didn’t step out of bounds. The water just flew up.’"

Nebraska lost three of its final four games in ’90, including a blowout loss at Oklahoma when Joseph got shoved into a sideline bench and injured his leg.

The lesson from that disappointment? “Don’t let one team beat you twice. You drop a game to an opponent, let it go and move on to the next one.”

Joseph tells his new Husker wideouts the same thing. You need to have short memories.

Paying his coaching dues

Joseph has paid his dues as an assistant, making stops at a long list of “State” schools. Alabama State. Nicholls State. Alcorn State. His first college job in 1997 was Wayne State in Nebraska. A nice, little town, Joseph said. His first game? Not quite as charming.

“I remember getting beat by South Dakota 77-0. That’s when I was like, I don’t know if this coaching is for me.”

Joseph’s memory isn’t quite right. Wayne State only lost 59-0 that day.

dirk.chatelain@owh.com, 402-649-1461, twitter.com/dirkchatelain

